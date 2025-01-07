Nvidia: Where Next?

In his keynote speech at the Consumer Electronics Show on Monday, Nvidia [NVDA] CEO Jensen Huang revealed ambitious plans to revolutionize robotics through artificial intelligence (AI), the Financial Timesreported, calling it a “multitrillion-dollar” opportunity. Huang also detailed a partnership with Toyota [TM] to deploy Nvidia’s self-driving car technology. Elsewhere, Uber [UBER] has entered a strategic partnership with the chipmaker, according to Seeking Alpha.

Is Apple’s AI Trustworthy?

Following complaints from the BBC that its AI feature had generated inaccurate news reports — such as that tennis star Rafael Nadal had come out as gay — Apple [AAPL] is facing calls to withdraw the feature; the UK’s National Union of Journalists, for instance, has said Apple must “swiftly” remove Apple Intelligence. The BBCfirst flagged such errors, which look as if they were generated within the organization’s own app in the iPhone, in December.

Making India AI-First

Microsoft [MSFT] has announced a $3bn investment to bolster its cloud computing and AI infrastructure in India over the next two years. CEO Satya Nadella unveiled the initiative at an event in Bangalore, targeting the growing tech ecosystem in the world’s most populous country. “Excited to build on our commitment to making India AI-first,” Nadella said in a post on X seen by Bloomberg.

Which Moves Did Top Investors Make in 2024?

Tracking the plays made by leading institutional investors can offer some insight into their respective investment philosophies, as well as the state of the stock market as a whole. OPTO dives into Warren Buffett’s biggest wins, and his one colossal mistake, in 2024; how much Renaissance Technologies’ portfolio was boosted by its Palantir [PLTR] stake; and why Michael Burry has been doubling down on China.

Pentagon: Tencent is the Enemy

The Pentagon has added Tencent [TCEHY] and battery giant Contemporary Amperex Technology Co [300750:SZ], among others, to its list of Chinese companies with alleged military ties. Tencent’s shares fell 7.8% in US and Hong Kong trading, while CATL — a key Tesla [TSLA] supplier — dropped some 6% in Shenzhen, according to the Financial Times. The restrictions will bar Pentagon contracts by 2026.

Meta Board Reshuffle

Meta Platforms [META] has added three new members to its board, among them Dana White, UFC CEO and ally of US President-elect Donald Trump. The move is seemingly part of Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s efforts to rebuild ties with Trump ahead of his inauguration. The other appointees are John Elkann, head of European investment firm Exor [EXXRF], and Charlie Songhurst, a former Microsoft executive.

Beyond Nvidia: 3 Chip Stocks to Watch in 2025

According to IDC’s latest report, the global chip industry is poised to grow by 15% this year, on the back of ongoing demand for AI chips. “The semiconductor supply chain — spanning design, manufacturing, testing and advanced packaging — will create a new wave of growth opportunities”, according to the report. Looking beyond NVDA, OPTO has selected three semiconductor stocks to keep an eye on over the next 12 months.

