Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 77% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money

77% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

  • News
  • cannabis

Weed stocks rise on sales boosts and cannabis legislation news

By

12 Dec 2022, 18:45

US President Joe Biden has recently announced a presidential pardon for individuals with federal cannabis possession charges. This, alongside other recent regulatory changes, conveys a change of perceptions towards the cannabis industry. Although many of the players are not yet profitable, a more favourable legal environment could prove to be a tailwind.

- US President Joe Biden just passed a bill to research cannabis for medical use

- The cannabis industry is growing at a 25.5% CAGR

- The Global X Cannabis ETF provides direct exposure to the cannabis industry

Cannabis stocks like Curaleaf Holdings [CURLF], Canopy Growth Corporation [WEED.TO] and Tilray [TLRY] are on the decline this year, but they may be looking up soon.

After years of debate, on December 2, US President Joe Biden officially signed the first standalone federal cannabis reform bill. The Medical Marijuana and Cannabidiol Research Expansion Act will provide federal support to cannabis research, and follows a pardon that the US President granted in October for all US citizens convicted of cannabis possession.

Many analysts in the cannabis industry see this as a huge step towards total legalisation, which provided a short-term boost for stocks in the space. On Thursday, October 6, following Biden’s announcement, the AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF [MSOS] rose 34%.

CURA Chart by TradingView

Growing like a weed

Companies like Curaleaf Holdings and Canopy Growth Corporation stand to benefit from the recent legislation. Both companies are involved in the production and distribution of cannabis for recreational use, with Canopy in both the US and Canada, and Curaleaf exclusively in the US, in states where cannabis is legalized.

A third stock in the space is that of Tilrays, a cannabis pharmaceutical company. The companys share price leapt 12% in early trading following news that Biden signed the cannabis bill. Although Tilray does distribute cannabis for recreational use, it has a large focus on the medicinal use case for it, which the legislation will benefit. Also, unlike the other two companies, Tilray has exposure to the European market. If favourable regulation changes continue in the US, it may not be long before the EU follows.

High hopes

With research into the impacts of cannabis increasing, and political and social views towards it changing, it seems like only a matter of time before the plant is fully legal in the US. Once this happens, its likely that other countries such as the UK will follow suit. This provides a long-term runway for stocks in this industry to expand into new markets as the legalisation trend continues.

The global legal marijuana market had a value of $13.2bn in 2021 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.5% per year until the end of the decade. This suggests a revenue forecast of $102bn in 2030, according to a report by Grand View Research. If legalisation picks up pace, the growth could come a lot sooner. The problem in the US today is that even though cannabis is legal at the state level, its not yet legal nation-wide. This makes transportation extremely difficult for companies distributing the drug, leading to increased costs for producers. Easements in regulation, as well as innovations in technology, will reduce costs for cannabis companies and should lead to profitability.

Funds in focus: Global X Cannabis ETF, Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF

There are several ETFs that focus on cannabis stocks, one of which is Global Xs Cannabis ETF [POTX]. Tilray is the funds second-largest holding, at a weighting of 16.46% as of 9 December. Canopy Growth is number three at 14.91% of assets under management (AUM). Despite recent gains for the industry, however, the fund is down 60.3% year-to-date and 3.9% over the past month..

For exposure to Curaleaf, investors can look at the Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF [CNBS], which has the company as its top holding at 10.36% as of 12 December. Tilray is the third-biggest holding at 8.30% of AUM. The fund is down 54.5% year-to-date and down 2.4% in the past month.

The ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF [MJ] is the first ETF to focus on cannabis, and holds Tilray and Canopy Growth as its fourth and fifth top holdings, with respective weightings of 7.53% and 6.87% as of 10 December. The fund is down 52.5% year-to-date and flat over the past month.

POTX Chart by TradingView

Disclaimer Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.

The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

CMC Markets does not endorse or offer opinion on the trading strategies used by the author. Their trading strategies do not guarantee any return and CMC Markets shall not be held responsible for any loss that you may incur, either directly or indirectly, arising from any investment based on any information contained herein.

*Tax treatment depends on individual circumstances and can change or may differ in a jurisdiction other than the UK.

Continue reading for FREE

  • Includes free newsletter updates, unsubscribe anytime. Privacy policy

Latest articles

AdvisorShares Vice ETF targets recession-resistant industries
  • Updates
  • Cannabis

AdvisorShares Vice ETF targets recession-resistant industries

The AdvisorShares Vice ETF invests in the tobacco, alcohol and gambling industries that often offer greater resistance to stormy economic conditions.

12 Dec 2022
Can Amazon’s share price rally on the company’s healthcare offerings?
  • News
  • Disruptive innovation

Can Amazon’s share price rally on the company’s healthcare offerings?

Amazon is making a renewed push into telehealth as it cuts tens of thousands of employees, with its share price at two-year lows.

12 Dec 2022
Enphase and First Solar stocks soar as solar use grows
  • Updates
  • Solar
  • Clean energy
  • Disruptive innovation

Enphase and First Solar stocks soar as solar use grows

Solar power generators set for growth as IEA tips solar to overtake coal in four years, with JinkoSolar, Enphase and First Solar set to benefit.

12 Dec 2022
Will the Greencoat UK Wind share price be propelled to fresh highs?
  • News
  • Clean energy
  • Wind

Will the Greencoat UK Wind share price be propelled to fresh highs?

What’s next for Greencoat UK Wind’s share price? The investment trust has climbed more than 11% over the last year, and recovered well from an October slide to 52-week lows.

12 Dec 2022