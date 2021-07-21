Why Is Peloton’s Stock Price Up?

I t feels like you can’t swing a dead cat without hitting a business that’s getting into gaming these days. Last week it was Netflix and now Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON) wants a slice.

This article was originally written by MyWallSt. Read more market-beating insights from the MyWallSt team here.

Is Peloton creating video games?

In truth, there’ll be no monster-slaying or riddles to solve, other than the riddle of how Peloton’s ‘the gift that gives back’ ad ever made it to air.

The tentatively named ‘Lanebreak’ game will be opened up for a members-only beta later this year ahead of its full 2022 launch and involves riders changing up their cadence and resistance levels to meet various goals and score rewards.

Users will be able to choose the type of music they want to hear, the length of the track they’ll virtually ride on, and the difficulty. In short: it’s just a Peloton workout with gamification built-in.

This is, of course, just Peloton’s first foray into gaming, and it isn’t exactly building anything groundbreaking in the field. But while this may not be Peloton’s ‘Super Mario Bros’ moment, it is a big deal as it creates an entirely new forum for engagement, adding more value to its often-criticized hardware high price tags.

What’s more, it expands Peloton’s own limited offering, which consists of just classes, recorded or live. By implementing a gamification feature, it opens the door for more diverse subscription models, extended internal app stores, and more.

However, I for one will not be satisfied until I can play a ‘Mario Kart’ style racing simulator on a Peloton, so the R&D department had better get to work.

MyWallSt gives you access to over 100 market-beating stock picks and the research to back them up. Our analyst team posts daily insights, subscriber-only podcasts, and the headlines that move the market. Start your free trial now!

Disclaimer Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. CMC Markets does not endorse or offer opinion on the trading strategies used by the author. Their trading strategies do not guarantee any return and CMC Markets shall not be held responsible for any loss that you may incur, either directly or indirectly, arising from any investment based on any information contained herein. *Tax treatment depends on individual circumstances and can change or may differ in a jurisdiction other than the UK.