Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 67% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money

OPTO Sessions Robert Cantwell on the Compound Kings ETF and investing in compounders

06 Aug 2021, 09:00GMT

Robert Cantwell is the founder of Upholdings, one of the first hedge funds to have converted into an actively managed ETF with the launch of the Compound Kings ETF [KNGS]. The focus of the fund is to invest in compounders, which it describes as “companies with the potential to reinvest their own cashflow at above average rates of return”.

Cantwell spent seven years as an analyst before taking on the role of chief financial officer at Everlane. He tells Opto Sessions about how a friend broke away to create a startup, which seemed like the ideal way to grow for Cantwell too, who later followed suit to set up Upholdings in 2019.

Listen to the interview:

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

 

The fund’s investing strategy is to keep a narrow focus on its identified areas – it has just five positions that make up more than 50% of its holdings. “I’ve been a portfolio manager for almost three years. The more that I have been restricted in my ability to trade, the better the fund has performed,” Cantwell says. “Infinite flexibility is costly. Just because you can make changes quickly doesn't mean that you should.”

Could that limit fund participation? Cantwell says that a hedge fund has no rules around marketing except that it must be sold to accredited investors. To achieve success in managing a publicly-traded fund lies partly in being visible and heard. “You have to be sharing and explaining and having what you're doing tested by the market at large.”

“Infinite flexibility is costly. Just because you can make changes quickly doesn't mean that you should”

 

The fund’s investment philosophy, Cantwell says, is that stocks are first weighed by their long-term potential rather than immediate action. For example, Netflix [NFLX] has seen a weak year because subscriptions fell. “We tend to look at a business like Netflix not over a one or two year period, but over a 10-year period looking backwards and over a 10-year period looking forwards.” Cantwell sees an opportunity in subscription-led content services as a category.

The second investment criteria include valuation and competition. The expected return on investment is double-digit, so “we’ve got to be really careful about the multiples if we’re willing to enter these opportunities.”

Cantwell also says this is “a tricky time to invest in innovation”. “The challenge here is buying expensive, non-cash flow generating small-cap securities is not the only way to participate,” he says.

 

To hear more about Cantwell’s investment strategies, listen to the full episode on Opto Sessions.

 

 

Or for more ways to listen:

 

Listen to the full interview and explore our past episodes on Opto Sessions.

Disclaimer Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.

The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

CMC Markets does not endorse or offer opinion on the trading strategies used by the author. Their trading strategies do not guarantee any return and CMC Markets shall not be held responsible for any loss that you may incur, either directly or indirectly, arising from any investment based on any information contained herein.

*Tax treatment depends on individual circumstances and can change or may differ in a jurisdiction other than the UK.

