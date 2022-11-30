Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 77% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money

  • Updates
  • disruptive innovation

Top stories

Shell’s €1.9bn biogas grab

By

30 Nov 2022, 10:30

Today’s top stories include Shell’s €1.9bn acquisition of Europe’s largest biogas firm, an impressive earnings beat for Pinduoduo and record-breaking Black Friday/Cyber Monday sales estimates. Elsewhere, hedge funds place their bets on the tech stocks they expect to rally amid a market revival, while analysts downgrade companies selling vegan meal alternatives.

Earnings beat boosts Pinduoduo

Pinduoduos [PDD] Q3 revenues beat analyst estimates by 14.74%, soaring 65% year-over-year to RMB35.50bn ($4.99bn) in earnings announced Monday. Intermittent lockdowns in China have boosted demand for the ecommerce platform, which saw its share price rise 12% across Monday. However, the firm’s vice president of finance Liu Jun told investors that the need for further investment would weigh on future profits.

Shell in €1.9bn biogas grab

Shells [SHEL.L] bid to diversify away from fossil fuels will be boosted by a $1.9bn acquisition of Denmarks Nature Energy, Europes largest biogas producer. The deal follows BPs [BP] $4.1bn acquisition of Archaea Energy [LFG] last month. Shells downstream director Huibert Vigeveno highlighted the strong growth in demand” for biogas forecast for the near future.

Record-breaking shopping weekend

Data from Adobe [ADBE] indicates this years Cyber Monday shopping broke records with an estimated $11.2bn to $11.6bn spent online, especially on toys such as Lego and Pokémon cards. Shopify [SHOP] claimed a record-breaking Black Friday for its customers with $3.36bn in sales between the days start in New Zealand and its close in California. Shopifys stock gained 3.4% on Monday.

Analysts roast alt meats

Barclays analysts cut their ratings for stocks Beyond Meat [BYND] and Tyson [TSN] on Monday, based on what they said was a weak outlook for vegan alternative meat products. The bank said research indicates that tightening consumer budgets would reduce demand for such products based on affordability. Chicken, a relatively cheap protein, was highlighted for investorsattention, with Pilgrims Pride Corporation [PPC] given a strong recommendation as a result. Barclays currently has a $29 price target on the chicken producer, suggesting a potential 10.4% upside on Monday’s closing price.

Big revival for big tech?

Plurimi Wealths CIO Patrick Armstrong has tipped big tech for a resurgence, highlighting Apple [AAPL] and Alphabet [GOOGL] as stocks to watch. Both are held by Plurimi, and Armstrong expects both to deliver 10% returns next year. Meanwhile, top hedge fund Liontrust last month placed a contrarian bet on Meta [META], having previously shorted the tech sector through the year. It now holds a long position on the firm, which has seen a share price drop of almost 70% year-to-date.

Latest articles

Weight loss drugs power Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly and Amgen shares
  • Updates
  • Healthcare innovation

Weight loss drugs power Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly and Amgen shares

Pharmaceutical stocks Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly and Amgen have all remained in the green this year as they find success with new weight loss drugs.

29 Nov 2022
Will the Electricity Generator Levy hit SSE and RWE share prices?
  • Updates
  • Clean energy
  • Carbon transition
  • Wind

Will the Electricity Generator Levy hit SSE and RWE share prices?

The government’s 45% levy on electricity generators has been criticised by numerous UK energy companies.

29 Nov 2022
Tiger Global and 81 other hedge funds are long on Microsoft. Why?
  • Updates
  • Disruptive innovation

Tiger Global and 81 other hedge funds are long on Microsoft. Why?

Microsoft’s growing cloud business Azure could be why the stock appears in so many hedge funds’ top 10 holdings.

29 Nov 2022