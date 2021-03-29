Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money

76% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

FREE EBOOK

How to Day Trade Stocks & Indices

  • Place your first trade
  • Identify 9 chart patterns
  • Pro strategies step-by-step

You'll also receive our newsletter and other Opto emails in accordance with our privacy policy. This form is protected by reCaptcha

Don't miss out

Get our FREE Day Trading guide

+ Pro-trader interviews

You'll also receive our newsletter and other Opto emails in accordance with our privacy policy. This form is protected by reCaptcha

FREE Trading guide

Including Day trading strategy examples

+ Pro-trader interviews

You'll also receive our newsletter and other Opto emails in accordance with our privacy policy. This form is protected by reCaptcha

  • Tricks

OPTO Sessions Mish Schneider talks stagflation, the commodity supercycle and Bitcoin

29 Mar 2021, 17:45GMT

As director of trading research and education at MarketGauge.com — a trading intelligence platform that uses proprietary tools, indicators and trading models to identify both the biggest macro events and emerging trends — Michele ‘Mish’ Schneider has her finger on the markets’ pulse.

This week, Schneider returns to the show to provide her expert analysis on the current state of play and expert opinion on how stagflation is affecting the markets, while also exploring the supercycle in commodities.

 

Listen to the interview:

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

 

Schneider told Opto Sessions that, unlike during the 1970s, what we’re seeing now is a supercycle starting in industrial metals, such as copper and steel.

“Then, of course, [there’s] the housing boom because we did not have any great construction of new housing in [the US] for the last decade,” Schneider told Opto Sessions.

“Now, all of a sudden, with a housing shortage, that boom started. Lumber has gone up and anything related to housing, which of course, would go back to those industrial metals,” she adds.

Schneider suggests that what is interesting is that the coronavirus pandemic has “created a new side” to consider.

“The fact that people are just starting to talk about the supply chain is interesting to me because we’ve been talking about it pretty much since a year ago, when it was obvious because of COVID-19 that we would have supply chain issues because of the fact that everything stopped.”

“The fact that people are just starting to talk about the supply chain is interesting to me because we’ve been talking about it pretty much since a year ago, when it was obvious because of COVID-19 that we would have supply chain issues because of the fact that everything stopped"

 

 

To hear more from Schneider, including her thoughts on the Bitcoin vs gold debate, tune in to the full episode on Opto Sessions.

 

Or for more ways to listen:

 

Listen to the full interview and explore our past episodes on Opto Sessions.

Disclaimer Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.

The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

CMC Markets does not endorse or offer opinion on the trading strategies used by the author. Their trading strategies do not guarantee any return and CMC Markets shall not be held responsible for any loss that you may incur, either directly or indirectly, arising from any investment based on any information contained herein.

*Tax treatment depends on individual circumstances and can change or may differ in a jurisdiction other than the UK.

Continue reading for FREE

  • Includes free newsletter updates, unsubscribe anytime. Privacy policy

Free ebook

Tricks of the trade: 7 interviews with the world’s top traders

Get it now

Latest from OPTO

The transportation sector lends a hand
MishSchneider
Columnist

Mish Schneider

The transportation sector lends a hand

Investors could pay attention to movements in transportation as an indicator of what other key sectors might do next.

29 Mar 2021

Updates

Ark Invest’s bull case for Tesla’s share price

Stock Deconstruction

Is TELA Bio’s share price a good investment?

Industry Spotlight

Does ESG investing have staying power?

ISSUE 10 – OUT NOW

Buy now

Related articles

Justin Onuekwusi

Episode #54

  • Podcast
  • Tricks

OPTO Sessions

Justin Onuekwusi’s multi-asset fund optimism

Justin Onuekwusi, head of retail multi-asset funds at Legal & General Investment Management, is optimistic about the future of multi-asset strategies.

26 Mar 2021

Adam Robinson

Episode #53

  • Podcast
  • Tricks

OPTO Sessions

How Adam Robinson outsmarts the market, his views on systems and The Great Game

In this episode of Opto Sessions, industry legend Adam Robinson demystifies some of the elements of his philosophy that hedge funds hold in such high regard.

19 Mar 2021

Howard Lindzon

Episode #52

  • Podcast
  • Tricks

OPTO Sessions

Howard Lindzon’s Social Leverage SPAC

In this week’s episode of Opto Sessions, founder extraordinaire Howard Lindzon unveils details of his new SPAC.

15 Mar 2021

Benzinga

Collaborative Fund

Direxion

ETF-TV

Frank Holmes

U.S. Global Investors

Global X

Jesse Felder

The Felder Report

Joe Kunkle

OptionsHawk

Julius de Kempenaer

RRG Research

LTSE

Michael Gayed

The Lead-Lag Report

Mish Schneider

MarketGauge

MyWallSt

Opto

Pictet Asset Management

Radiant ESG

RBC Wealth Management

Research Affiliates

Rob Arnott

Research Affiliates

Steve Hanke

Johns Hopkins University

Trevor Neil

BetaGroup, RRG Research

Blockchain

Cannabis

China tech

Clean energy

Disruptive innovation

Electric vehicles

Genome editing

Lithium

Robotics

SaaS

Solar