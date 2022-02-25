Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 65% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money

65% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

  • Updates
  • disruptive innovation

Why did Vertiv Holdings’ stock plummet by over 36% Wednesday?

25 Feb 2022, 10:50GMT

View more

  • disruptive innovation

Vertiv Holdings [VRT] saw over one-third of its value wiped away Wednesday following a disastrous earnings report. Is this another rash reaction from shareholders or was the rapid pullback warranted?

Let’s take a look.

This article was originally written by MyWallSt. Read more insights from the MyWallSt team here.

What does Vertiv Holdings do?

Vertiv is an Ohio-based company specialising in critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions. Its primary customers come from data centres and communication networks. Vertiv offers power management, thermal management and advanced hardware for managing IT equipment. It also boasts a service arm for the continued upkeep of these hardware offerings.

The company went public via SPAC in early 2020 through a subsidiary company of Goldman Sachs [GS]

Why is Vertiv Holdings stock down?

Vertiv announced its Q4 earnings yesterday and managed to disappoint on almost every measurable metric. The company reported earnings of $0.06 on revenue of $1.41bn. While the revenue figure came close to analyst estimates of $1.42bn, earnings missed the mark significantly with analysts expecting $0.28 per share.

These figures represent slim sales growth of only 8% year-over-year, while earnings were actually halved from the $0.12 per share seen in the year-ago quarter. CEO Rob Johnson explained that the company “consistently underestimated inflation and supply chain constraints for both timing and degree”, which ultimately led to the firm effectively undercharging for its products.

Johnson added that they are acting decisively no and in the previous months with what he dubbed “aggressive price actions” in an attempt to offset the headwinds currently facing the firm. However, in perhaps the most damning line from the already disastrous earnings call, management added that “no significant improvement is currently assumed for 2022”.

Vertiv closed down over 36% yesterday and is currently trending down a further 6% in pre-market trading.

So, should I buy Vertiv Holdings stock?

The short answer is probably not. The long answer is probably not, but with some caveats. Vertiv, while slow to react, has now at least attempted to adapt to issues that it had hoped wouldn’t last. Pricing alterations should add to revenue figures, and supply chain issues won’t continue forever — hopefully.

Sentiment surrounding the company is at an all-time low, so this could be an opportunity for the firm to get itself on a path towards outperformance. The next couple of quarters are expected to be more of the same, with low earnings likely. However, if Vertiv can begin to turn things around towards the latter half of 2022 it could well pique our interest once more. A couple of earnings beats could go a long way in winning back investors. 

For now though, your money is likely best placed elsewhere. And until Vertiv can show real evidence of top-to-bottom change, that’s going to remain the case.

 

MyWallSt gives you access to over 100 stock picks, as well as providing free analysis, multiple podcasts, customised market updates straight to your phone, and much more. Sign up for free today.

Disclaimer Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.

The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

CMC Markets does not endorse or offer opinion on the trading strategies used by the author. Their trading strategies do not guarantee any return and CMC Markets shall not be held responsible for any loss that you may incur, either directly or indirectly, arising from any investment based on any information contained herein.

*Tax treatment depends on individual circumstances and can change or may differ in a jurisdiction other than the UK.

Continue reading for FREE

  • Includes free newsletter updates, unsubscribe anytime. Privacy policy

Free ebook

Tricks of the trade: 7 interviews with the world’s top traders

Get it now

Blockchain

Cannabis

China tech

Clean energy

Disruptive innovation

Electric vehicles

Genome editing

Lithium

Robotics

SaaS

Solar

Latest from OPTO

Can the Sea share price turn the tide following India’s Free Fire ban?
  • Updates
  • disruptive-innovation
  • saas

Can the Sea share price turn the tide following India’s Free Fire ban?

India’s ban of Garena’s Free Fire hurt the share price of parent company Sea, but analysts are still bullish on the Singaporean firm.

24 Feb 2022
  • Earnings
  • electric-vehicles

Will Q4 earnings be electric for Lucid’s share price?
  • Tricks
  • Podcast
  • disruptive-innovation

Opto Sessions

Five investing tips from Adam Robinson
  • Industry Spotlight
  • robotics

Bet on the bots

ISSUE 11 – OUT NOW

Buy now

Related articles

Can the Sea share price turn the tide following India’s Free Fire ban?
  • Updates
  • disruptive-innovation
  • saas

Can the Sea share price turn the tide following India’s Free Fire ban?

India’s ban of Garena’s Free Fire hurt the share price of parent company Sea, but analysts are still bullish on the Singaporean firm.

24 Feb 2022
Will Q4 earnings be electric for Lucid’s share price?
  • Earnings
  • electric-vehicles

Will Q4 earnings be electric for Lucid’s share price?

Shares of EV maker Lucid Group could see a spark if the company can deliver its 2022 vehicle production target in its upcoming results.

24 Feb 2022
Will Q4 earnings help grow Beyond Meat’s share price?
  • Earnings
  • disruptive-innovation

Will Q4 earnings help grow Beyond Meat’s share price?

With weak Q4 earnings expected, Beyond Meat’s share price has been fizzling out, but partnerships with fast food giants could help it regain momentum.

24 Feb 2022
Palo Alto Networks shares set to soar following big earnings win
MyWallSt
  • Updates
  • saas

Palo Alto Networks shares set to soar following big earnings win

Palo Alto Networks posted strong earnings and a bullish 2022 outlook to send its stock skyrocketing, but is it a worthwhile investment?

24 Feb 2022

Benzinga

Cartica

Collaborative Fund

Direxion

ETF-TV

Frank Holmes

U.S. Global Investors

Global X

Hedgeye

Jesse Felder

The Felder Report

Joe Kunkle

OptionsHawk

Julius de Kempenaer

RRG Research

LTSE

Michael Gayed

The Lead-Lag Report

Mish Schneider

MarketGauge

Morgan Creek

MyWallSt

Opto

Perth Tolle

Founder of Life + Liberty Indexes

Radiant ESG

RBC Wealth Management

Research Affiliates

Rob Arnott

Research Affiliates

Steve Hanke

Johns Hopkins University

Trevor Neil

BetaGroup, RRG Research

Blockchain

Cannabis

China tech

Clean energy

Disruptive innovation

Electric vehicles

Genome editing

Lithium

Robotics

SaaS

Solar