Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 65% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money

65% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

  • Updates
  • electric vehicles

Mullen stock is up 45%: another electric vehicle competitor?

15 Mar 2022, 11:00GMT

View more

  • electric vehicles

Mullen Automotive has risen 30% since the beginning of trading yesterday. Investors need to be aware, however, that this company has plans in place that won’t see the company delivering its small range of electric vehicles until 2024. 

This article was originally written by MyWallSt. Read more insights from the MyWallSt team here.

What does Mullen Automotive do?

Mullen Automotive [MULN] is a California-based electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer that is targeting the US EV market. It has two models in development: its SUV, the Mullen FIVE, and a sports car model, the Dragonfly. The company is also developing solutions for electric fleets, a platform harnessing the use of artificial intelligence (AI), as well as the development of battery technology.

Is Mullen Automotive a penny stock?

Yes, as Mullen trades for less than $5 per share, it would be considered a penny stock. Mullen is a microcap with a current market capitalisation of $47m — which values the business significantly higher than where it traded last week. The company has seen positive sentiment in its direction following interviews with US-based motor enthusiast networks Cars Yeah and CarBuzz.

Where can I buy Mullen stock?

Mullen Automotive trades under the ticker MULN on the Nasdaq stock exchange. It went public via a stock-for-stock reverse merger. This is a strategy whereby a private company buys out a publicly traded business — in this case, it was Net Element [NETE]. By doing this, the company is able to bypass some regular IPO expenses and trade as a public company in a quicker timeframe.

Is Mullen stock a good investment?

Mullen has not yet produced any vehicles, and as a result, is incurring heavy losses while it undergoes the necessary research and development to get its business up and running. Production and deliveries are not expected to begin until the second quarter of 2024. As we know from the many other all-electric EV startups that have made their way to the public markets, these timelines can often be skewed. All in all, while Mullen poses an interesting opportunity for speculators, the company has a long way to go before it can be seen as a solid investment opportunity, and the risk-reward doesn’t look attractive for the faint of heart investors.

MyWallSt gives you access to over 100 stock picks, as well as providing free analysis, multiple podcasts, customised market updates straight to your phone, and much more. Sign up for free today.

Disclaimer Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.

The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

CMC Markets does not endorse or offer opinion on the trading strategies used by the author. Their trading strategies do not guarantee any return and CMC Markets shall not be held responsible for any loss that you may incur, either directly or indirectly, arising from any investment based on any information contained herein.

*Tax treatment depends on individual circumstances and can change or may differ in a jurisdiction other than the UK.

Continue reading for FREE

  • Includes free newsletter updates, unsubscribe anytime. Privacy policy

Free ebook

Tricks of the trade: 7 interviews with the world’s top traders

Get it now

Blockchain

Cannabis

China tech

Clean energy

Disruptive innovation

Electric vehicles

Genome editing

Lithium

Robotics

SaaS

Solar

Latest from OPTO

Will rising oil prices keep boosting the Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF?
  • Fund Watch
  • disruptive-innovation

Will rising oil prices keep boosting the Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF?

The surge in oil prices caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has lifted energy stocks tracked by the Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF, though the long-term picture is still unclear.

14 Mar 2022
  • Updates
  • disruptive-innovation

Can the easyJet share price shake off Russia-Ukraine volatility?
  • Earnings
  • disruptive-innovation

GameStop share price slumps despite promising Q4 forecast
  • Market Outlook
  • disruptive-innovation

What does Russia’s interest rate hike mean for the growth to value stock rotation?

ISSUE 11 – OUT NOW

Buy now

Related articles

Can the easyJet share price shake off Russia-Ukraine volatility?
  • Updates
  • disruptive-innovation

Can the easyJet share price shake off Russia-Ukraine volatility?

EasyJet shares started the year on a high as travel restrictions eased, but the Russia-Ukraine conflict presents a possible headwind for travel in the EU.

14 Mar 2022
GameStop share price slumps despite promising Q4 forecast
  • Earnings
  • disruptive-innovation

GameStop share price slumps despite promising Q4 forecast

GameStop is hoping its moves to become the ‘Amazon of gaming’ can boost its share price when it reports fourth-quarter figures this week.

14 Mar 2022
Can the new product mix lift the SoFi stock price?
  • Updates
  • disruptive-innovation

Can the new product mix lift the SoFi stock price?

The online personal finance’s fourth-quarter numbers beat analysts’ estimates, but the SoFi share price is still in the doldrums.

10 Mar 2022
Will uncertain vaccine demand continue to hurt the Moderna share price?
  • Updates
  • genome-editing

Will uncertain vaccine demand continue to hurt the Moderna share price?

Moderna is still heavily reliant on revenue from its Covid-19 vaccine, but the biotech firm must diversify to strengthen its long-term position.

10 Mar 2022

Benzinga

Cartica

Collaborative Fund

Direxion

ETF-TV

Frank Holmes

U.S. Global Investors

Global X

Hedgeye

Jesse Felder

The Felder Report

Joe Kunkle

OptionsHawk

Julius de Kempenaer

RRG Research

LTSE

Michael Gayed

The Lead-Lag Report

Mish Schneider

MarketGauge

Morgan Creek

MyWallSt

Opto

Perth Tolle

Founder of Life + Liberty Indexes

Radiant ESG

RBC Wealth Management

Research Affiliates

Rob Arnott

Research Affiliates

Steve Hanke

Johns Hopkins University

Trevor Neil

BetaGroup, RRG Research

Blockchain

Cannabis

China tech

Clean energy

Disruptive innovation

Electric vehicles

Genome editing

Lithium

Robotics

SaaS

Solar