E ntrepreneur, investor and growth stock expert Jonah Lupton has made a name for himself by providing his followers with in-depth reports and insights into growth opportunities.

He’s nurtured and grown a loyal fanbase to more than 578,000 Twitter followers and almost 10,000 YouTube subscribers, and has caught the eye of Chamath Palihapitiya, CEO of Social Capital, who selected Lupton for the firm’s emerging managers class of 2021.

In this week’s episode of Opto Sessions, Lupton joined the show again to explore some of the most exciting companies in his portfolio.

“I like to invest in different themes that I believe are here for the long term and that the [total addressable markets] are expanding. One of those, obviously, is fintech,” Lupton tells Opto Sessions.

“It just so happens that my two biggest positions are both fintech companies,” Lupton explains.

The first one is what he describes as the Robinhood of China — Futu Holdings [FUTU]. Lupton said he expected the company to look really good going into Robinhood’s IPO filing last week, but now that the S-1 has been filed, he thinks it is an even stronger bet.

“I think Futu looks even better now with the S-1. Both [Robinhood and Futu] are growing very, very rapidly. Futu grew about 212% last year while Robinhood grew a little bit faster,” Lupton explains

But, he says, since then Futu has outpaced Robinhood.

“Revenue growth in Q1 was up 349%, total number of customers was up 230%, gross profit was up 372% and then net income was up like 550%. I mean, just crazy numbers,” Lupton states.

To hear more about why Lupton is so bullish on Futu Holdings, as well as some of the other stocks in his portfolio, and where he looks for massive growth, listen to the full Opto Sessions podcast.

