ETF TV What’s the relationship between Bitcoin, ESG and ETFs?

04 Oct 2021, 12:15GMT

ETF TV’s weekly episodes cover the latest ETF listings and breaking news, alongside interviews with the people behind the ETF headlines.

For this week’s episode of ETF TV, hosts Margareta Hricova and Deborah Fuhr speak to Julian Klymochko of Accelerate Financial Technologies, about the relationship between Bitcoin, ESG and ETFs.

Firstly Julian describes the relationship between Bitcoin and ESG, from a governance, social and environmental perspective and how well it ranks for each of these sides.

We then learn about the newly-listed Accelerate Carbon Negative Bitcoin ETF that Julian listed and how this separates them from companies simply ‘greenwashing’.

Julian then goes into detail about the investment case for Bitcoin, including his own long-term targets and the reasoning he ensures he keeps Bitcoin in his portfolio.

Finally, we hear his thoughts on the state of the ETF industry today, as well as his outlook for 2022, followed by Deborah wrapping up the interview with the latest industry news.

To find out more about this relationship between Bitcoin and the ETF industry, watch the full interview below.

 

