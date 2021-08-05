Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 67% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money

67% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

  • Earnings
  • genome editing

Should investors be holding on to Novavax shares?

05 Aug 2021, 11:50GMT

View more

  • genome editing

Novavaxs [NVAX] stock could well be worth holding as Thursday's second-quarter earnings come into focus. Speculation surrounding vaccine developers is inescapable at the moment. Any COVID resurgence boosts the stock and with delta case numbers on the rise, one way of looking at the Novavax stock is that it is a defensiveplay for the short- to medium-term, a necessary part of anyones equity portfolio to balance against any growthplays.

 

Whats happening with Novavaxs stock?

Novavaxs stock has yo-yoed since the start of June, oscillating between the $170 and $220 levels. Overall, Novavaxs stock is up over 50% since 13 May and over 63% since the start of the year. A year high of $329.99 was hit on 8 February, although since that point the Novavax stock has seen a 42% decline as part of the selloff in last years coronavirus stocks. Upcoming second-quarter results could inject some adrenalin into the Novavax stock, possibly breaking past the $220 level.  

 

Is Novavax stock a defensive play?

Despite Novavaxs vaccine being released months after Pfizers and AstraZenecas, the relatively slow rollout of vaccines outside the UK, US and Canada means that demand is still high. Australia, for example, has managed to vaccinate only 15.42% of its population against Covid-19, while Canada has managed a 59.47% vaccination rate according to data from Our World in Data as of 3 August. More startling is that only 1.1% of people from low-income countries have had their first dose of the vaccine.

Demand for Novavax could also come from countries that already have a high rate of vaccinations - such as the UK and Israel - with a surge in case numbers and the coming winter months making a strong case for additional booster shots.

“Novavax’s shot seems well suited to do much of the heavy lifting in getting the global population, particularly in emerging markets, vaccinated, given that it is easier to store compared to mRNA vaccines, relatively cheap, and apparently very effective” - Trefis analysts

 

“Novavax’s shot seems well suited to do much of the heavy lifting in getting the global population, particularly in emerging markets, vaccinated, given that it is easier to store compared to mRNA vaccines, relatively cheap, and apparently very effective,” wrote Trefis in a Forbes article published in May.

Novavax is also still in the process of getting regulatory approval in the US, UK and Europe. The company said in June that it would file for FDA approvals in the third quarter for its COVID-19 vaccine NVX-CoV2373, which showed a 90.4% overall efficacy.

In the same month, the vaccine maker published results of UK Phase 3 clinical trials that confirmed an overall efficacy of 89.7% in the final analysis. Approval would mean an uptick in Novavaxs stock.

 

When is Novavax reporting Q2 earnings?

5 August

 

What is Wall Street expecting?

Wall Street is expecting Novavax to post a loss of $3.63 per share, up from a $0.3 loss per share in the same quarter last year. Revenue is forecast at $387.87m, up a massive 880% from the $39.5m seen last year. For the full year, expectations are that revenue will come in at $2.16bn, up 354% year-on-year, on losses of $6.42 per share.

In the first quarter, Novavaxs revenue came in at $447m, up from the $3m in the same period last year. A more useful comparison might be quarter-on-quarter, with last quarters haul being a significant improvement on the $279.7m seen in the fourth quarter 2020.

$447million

Novavax's Q1 revenue

  

Shareholders should watch out for any news on sales in global markets. In the first quarter, Novavax reported progress in trials in South Africa, the US and Australia for its COVID-19 booster. In June, the Indian government announced that the Serum Institute of India was preparing to produce Novavax in the country. India has managed to vaccinate 7.55% of its population, according to Our World in Data.

Mark R. Hake writing on Investor Place suggests that based on revenue forecasts, Novavaxs stock should trade at $473 - a 159% upside on Tuesdays close.

Even if we used Modernas 2021 P/S metric of 6.7 times for NVAX stock, the resulting target market value of $35 billion is still over twice present value (+126%). This implies that NVAX should trade for around $473,” Hake wrote.

Hakes target might seem high, but among the analysts tracking the stock on Yahoo Finance theres consensus that theres plenty of upside on the stock, which carries an average $271.75 price target - hitting this would see a 48.9% upside on Tuesdays close. Of the seven analysts offering recommendations in August, two rate the stock a Strong Buy and five a Hold.

“Even if we used Modernas 2021 P/S metric of 6.7 times for NVAX stock, the resulting target market value of $35 billion is still over twice present value (+126%). This implies that NVAX should trade for around $473” - Mark R. Hake

 

The Novavax stock forward price to earnings ratio of 5.14 is also comparatively cheaper than Modernas [MRNA] 19.32. Moderna is also trading around its all-time high and ahead of the median analyst price target.

Vaccinating a planet is a long-term goal and the need for Novavaxs product is unlikely to go away anytime soon. In full-year 2022, sales are expected to hit $5.23bn, on earnings of $35.19 per share, according to data from Yahoo Finance. This could bestow Novavaxs stock with some of the defensive characteristics of pharmaceutical stocks, acting as a counter balance to the macroeconomic headwinds that affect both growth and cyclical stocks.

Disclaimer Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.

The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

CMC Markets does not endorse or offer opinion on the trading strategies used by the author. Their trading strategies do not guarantee any return and CMC Markets shall not be held responsible for any loss that you may incur, either directly or indirectly, arising from any investment based on any information contained herein.

*Tax treatment depends on individual circumstances and can change or may differ in a jurisdiction other than the UK.

Continue reading for FREE

  • Includes free newsletter updates, unsubscribe anytime. Privacy policy

Free ebook

Tricks of the trade: 7 interviews with the world’s top traders

Get it now

Blockchain

Cannabis

China tech

Clean energy

Disruptive innovation

Electric vehicles

Genome editing

Lithium

Robotics

SaaS

Solar

Latest from OPTO

Lucid Motors’ IPO flop: Electric vehicle stocks stall at the SPAC stage
  • IPO Watch
  • disruptive-innovation
  • electric-vehicles

Lucid Motors’ IPO flop: Electric vehicle stocks stall at the SPAC stage

While electric vehicle stocks are nothing new, a growing preference to IPO via SPACs has led to disappointing debuts including most recently Lucid Motors.

05 Aug 2021
  • Updates
  • china-tech
  • electric-vehicles

Didi share price falls in reaction to China regulatory crackdown
  • Fund Watch
  • Video
  • disruptive-innovation

ETF TV

How has the ETF industry in Israel changed?
  • Earnings
  • disruptive-innovation

Is the Square share price a buy to hold investment after another blowout quarter?

ISSUE 10 – OUT NOW

Buy now

Related articles

Lucid Motors’ IPO flop: Electric vehicle stocks stall at the SPAC stage
  • IPO Watch
  • disruptive-innovation
  • electric-vehicles

Lucid Motors’ IPO flop: Electric vehicle stocks stall at the SPAC stage

While electric vehicle stocks are nothing new, a growing preference to IPO via SPACs has led to disappointing debuts including most recently Lucid Motors.

05 Aug 2021
Didi share price falls in reaction to China regulatory crackdown
  • Updates
  • china-tech
  • electric-vehicles

Didi share price falls in reaction to China regulatory crackdown

The Didi Global share price has been on a downward trend since debuting on the NYSE as China’s internet regulator dampens investor sentiment.

05 Aug 2021
Is the Square share price a buy to hold investment after another blowout quarter?
  • Earnings
  • disruptive-innovation

Is the Square share price a buy to hold investment after another blowout quarter?

Square’s share price popped Monday after solid second-quarter earnings as Cash App continued to drive revenues.

05 Aug 2021
Can the Beyond Meat share price deliver an earnings surprise?
  • Updates
  • disruptive-innovation

Can the Beyond Meat share price deliver an earnings surprise?

The Beyond Meat share price is flat in the year-to-date. Will a positive earnings announcement help to raise investors’ appetites?

04 Aug 2021

Benzinga

Cartica

Collaborative Fund

Direxion

ETF-TV

Frank Holmes

U.S. Global Investors

Global X

Hedgeye

Jesse Felder

The Felder Report

Joe Kunkle

OptionsHawk

Julius de Kempenaer

RRG Research

LTSE

Michael Gayed

The Lead-Lag Report

Mish Schneider

MarketGauge

Morgan Creek

MyWallSt

Opto

Perth Tolle

Founder of Life + Liberty Indexes

Radiant ESG

RBC Wealth Management

Research Affiliates

Rob Arnott

Research Affiliates

Steve Hanke

Johns Hopkins University

Trevor Neil

BetaGroup, RRG Research

Blockchain

Cannabis

China tech

Clean energy

Disruptive innovation

Electric vehicles

Genome editing

Lithium

Robotics

SaaS

Solar