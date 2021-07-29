A s chief investment officer of logistics at XPO Logistics, a New York Stock Exchange-listed supply chain specialist, Mark Manduca knows a thing or two about the movement of goods.

Manduca is a CFA and has an extensive background in finance, having previously been a managing and associate director of equity research at both Citi and Bank of America Merrill Lynch (now BofA Securities).

Speaking to Opto Sessions this week, Manduca explored some of the effects of globalisation on returns, manufacturing complexity, and how developments and innovation in logistics were thriving in the e-commerce world.

“What you’re seeing at the moment in terms of the bottleneck that exists across the world, the logjam that we’ve got, from a shortage of containers… to labour inflation, all the way through to the bottlenecks that we’re seeing in the trucking market,” Manduca tells Opto Sessions.

“Manufacturing has become so complicated… The phone in your pocket, ultimately, involves roughly 43 countries for it to be put together,” he points out. “If one piece of that chain breaks, because say a plant gets COVID-19 … the whole chain breaks with it.”

To hear how Manduca thinks innovation, such as robotics and vision technology, will continue to change the world of logistics, listen to the full episode of Opto Sessions.

