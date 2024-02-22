Nvidia Barnstormer; Intel Announcements; Chinese Cyberattacks

Every day, we handpick the 5 Top Stories stock market investors need to know. In 5 minutes, you’ll learn the stocks, CEOs, and money managers moving markets.

Is it Too Late to Invest in Nvidia?

Shares in chipmaker wunderkind Nvidia [NVDA] surged in early trading after it beat analyst forecasts with its latest earnings. Revenue in the current period will be some $24bn, versus a consensus estimate of $21.9bn, reported Bloomberg. However, retail investors are “five years too late” to get on board with Nvidia, Lux Capital Co-founder Josh Wolfe told CNBC’s Closing Bell Overtime. Nvidia also revealed it had added the UK government to a list of regulators examining its business practices.

Fighting Talk from Intel

Intel [INTC] announced on Wednesday that it is to manufacture a custom computing chip for Microsoft [MSFT]. The chipmaker also said it is on course to overtake its biggest rival Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co [TSM] later this year, and then extend its lead in 2026 with a new technology called Intel 14A. Elsewhere, Besi [BESI:AS] shares jumped after Q4 revenue rose 16%.

GitHub Drop Reveals Chinese Cyberattacks

A mass of documents was posted on Microsoft-owned [MSFT] developers’ community GitHub earlier this week, purporting to show the scope of China’s state-sponsored cyberattacks on foreign governments, among them successful attacks on a series of targets in 2021 and 2022, from the UK foreign office to the Royal Thai Army, reported Bloomberg. Meanwhile, Apple [AAPL] is upgrading iMessage against future encryption-breaking technologies.

EV Start-Ups Plummet on Forecast

Electric vehicle (EV) start-ups Rivian [RIVN] and Lucid [LCID] both made production forecasts that were well below analyst estimates on Wednesday. Shares in the two automakers fell by 15% and 8%, respectively, on the news. Amazon-backed [AMZN] Rivian also said it was to lay off 10% of its workforce, Reuters reported, in what is just the latest piece of evidence for a slowdown in EV demand.

Lenovo Renaissance

The world’s largest PC-maker, China’s Lenovo [0992:HK] beat estimates with its earnings report on Thursday. Revenue returned to growth after five straight quarters of decline, rising 3% year-over-year in the October to December quarter, to $15.7bn. While profit fell 23% to $337m, that was also better than analysts expected. The Lenovo share price was up 3.3% in afternoon trading on the news.

Disclaimer Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. CMC Markets does not endorse or offer opinion on the trading strategies used by the author. Their trading strategies do not guarantee any return and CMC Markets shall not be held responsible for any loss that you may incur, either directly or indirectly, arising from any investment based on any information contained herein. *Tax treatment depends on individual circumstances and can change or may differ in a jurisdiction other than the UK.