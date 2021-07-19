Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 67% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money

67% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

  • Market Outlook
  • disruptive innovation

ETF TV Why is Latin America favouring Active Builder ETFs?

19 Jul 2021, 15:45GMT

View more

  • disruptive innovation

ETF TV’s weekly episodes cover the latest ETF listings and breaking news, alongside interviews with the people behind the ETF headlines.

For this week’s episode of ETF TV, host Debbie Fuhr is speaking with Bryon Lake, managing director and head of Americas ETF client at JPMorgan Asset Management to discuss new ActiveBuilder ETFs as global ETFs assets reach US$9.35 trillion.

Lake shares the two new active-builder ETFs recently listed and the type of investors that he envisions taking advantage of them. He then shares his insights into the trends he’s seeing in Latin America.

Finally, he delves into the outlook for the rest of 2021 and which assets have displayed strong growth so far.

To find out more about these two new ETFs and what the future holds for the market in Latin America, watch the full interview below.

 

Disclaimer Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.

The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

CMC Markets does not endorse or offer opinion on the trading strategies used by the author. Their trading strategies do not guarantee any return and CMC Markets shall not be held responsible for any loss that you may incur, either directly or indirectly, arising from any investment based on any information contained herein.

*Tax treatment depends on individual circumstances and can change or may differ in a jurisdiction other than the UK.

Continue reading for FREE

  • Includes free newsletter updates, unsubscribe anytime. Privacy policy

Free ebook

Tricks of the trade: 7 interviews with the world’s top traders

Get it now

Blockchain

Cannabis

China tech

Clean energy

Disruptive innovation

Electric vehicles

Genome editing

Lithium

Robotics

SaaS

Solar

Latest from OPTO

Tech demand drives the iShares US Technology ETF higher
  • Fund Watch
  • disruptive-innovation

Tech demand drives the iShares US Technology ETF higher

Will investors continue to be bullish on technology and the iShares US Technology ETF?

19 Jul 2021
  • Updates
  • disruptive-innovation

Are rising fuel costs weighing down the United Airlines share price?
  • Updates
  • disruptive-innovation

Will burrito sales boost the Chipotle share price?
  • Industry Spotlight
  • clean-energy
  • solar

3 Stocks To Play The Green Boom

ISSUE 10 – OUT NOW

Buy now

Related articles

Tech demand drives the iShares US Technology ETF higher
  • Fund Watch
  • disruptive-innovation

Tech demand drives the iShares US Technology ETF higher

Will investors continue to be bullish on technology and the iShares US Technology ETF?

19 Jul 2021
Are equity fund net flows on track for a record year?
  • Market Outlook
  • disruptive-innovation

Are equity fund net flows on track for a record year?

The pace of flows into equity funds like the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF is on track to surpass the past two decades combined. What’s fuelling the record rise?

15 Jul 2021
Is Canada moving towards sustainable investing?
ETF TV
  • Fund Watch
  • disruptive-innovation

ETF TV

Is Canada moving towards sustainable investing?

Host Debbie Fuhr speaks to Duane Green, President & CEO at Franklin Templeton Canada, about listing 3 active Sustainable ETFs on the Toronto Stock Exchange, in this week’s episode of ETF TV.

13 Jul 2021
What’s fuelling growth in the Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF?
  • Fund Watch
  • disruptive-innovation
  • electric-vehicles

What’s fuelling growth in the Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF?

Accelerating demand for greener vehicles both during and post-pandemic is driving growth in the Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF.

12 Jul 2021

Benzinga

Cartica

Collaborative Fund

Direxion

ETF-TV

Frank Holmes

U.S. Global Investors

Global X

Hedgeye

Jesse Felder

The Felder Report

Joe Kunkle

OptionsHawk

Julius de Kempenaer

RRG Research

LTSE

Michael Gayed

The Lead-Lag Report

Mish Schneider

MarketGauge

Morgan Creek

MyWallSt

Opto

Perth Tolle

Founder of Life + Liberty Indexes

Radiant ESG

RBC Wealth Management

Research Affiliates

Rob Arnott

Research Affiliates

Steve Hanke

Johns Hopkins University

Trevor Neil

BetaGroup, RRG Research

Blockchain

Cannabis

China tech

Clean energy

Disruptive innovation

Electric vehicles

Genome editing

Lithium

Robotics

SaaS

Solar