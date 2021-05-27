Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 73% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money

73% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Don't miss out

Get our FREE Day Trading guide

+ Pro-trader interviews

You'll also receive our newsletter and other Opto emails in accordance with our privacy policy. This form is protected by reCaptcha

Don't miss out

Get our FREE Day Trading guide

+ Pro-trader interviews

You'll also receive our newsletter and other Opto emails in accordance with our privacy policy. This form is protected by reCaptcha

FREE Trading guide

Including Day trading strategy examples

+ Pro-trader interviews

You'll also receive our newsletter and other Opto emails in accordance with our privacy policy. This form is protected by reCaptcha

  • Market Outlook
  • disruptive innovation

RBC Which themes are driving sustainable technology?

27 May 2021, 16:25GMT

View more

  • disruptive innovation

In this article, the team at RBC Wealth Management explore the main themes at the heart of sustainable technology.

The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the focus on sustainable technology, or sustech, further highlighting the importance of technology when it comes to addressing sustainability challenges.

The United Nations Sustainable Development Goals are a universal call to action aimed at protecting our planet and improving the quality of life and prospects of people globally by 2030. Progress has been made in some areas, but climate change is threatening to undo these gains.

The start of a new decade brings calls for renewed action to tackle the climate emergency and push for sustainable development.

Today, there is more potential for technology to solve environmental issues rather than create them. Sustech is a term that integrates sustainability and technology, bringing both worlds together to create value for companies, customers and society.

The following five themes provide a foundation for a long-term philosophy centred on sustech — where technology solutions aim to support sustainability issues. It is shaped by businesses, innovation and developments that are changing the world today for a better tomorrow.

 

1. Foodtech/Agritech

Food science technology and agricultural technology point to innovation in the food development process, from farm to plate. This collective industry seeks to leverage technology to create efficiencies that benefit farmers, the environment and consumers.

 

2. Greentech

Green technology refers to the use of environmentally friendly technology in production processes or supply chains. This abbreviation also encompasses clean energy production, which involves the use of alternative fuels and technologies that are less detrimental to the environment than fossil fuels.

 

3. Healthtech

Health technology, as defined by the World Health Organization, is the application of knowledge and skills in the form of devices, medicines, vaccines, procedures and systems to solve a health problem and improve quality of life. Broadly, the space includes digital health, which refers to the application of digital technology to improve health or care delivery.

 

4. Smart cities

There are many definitions of a “smart city” across countries and institutions. According to the OECD, smart cities are defined as “initiatives or approaches that effectively leverage digitalisation to boost citizen well-being and deliver more efficient, sustainable and inclusive urban services and environments as part of a collaborative, multi-stakeholder process.“ Simply put, smart cities leverage technology to create better opportunities and improve the wellbeing of citizens.

 

5. Fintech

Financial technology is a term to describe new and innovative tech solutions that aim to improve and automate the delivery and use of financial services. This expanding landscape includes blockchain, cryptocurrencies, online-only financial institutions and tech-led firms in the insurance sector.

The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the focus on sustech, further highlighting the importance of technology when it comes to addressing sustainability challenges. These five themes illustrate innovative solutions that seek to futureproof the planet for generations to come.

This article was written by RBC Wealth Management and originally published on the firm’s research and insights page, here.

Disclaimer Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.

The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

CMC Markets does not endorse or offer opinion on the trading strategies used by the author. Their trading strategies do not guarantee any return and CMC Markets shall not be held responsible for any loss that you may incur, either directly or indirectly, arising from any investment based on any information contained herein.

*Tax treatment depends on individual circumstances and can change or may differ in a jurisdiction other than the UK.

Continue reading for FREE

  • Includes free newsletter updates, unsubscribe anytime. Privacy policy

Free ebook

Tricks of the trade: 7 interviews with the world’s top traders

Get it now

Blockchain

Cannabis

China tech

Clean energy

Disruptive innovation

Electric vehicles

Genome editing

Lithium

Robotics

SaaS

Solar

Latest from OPTO

Knowing when to let something slide
FrankHolmes
  • Columnist

Collaborative Fund

Knowing when to let something slide

Investors can be confronted by a whole world of issues, so learning which to ignore is often as important as learning how to confront them.

27 May 2021

  • Tricks
  • Podcast
  • disruptive-innovation

OPTO Sessions

Neil Howe on millennials, secular investing and The Fourth Turning
  • Industry Spotlight
  • disruptive-innovation

Global X

What will the long-term effects of the semiconductor shortage be?
  • Fund Watch
  • Video
  • disruptive-innovation

ETF TV

Will the SPAC race heat up following SEC clearance?

ISSUE 10 – OUT NOW

Buy now

Related articles

Will the SPAC race heat up following SEC clearance?
  • Fund Watch
  • Video
  • disruptive-innovation

ETF TV

Will the SPAC race heat up following SEC clearance?
The big investing themes on the horizon
Global X
  • Market Outlook
  • cannabis
  • lithium
  • saas

Global X

The big investing themes on the horizon

From battery technology to videogaming, these are some of the biggest themes to look out for.

24 May 2021

What’s powering the rush to invest in hydrogen?
Direxion
  • Market Outlook
  • clean-energy
  • disruptive-innovation

Direxion

What’s powering the rush to invest in hydrogen?

As one of the cleanest forms of energy, hydrogen could see a jump in demand amid the US’s plan to invest in clean energy and environmental initiatives.

20 May 2021

Can the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF reverse its downtrend?
  • Fund Watch
  • disruptive-innovation
  • genome-editing

Can the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF reverse its downtrend?

Genome editing technology CRISPR has attracted a lot of investor interest in the past year. So, why is the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF down for the year to date?

20 May 2021

Benzinga

Cartica

Collaborative Fund

Direxion

ETF-TV

Frank Holmes

U.S. Global Investors

Global X

Hedgeye

Jesse Felder

The Felder Report

Joe Kunkle

OptionsHawk

Julius de Kempenaer

RRG Research

LTSE

Michael Gayed

The Lead-Lag Report

Mish Schneider

MarketGauge

Morgan Creek

MyWallSt

Opto

Perth Tolle

Founder of Life + Liberty Indexes

Radiant ESG

RBC Wealth Management

Research Affiliates

Rob Arnott

Research Affiliates

Steve Hanke

Johns Hopkins University

Trevor Neil

BetaGroup, RRG Research

Blockchain

Cannabis

China tech

Clean energy

Disruptive innovation

Electric vehicles

Genome editing

Lithium

Robotics

SaaS

Solar