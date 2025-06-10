“Superintelligence” Group Assemble

Meta’s [META] Mark Zuckerberg is personally recruiting experts for a 50-person team to achieve artificial general intelligence (AGI), in response to muted success with his company’s Llama artificial intelligence (AI) model, Bloomberg reported. If achieved, AGI could be integrated into the firm’s many products, ranging from the Meta chatbot to its AI-powered Ray-Ban glasses. Scale AI founder Alexandr Wang is expected to join the group, after Meta announced a multibillion-dollar investment in the start-up.

Apple Opens AI Models to Developers

The iPhone maker [AAPL] steered clear of blockbuster announcements at its annual developer event on Monday, emphasizing a systems makeover and incremental AI advances. As of June 9, app developers were given access to its new AI tools on recent iPhone models, with a full market rollout planned for autumn. The company expects third-party access to its AI models to “ignite a whole new wave of intelligent experiences in the apps users rely on every day”, according to Apple’s Senior Vice President of Software Engineering Craig Federighi.

Has the US Exaggerated Huawei’s Chip Power?

With semiconductors a key focus of ongoing China-US trade talks, Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei played down the firm’s advancements, claiming the Ascend chip “still lags behind the US by one generation”. In May Nvidia’s [NVDA] Jensen Huang sounded the alarm on advances made by Chinese firms in the face of US export controls. While the majority of Chinese companies still use Nvidia chips for training AI models, Huawei is reportedly developing workarounds, such as linking multiple chips, to “compensate” for lower computing power.

“Invest America”, ft Robinhood

Fintech Robinhood Markets [HOOD] is set to provide the technology and capital resources for the Trump administration’s “Invest America” program. Announced Monday, the initiative would provide a $1,000 government-funded index fund account for all US children born between January 1, 2025, and December 31, 2028, Seeking Alpha reported. Prior to Robinhood’s Q1 2025 earnings, OPTO explored the headwinds and tailwinds the stock is facing in an increasingly volatile macro environment.

OpenAI Revenue Hits $10bn

As AI tools experience rapid growth in user numbers, OpenAI appears to be leading the pack, reporting $10bn in annualized revenue as of June — a milestone that suggests such tools may be worth the market hype they have generated in recent years. This is nearly double the $5.5bn reported in December 2024, with more than 500 million weekly active users. Fellow AI firms Cursor and Anthropic have also seen exponential growth in revenue, though all three companies continue to operate at a loss.

Morgan Stanley Floats Loan for xAI

As the world’s richest man pivots from his role in politics in the wake of a spat with US President Donald Trump, Morgan Stanley [MS] is marketing a $5bn package of bonds and loans on behalf of Elon Musk’s xAI, Reuters reported. The terms of the loan are dependent on investor interest, and Morgan Stanley will not commit its own capital or guarantee the issue volume, perhaps due to an uncertain macro environment. Previously, Morgan Stanley led a group of seven banks committing $13bn to Musk’s acquisition of Twitter — debt they were left holding for two years.

Can CoreWeave Keep Rallying?

Despite a relatively muted IPO in March, AI “neocloud” darling CoreWeave [CRWV] has quadrupled its share price in the last three months. The growth has come on the back of prominent deals with firms ranging from OpenAI to IBM [IBM]. Here, OPTO examines the opportunities and risks for this AI growth stock, plus how its relationship with Nvidia could give it a first-to-market advantage over its peers.

