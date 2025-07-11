TOST Stock: What Does Cathie Wood See in Toast?

Founded in 2011, Toast [TOST] is a cloud-based restaurant management platform. Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest recently acquired around 70,000 shares of TOST stock, worth approximately $3m across ARK Innovation [ARKK] and its sister ETFs.

ARK’s timing suggests enthusiasm for Toast’s rapid integration of artificial intelligence-powered (AI) tools and platform growth. According to Stockcircle, Wood has amassed nearly 1.9 million TOST shares — around 0.66% of ARK’s equity portfolio — making it one of her 34 largest holdings.

Toast could be a prime beneficiary of scalable AI-driven efficiency in a large but traditionally tech-limited sector. OPTO examines its recent performance, strategy and main competitors.

Progress Snapshot: Technology and Growth

Toast’s acceleration of its AI strategy is seemingly bearing fruit. The platform saw revenues rising 24% and adjusted earnings increasing 53% in Q1 2025. Additionally, Toast surpassed 140,000 live restaurant locations and hit $1.7bn in annual recurring revenue.

A cornerstone of this momentum has been the rollout of “Sous Chef”, Toast’s AI tool launched in 2024. This system uses natural-language prompts to surface sales insights and operational guidance. At a JPMorgan conference, Co-founder and CEO Aman Narang described a shift toward voice-based interfaces that allow restaurant staff to optimize inventory, pricing and promotions from within Toast’s terminals.

TOST shares are up 22.47% in the year to date and up 73.97% in past 12 months.

Competitive Landscape: Block and Oracle

Toast operates in a crowded software ecosystem. Its most direct publicly traded competitors include Block [XYZ] — parent to Square’s restaurant offerings — and Oracle [ORCL], which provides enterprise-grade point of sale (POS) systems via its Micros division.

Block targets small and mid-size restaurants, bundling payment services with POS hardware. While not yet offering the depth of AI-powered analytics found in Toast, Block is expanding rapidly with its offline and online payment integration. The firm remains strong in payment volume, though its restaurant-specific intelligence is a work in progress.

Oracle, on the other hand, is deeply entrenched among enterprise-tier chains. Its Micros POS system is well-regarded for reliability and broad feature sets. However, Oracle’s solutions lean heavily on legacy deployments and lack the agile, AI-led enhancements Toast is introducing. ORCL trades at $234.81, reflecting its mature tech valuation.

Toast delivers a balanced offering: a small-business focus like Block with the deep feature integration that can rival Oracle at scale. Unlike Block, Toast integrates advanced AI throughout operations. Unlike Oracle, it offers a modern, cloud-native platform tailored specifically to restaurant operations. Toast’s July 9 share price of $44.64 trades at a premium to Block but may give exposure to a more differentiated growth and innovation trajectory.

TOST vs XYZ vs ORCL

TOST XYZ ORCL Market Cap $25.82bn $42.44bn $662.35bn P/S Ratio 5.17 1.83 11.17 Estimated Sales Growth (Current Fiscal Year) 21.34% 3.79% 16.21% Estimated Sales Growth (Next Fiscal Year) 20.13% 10.01% 19.11%

Source: Yahoo Finance

TOST Stock: The Investment Case

The Bull Case for Toast

Toast’s investment case rests heavily on its positioning as an AI-first software platform purpose-built for the restaurant industry. Tools like Sous Chef and ToastIQ embed AI into core operational functions, allowing businesses to surface insights, optimize inventory and automate pricing decisions with minimal manual input. These capabilities differentiate Toast from older, less agile systems, and offer a compelling value proposition for restaurant operators.

This technological edge is supported by strong headline growth. Strong revenue growth in Q1 reflects both product expansion and broader platform uptake. Toast is scaling internationally, with footprints in Canada, the UK and Ireland. Its level of penetration underscores growing demand for a modern, end-to-end solution tailored to the unique pressures of food service.

The Bear Case for Toast

Despite its growth momentum, Toast remains in an investment-heavy phase, which means profitability is still fragile. Adjusted earnings have improved, but the company continues to prioritize product development and market expansion over near-term margins. That makes it vulnerable to macroeconomic shifts, particularly any slowdown in consumer spending or restaurant openings. A dip in industry demand could place pressure on Toast’s unit economics, especially as it scales into new geographies where operating costs and customer acquisition dynamics differ from its US base.

Competition is fierce. Block and Oracle both maintain strong positions within restaurant payments and enterprise POS, while challengers like Lightspeed [LSPD] and Fiserv’s [FI] Clover are rapidly upgrading their analytics capabilities. Toast’s differentiation lies in its deep vertical focus and AI-powered tools, but sustaining that lead will require consistent innovation and excellent execution. International growth, in particular, demands a delicate balance between customization and scale, placing operational discipline under the spotlight at a time when the company is still building out its global infrastructure.

Conclusion

For investors, Toast offers exposure to the fintech, the AI and the cloud computing theme. The purchase by ARK signals faith in a high-conviction, growth-at-scale narrative. Yet, as a growth company, Toast will likely see higher volatility than established players like Oracle. Risk-tolerant investors with a long horizon may view TOST as a high-conviction play on cloud-AI disruption. In contrast, those wary of execution risk or industry cyclicality could consider exposure via more stable peers or diversified fintech platforms.

Disclaimer Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. CMC Markets does not endorse or offer opinion on the trading strategies used by the author. Their trading strategies do not guarantee any return and CMC Markets shall not be held responsible for any loss that you may incur, either directly or indirectly, arising from any investment based on any information contained herein. *Tax treatment depends on individual circumstances and can change or may differ in a jurisdiction other than the UK.