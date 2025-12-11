SpaceX IPO: It’s a Go

Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX, has confirmed that the firm will go ahead with its rumored public listing. Ars Technica senior space editor Eric Berger recently published an article outlining why he thought the IPO would happen imminently; Musk responded to an X post by Berger saying: “As usual, Eric is accurate”. Many recent reports have indicated that SpaceX will go public around the middle of next year, targeting a valuation of $1trn or more.

Revenue Miss Spells Trouble for Oracle

Oracle [ORCL] shares dropped over 10% in after-hours trading after Q2 206 revenue of $16.1bn missed Wall Street estimates of $16.2bn, the BBC reported. Revenue rose 14% overall, driven by a 68% surge in Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, which powers major artificial intelligence (AI) developers. Despite the $300bn deal struck with OpenAI in September, investor concerns over a potential AI bubble have weighed on the stock, which is down 40% from recent highs.

Huawei or the Highway

China has added domestic AI chips to an official government procurement list for the first time, boosting local tech firms including Huawei and Cambricon [688256:SS]. The move, aimed at increasing public sector use of domestic semiconductors, could generate billions in new sales, the Financial Times reported. Elsewhere, it seems that China could limit access to Nvidia’s [NVDA] H200 chips, notwithstanding the recent export approval.

Outlook 2026: Three Robotics Stocks Powering Ahead

The robotics sector enters 2026 with strong momentum, driven by continued demand for warehouse automation, industrial control systems and high‑margin automation components. OPTO unpacks the investment case for three leading stocks which, taken together, highlight the sector’s diverse growth avenues and resilient fundamentals heading into the new year.

Mexico OKs 50% Tariffs

Mexican lawmakers have approved a package of new levies on imports from a number of countries, most prominently China, amid ongoing tariffs negotiations with the US, its largest trade partner. President Claudia Sheinbaum said the tariffs, set to take effect in January 2026, are intended to boost domestic production. Beijing’s commerce ministry said an investigation into Mexico’s trade policy is underway, urging the country to “correct” its decision.

Silver Surges Amid Supply Squeeze

The historic rally for silver continued on Tuesday, with prices doubling since January to surpass $60 per ounce for the first time. Demand has been driven by retail investors and industrial users, with the precious metal used in electronics and solar panels as well as coins and jewellery. A stockpile of silver has built up in the US in recent months, compounding a global shortage, as buyers await potential US tariffs on the metal.

The Sky’s the Limit for Planet Labs

On Wednesday, satellite-imaging company Planet Labs [PL] reported Q3 revenue of $81.3m, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12.96%. This was up from $61.27m a year earlier, representing 33% year-over-year growth driven largely by government contracts and satellite services. The company has exceeded consensus revenue expectations three times over the last four quarters. OPTO takes a closer look at the moves driving Planet’s stellar performance.

