Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 70% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets, CFDs, OTC options or any of our other products work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

70% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

7 Top Stories

Robots: A $7trn Opportunity?

By

02 Jun 2025, 16:50

Robots: A $7trn Opportunity?

Citigroup recently projected the robot market will reach $7trn by 2050, by which time there could be 648 million humanoid bots in the world. China is poised to take a significant share of that market, Bloomberg has detailed. Start-ups like EngineAI (pictured) and Unitree have showcased bots in events like robot marathons and kickboxing; others are being tested in roles from healthcare to policing and even combat. 

Dollar/Bond Link Breaks Down

The traditional link between US bond yields and the dollar has weakened as investors pull back from US assets amid policy uncertainty. Since US President Donald Trump’s tariff announcement in early April, 10-year yields rose to 4.42% while the dollar fell 4.7%, the Financial Times outlined. This divergence, rare for the US, mirrors patterns seen more often in emerging markets, and raises questions around the greenback’s institutional credibility.

Samsung’s AI Challenge to Google

The South Korean giant [SSNLF] is close to a major deal with Perplexity AI, aiming to preload its app on future devices and embed its search tech into Samsung’s browser and Bixby assistant. The integration could debut with the Galaxy S26 in 2026, Bloomberg reported, signaling a deeper bet on artificial intelligence-driven (AI) search to rival Alphabet’s [GOOGL] Google and Microsoft [MSFT].

GE Vernova Surged 27.55% Last Month

May was Wall Street’s best month since November 2023, with the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund [XLI] up nearly 9%, outpacing the broader market’s 6% gain. GE Vernova [GEV] led the pack with a 27.55% monthly surge. Seeking Alpha analyst Michael Del Monte is bullish on the stock, citing long growth runway and margin expansion, among other factors. For more, read OPTO’s recent deep dive into GEV stock.

Anglo American Spinoff Makes London Debut

Valterra [ANGPY], formerly known as Anglo American Platinum, listed on the London Stock Exchange on Monday. The $11bn platinum company is the world’s most valuable producer of platinum, the price of which has risen due to demand from catalytic converter manufacturing. The spinoff marks a key step in Anglo American’s [NGLOY] overhaul following last year’s £39bn hostile takeover bid from rival BHP [BHP].

Sanofi Strikes Deal for Blueprint Medicines

The French pharmaceuticals company [SNY] has agreed to purchase US-based Blueprint Medicines [BMPC] in order to boost its rare immunology diseases portfolio. The $9.5bn agreement is the biggest deal made by a European healthcare company so far in 2025 and gives Sanofi access to the drug Ayvakit. Blueprint shares jumped 27% on the news, though Sanofi stock dropped 1%. 

Planet Labs Earnings Preview

In April, Goldman Sachs analyst Noah Poponak downgraded Planets Labs [PL] from ‘buy’ to ‘neutral’, citing persistent losses and macro risks stemming from a potential recession. Was this premature? Ahead of the firm’s earnings report tomorrow, OPTO unpacks the bull and bear cases for PL stock, and asks if a global boost in defense spending could help the firm turn a profit. 

Disclaimer Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.

The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

CMC Markets does not endorse or offer opinion on the trading strategies used by the author. Their trading strategies do not guarantee any return and CMC Markets shall not be held responsible for any loss that you may incur, either directly or indirectly, arising from any investment based on any information contained herein.

*Tax treatment depends on individual circumstances and can change or may differ in a jurisdiction other than the UK.

Continue reading for FREE

Latest articles

PL Stock Earnings Preview: Can Defense Spending Boost Planet Labs’ Growth?
  • Earnings
  • Space
  • Artificial intelligence

PL Stock Earnings Preview: Can Defense Spending Boost Planet Labs’ Growth?

Demand for satellite imagery is increasing, but is it enough to propel Planet Labs to profit?

02 Jun 2025

Google AI: “Theft”?
  • Updates
  • Artificial intelligence
  • Semiconductors
  • E-commerce
  • Clean energy

7 Top Stories

Google AI: “Theft”?

“Now Google just takes content by force and uses it with no return, the definition of theft,” according to News/Media Alliance President and CEO Danielle Coffey.

22 May 2025

Rocket Lab’s CEO on the New Space Age
  • News
  • Space

Rocket Lab’s CEO on the New Space Age

Peter Beck joins OPTO Sessions to discuss how AI is driving a new era in the commercialization of space.

22 May 2025

Are Chip Curbs Working?
  • Updates
  • Artificial intelligence
  • Semiconductors
  • China tech
  • Biotechnology

7 Top Stories

Are Chip Curbs Working?

Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia, does not think so, saying that they have pushed Chinese companies to “accelerate their development”.

21 May 2025