E TF TV’s weekly episodes cover the latest ETF listings and breaking news, alongside interviews with the people behind the ETF headlines.

For this week’s episode of ETF TV, hosts Margareta Hricova and Deborah Fuhr speak to Michael John Lytle, CEO, Tabula Investment Management discusses how and why investors are using fixed income ETFs today.

In this interview, we start by hearing why it could be a good time to start investing in fixed income ETFs and what type of investors are using them, plus how they’re using them in their portfolios.

Lytle then shares about high yield bonds in Asia and his perspective on the credit markets in Asia after his recent Asia ETF listing. We then find out what is needed to harness value in this particular space.

Lytle is then quizzed about his thoughts on ESG and how this relates to fixed income ETFs as well as government bonds. He breaks both of these down into the different global regions and how this differs.

Finally, we get his thoughts on the state of the ETF industry today and his outlook for 2022, followed by Deborah wrapping up the interview with the latest industry news.

To find out more about fixed income ETFs, watch the full interview below.

Disclaimer Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. CMC Markets does not endorse or offer opinion on the trading strategies used by the author. Their trading strategies do not guarantee any return and CMC Markets shall not be held responsible for any loss that you may incur, either directly or indirectly, arising from any investment based on any information contained herein. *Tax treatment depends on individual circumstances and can change or may differ in a jurisdiction other than the UK.