White House Backs Nvidia on China Exports

The Trump administration is pressing Congress to block a measure that would limit Nvidia [NVDA] from selling advanced artificial intelligence (AI) chips to China and other embargoed nations, Bloomberg reported. The proposed bipartisan GAIN AI Act would require chipmakers to prioritize US buyers before selling to restricted countries. Following on the heels of its strong earnings, the intervention is a win for Nvidia, which has lobbied to retain export flexibility. (Image shows Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang alongside US President Donald Trump at the White House, April 30, 2025.)

Warner Makes Peace with AI Startup

Warner Music Group [WMG] has agreed a licensing deal with AI startup Udio to power a new streaming platform, according to the Financial Times. The pact follows the settlement of a lawsuit filed last year, and allows Udio to let fans create songs using Warner’s catalogue, which includes Madonna and Ed Sheeran. Universal Music [UMGNF] has also signed on for the upcoming subscription service.

New Meta AI Spinoff

Meta Platforms [META] chief AI scientist Yann LeCun, founding director of its FAIR lab, is leaving at the end of 2025, Seeking Alpha reported. LeCun plans to found a new startup to continue his “Advanced Machine Intelligence” research, partnering with Meta. “The goal of the startup is to bring about the next big revolution in AI: systems that understand the physical world, have persistent memory, can reason and can plan complex action sequences,” LeCun said.

Can China’s Tech Titans Weather the Storm?

OPTO unpacks how China’s focus on AI as a growth driver is key to the recent performance of Baidu [BIDU] and Alibaba [BABA]. The question is whether either giant can maintain a rate of innovation rapid enough to impress increasingly skeptical investors. PDD Holdings [PDD], meanwhile, faces the double test of intense domestic competition and increased regulation abroad.

Palo Alto: Revenue Climbs on AI Cyber Threat

Palo Alto Networks [PANW] reported a strong Q1 2026, exceeding guidance with total revenue up 16%. CEO Nikesh Arora flagged new cyber threats — including “the first reported case of an AI agent autonomously conducting a large-scale nation-state cyberattack” — and major wins, including $100m telecom and $33m SASE deals. Product revenue rose 23%. The long-term annual recurring revenue target was raised to $20bn by FY 2030.

Have European Carmakers Lost the Plug-in Battle?

Chinese automakers, led by BYD [BYDDF], are driving a resurgence of plug-in hybrids in Europe, challenging Western carmakers, the Financial Times outlined in a special analysis. Seen as a greener interim solution for reluctant electric vehicle adopters, plug-in hybrids allow legacy brands to leverage combustion-engine expertise. European makers face a tough fight: Chinese rivals are already gaining traction with affordable models offering longer ranges.

EHang’s Plan to Dominate the ‘Low-Altitude Economy’

EHang Holdings [EH] is a Chinese leader in urban air mobility, developing pilotless electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft. It has secured key regulatory milestones in China, including type and production certificates for its pilotless eVTOL, giving it an early advantage. Ahead of its earnings on November 26, OPTO unpacks how the company is positioning itself to benefit from long-term adoption of autonomous, low-altitude air transportation.

