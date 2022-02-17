Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 65% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money

65% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

  • Tricks
  • disruptive innovation

Opto Sessions Lupton says fundamentals should rule share buying in high interest rate environment

17 Feb 2022, 15:50GMT

View more

  • disruptive innovation

Volatility in equity markets will remain and fundamentals will drive buying. Lupton opts to ditch high multiple trades like Docusign for discounted companies like ZIM.

LISTEN TO THE INTERVIEW:

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

The transition to value stocks from high multiple, growth companies is justified, said Jonah Lupton, growth stock investor and social capital portfolio manager, in the latest edition of Opto Sessions. He added that the first time US Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell said inflation was here to stay was a cue to churn out of growth stocks. “I did some selling but certainly not enough. I mean, I got smoked the last six weeks of 2021 and I still have some deep scars from that.”

Now, however, the selloff in big tech stocks is overdone, Lupton said, adding that volatility in the market would persist.

“If I look at my portfolio with just a lot of growth stocks were down 30–40–50% from the highs in November. Now some of them have bounced 30–40–50–60% off the lows from just a couple weeks ago.”

Fears of sharp interest rate hikes, or many small ones, from the Fed in 2022 to curb inflation has investors selling growth stocks like big technology companies that focus on garnering subscribers over profits. To do so, the companies borrow money, which is getting more costly amid rising interest rates from a near zero regime for the last few years.

Lupton believes that, in the near future, earnings will make all the difference. It is strong earnings projections that are supporting markets even now. Barring a few misses from firms like Facebook’s parent Meta [FB] and Netflix [NFLX], most companies have forecast a rosy picture for the rest of this year.

“[Going] forward, as we see these rate hikes start to take effect, I just think fundamentals will absolutely matter,” Lupton said.

“[Going] forward, as we see these rate hikes start to take effect, I just think fundamentals will absolutely matter” – Jonah Lupton

 

He cites the example of Docusign, a technology gainer from the pandemic. The company has a revenue growth rate of about 20–25%, which means operating profit would grow at around in the mid-teens and net profit growth would be 11–12%, Lupton explained. Yet, after the selloff, the stock was still trading at 45 times its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) and is higher after the bounce back. “Just in terms of valuation, if we’re looking at the numbers and being fair, I don’t know why DocuSign should trade at 55 times 2022 earnings.”

In sharp contrast is Israel-based ZIM Integrated Shipping, in which Lupton has a big position. The company was listed on the NYSE in early 2021. The IPO was priced at $15 a share and closed at $71.94 on 16 February. Despite the appreciation, the company’s valuation is “almost laughable” in light of its expected full-year financials for 2021, Lupton said. “it’s like one of the best performing IPOs for 2021 that no one really talks about.”

ZIM’s enterprise value right now is at $8.5bn on the back of an operating profit of nearly $6.5bn and free cash of about $4.5bn, he explained. “It’s literally trading at two times trailing free cash flow!”

The company has had a good run owing to the current supply chain issues, which puts the pricing power in ZIM’s hands, Lupton acknowledges. “Those [high shipping freight prices] are going to have to come down at some point.” Still, the expected large dividend warrants a further appreciation in its shares, Lupton said.

To hear more insights from Jonah Lupton, listen to the full episode on Opto Sessions.

And for more ways to listen:

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Stitcher

CastBox

Disclaimer Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.

The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

CMC Markets does not endorse or offer opinion on the trading strategies used by the author. Their trading strategies do not guarantee any return and CMC Markets shall not be held responsible for any loss that you may incur, either directly or indirectly, arising from any investment based on any information contained herein.

*Tax treatment depends on individual circumstances and can change or may differ in a jurisdiction other than the UK.

Continue reading for FREE

  • Includes free newsletter updates, unsubscribe anytime. Privacy policy

Free ebook

Tricks of the trade: 7 interviews with the world’s top traders

Get it now

Blockchain

Cannabis

China tech

Clean energy

Disruptive innovation

Electric vehicles

Genome editing

Lithium

Robotics

SaaS

Solar

Latest from OPTO

Omicron worries dampen Lyft and Uber’s Q1 forecasts
  • Earnings
  • disruptive-innovation

Omicron worries dampen Lyft and Uber’s Q1 forecasts

Competitors Lyft and Uber reported Q4 earnings last week along with lower forecasts for their first quarter.

17 Feb 2022
  • IPO Watch
  • robotics

SoftBank pivots to an Arm IPO after Nvidia deal collapses
  • Updates
  • disruptive-innovation
  • saas

Why investors shouldn’t panic about Roblox’s disappointing Q4 report
  • Updates
  • disruptive-innovation
  • electric-vehicles

Hertz invests in app-based rental tech company

ISSUE 11 – OUT NOW

Buy now

Related articles

Jeff Ross

Episode #102

  • Tricks
  • Podcast
  • disruptive-innovation

Opto Sessions

Jeff Ross sees continued short-term volatility in innovation stocks

In this week’s episode of Opto Sessions, Jeff Ross, the founder of Vailshire Capital Management, offers his outlook on the tech stock rout.

10 Feb 2022

James Davolos

Episode #101

  • Tricks
  • Podcast
  • disruptive-innovation

Opto Sessions

Horizon’s Davolos sees shipping, insurance and real estate shining amid rising interest rates

In this week’s episode of Opto Sessions, James Davolos, portfolio manager at Horizon Kinetics, talks about the beneficiaries of inflation and capital-light business models.

03 Feb 2022

William Je

Episode #100

  • Tricks
  • Podcast
  • china-tech
  • clean-energy

Opto Sessions

Hamilton’s Je recommends China tech and green energy sectors

In this week’s episode of Opto Sessions, William Je, founder and CEO of Hamilton Investment Management, talks about investing in China, prospects for the clean energy sector in the country and the opportunities that emerged from the selloff in 2021.

27 Jan 2022

David Hornik

Episode #99

  • Tricks
  • Podcast
  • disruptive-innovation
  • saas

Opto Sessions

How August Capital’s David Hornik invests in software stocks

In this week’s episode of Opto Sessions, David Hornik, general partner at August Capital, talks about the value of being open-minded for a venture capitalist.

20 Jan 2022

Benzinga

Cartica

Collaborative Fund

Direxion

ETF-TV

Frank Holmes

U.S. Global Investors

Global X

Hedgeye

Jesse Felder

The Felder Report

Joe Kunkle

OptionsHawk

Julius de Kempenaer

RRG Research

LTSE

Michael Gayed

The Lead-Lag Report

Mish Schneider

MarketGauge

Morgan Creek

MyWallSt

Opto

Perth Tolle

Founder of Life + Liberty Indexes

Radiant ESG

RBC Wealth Management

Research Affiliates

Rob Arnott

Research Affiliates

Steve Hanke

Johns Hopkins University

Trevor Neil

BetaGroup, RRG Research

Blockchain

Cannabis

China tech

Clean energy

Disruptive innovation

Electric vehicles

Genome editing

Lithium

Robotics

SaaS

Solar