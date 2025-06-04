Who Got the Best Nuclear Deal: META or MSFT?

Meta [META] did, according to Jefferies analyst Paul Zimbardo, as reported by Bloomberg. Meta is set to buy 1,100 MW of nuclear power from Constellation Energy [CEG], probably at a lower price than Microsoft [MSFT] secured in its 2024 deal: Zimbardo estimates Meta will pay some $80/MWh for supply from the Clinton plant in Illinois, vs the $110/MWh Microsoft will pay for supply from Three Mile Island in Pennsylvania. The latter requires a $1.6bn restart, while Clinton is already running.

Can Cohere Keep Up?

Artificial intelligence (AI) start-up Cohere is seeking over $500m in fresh funding for a valuation above $5.5bn, and possibly up to $6.5bn, according to sources cited by the Financial Times. The Canadian firm is aiming to keep pace with rivals OpenAI, Alphabet’s Google [GOOGL] and Anthropic. OpenAI recently hit a $300bn valuation, while Anthropic’s March raise tripled its value to $61.5bn.

Chip Stock Pops on Collab News

Shares of Nvidia-backed [NVDA] Navitas Semiconductor [NVTS] jumped 15.7% after it announced a partnership with BrightLoop to power hydrogen fuel-cell chargers for heavy-duty agricultural vehicles using its gallium nitride (GaN) and silicon carbide (SiC) chip tech, The Motley Fool detailed. Speaking on Tuesday, CEO Gene Sheridan said the company will double down on its shift to high-voltage power solutions.

A Look Under the HOOD

Robinhood [HOOD] hit a new all-time high earlier this week, topping its 2021 IPO-era peak. A crypto-fueled rally drove strong earnings earlier this year, but gains were briefly derailed by US President Donald Trump’s trade war, Bloomberg reported. OPTO recently unpacked the bull and bear cases for HOOD stock, detailing how the ongoing crypto resurgence was a major growth driver.

Glum Outlook for FY Smartphone Sales

Counterpoint Research cut its 2025 global smartphone shipment growth forecast to 1.9% from 4.2%, citing renewed US tariff risks and weak demand. North America is expected to decline, while China’s growth is now seen as flat. Apple [AAPL] and Samsung [SSNLF] face reduced growth projections as cost hikes may hit consumer demand, Seeking Alpha reported.

KIDZ Surges on Crypto Pivot

Edtech firm Classover [KIDZ] has surged over 90% this week after announcing a securities deal with Solana Growth Ventures for up to $500m in convertible notes, with $11m expected soon. Terms require up to 80% of proceeds to be used to buy Solana tokens. Combined with a prior $400m equity deal, Classover may deploy $900m toward the cryptocurrency, having already bought $1.05m.

Is It Too Soon to Bet on BULL?

Investing in recently listed stocks can make for a high-octane ride. Webull Corporation [BULL] is no exception. The digital brokerage platform experienced a meteoric rise following its SPAC-enabled debut in April 2025, surging nearly 500% to a high of $79.56, before going on to retreat to $10.95 earlier this week. OPTO examines the BULL and bear cases for what may represent a high-risk, high-reward bet on the future of retail trading.

