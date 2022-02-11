Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 65% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money

65% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

  • Earnings
  • disruptive innovation

Q4 earnings boost Zillow share price

11 Feb 2022, 14:05GMT

View more

  • disruptive innovation

Zillow [Z] was born as a search marketplace for anyone to find their perfect home, originally pursuing a profitable advertising angle to scale its brand and notability in real estate.

But with success came overconfidence, and it got a little too big for its boots when it entered the iBuying market. 

his article was originally written by MyWallSt. Read more insights from the MyWallSt team here.

Saying no to iBuying

Most of us by now know that Zillow took on a little bit more than it could handle when it came to home flipping. The iBuying fiasco was the cherry on top for a high-growth name that was subsequently hit by a simultaneous market correction, causing shares to drop more than 60% over the last several months.

On the bright side though, more than 8,300 of its home stockpile got the boot in the most recent quarter, and the company actually suffered far less than originally forecast. The loss for its Home segment was $206 million in Q4, considerably better than the loss of $330 million – $365 million estimated. CEO Rich Barton notes that homes are selling “faster than we anticipated at better unit economics than we projected.”

All of this is to say, the Zillow downfall might have been a tad overblown, and the opportunities are still extremely lucrative for a relatively young company targeting what it sees as a $300 billion market opportunity for transaction fees alone.

Poor judgment has been an important learning curve for the company too, and it’s now moving back to its lean business model roots with a brand new “super-app” designed to take the hassle out of renting, researching, buying, and financing.

67% of U.S. homebuyers are now using Zillow, illustrating the magnitude of how intertwined its name has become with real estate planning. It may be down, but it’s certainly not out.

MyWallSt gives you access to over 100 stock picks, as well as providing free analysis, multiple podcasts, customised market updates straight to your phone, and much more. Sign up for free today.

Disclaimer Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.

The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

CMC Markets does not endorse or offer opinion on the trading strategies used by the author. Their trading strategies do not guarantee any return and CMC Markets shall not be held responsible for any loss that you may incur, either directly or indirectly, arising from any investment based on any information contained herein.

*Tax treatment depends on individual circumstances and can change or may differ in a jurisdiction other than the UK.

Continue reading for FREE

  • Includes free newsletter updates, unsubscribe anytime. Privacy policy

Free ebook

Tricks of the trade: 7 interviews with the world’s top traders

Get it now

Blockchain

Cannabis

China tech

Clean energy

Disruptive innovation

Electric vehicles

Genome editing

Lithium

Robotics

SaaS

Solar

Latest from OPTO

Jeff Ross

Episode #102

  • Tricks
  • Podcast
  • disruptive-innovation

Opto Sessions

Jeff Ross sees continued short-term volatility in innovation stocks

In this week’s episode of Opto Sessions, Jeff Ross, the founder of Vailshire Capital Management, offers his outlook on the tech stock rout.

10 Feb 2022
  • Updates
  • electric-vehicles

Can the NIO share price stay ahead of its EV peers?
  • Updates
  • disruptive-innovation

Is the Pinterest stock a buy following Q4 results?
  • Updates
  • disruptive-innovation

Twitter share price struggles ahead of expected slowdown in Q4 earnings

ISSUE 11 – OUT NOW

Buy now

Related articles

Can the NIO share price stay ahead of its EV peers?
  • Updates
  • electric-vehicles

Can the NIO share price stay ahead of its EV peers?

China is the world’s fastest growing EV market but NIO, which had an early advantage, is not keeping pace and could be falling behind its peers.

10 Feb 2022
Is the Pinterest stock a buy following Q4 results?
MyWallSt
  • Updates
  • disruptive-innovation

Is the Pinterest stock a buy following Q4 results?

Pinterest stock is down almost 70% from record highs, making the social-media stock a compelling buy for value and growth investors.

10 Feb 2022
Twitter share price struggles ahead of expected slowdown in Q4 earnings
  • Updates
  • disruptive-innovation

Twitter share price struggles ahead of expected slowdown in Q4 earnings

A change in management, data privacy policy and post-pandemic wobbles could weigh on Twitter’s Q4 earnings, which are due this week.

09 Feb 2022
Optimistic forecasts fail to lift AstraZeneca share price ahead of Q4 result
  • Earnings

Optimistic forecasts fail to lift AstraZeneca share price ahead of Q4 result

After an earnings miss in the third quarter, AstraZeneca is expected to report better Q4 earnings this week, boosted by its new Covid drug, vaccine sales and diversification efforts.

09 Feb 2022

Benzinga

Cartica

Collaborative Fund

Direxion

ETF-TV

Frank Holmes

U.S. Global Investors

Global X

Hedgeye

Jesse Felder

The Felder Report

Joe Kunkle

OptionsHawk

Julius de Kempenaer

RRG Research

LTSE

Michael Gayed

The Lead-Lag Report

Mish Schneider

MarketGauge

Morgan Creek

MyWallSt

Opto

Perth Tolle

Founder of Life + Liberty Indexes

Radiant ESG

RBC Wealth Management

Research Affiliates

Rob Arnott

Research Affiliates

Steve Hanke

Johns Hopkins University

Trevor Neil

BetaGroup, RRG Research

Blockchain

Cannabis

China tech

Clean energy

Disruptive innovation

Electric vehicles

Genome editing

Lithium

Robotics

SaaS

Solar