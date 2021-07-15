Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 67% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money

OPTO Sessions Jeff Ross on the reflation to deflation trade, #Wyckoff accumulation and three themes to watch

15 Jul 2021, 14:50GMT

Dr Jeff Ross is the founder of Vailshire Capital Management. The hedge fund has returned triple-digit gains in the past year by employing an innovative all-weather, full-cycle portfolio strategy.

In this week’s episode of Opto Sessions, Ross considers the potential implications of a stronger dollar and how the reflation and deflation trade might play out. But first, he dived into a topic on which he is a fountain of knowledge — bitcoin.

Listen to the interview:

Ross suggests that the cryptocurrency is likely to remain choppy for a while longer, but that this may also provide some useful insight into broader markets. “I actually think bitcoin is sort of becoming the canary in the coal mine,” he tells Opto Sessions.

He points to how the cryptocurrency first dropped in China, where the bitcoin has effectively been banned and mining restricted.

“And so that was the first to dump and it dumped hard right? It dumped over 50% —that’s painful when you have big positions in bitcoin. But I think that it may also be the canary in the coal mine for a return of risk on,” Ross explained.

“There’s a chance that we see bitcoin start to return back and start to approach new all-time highs within the next couple of months”

“There’s a chance that we see bitcoin start to return back and start to approach new all-time highs within the next couple of months.”

Ross emphasised that he thinks that the markets are currently exhibiting a transition phase, and as such he expects to see “choppy, sideways price action” on everything from commodities to stocks.

“People are buying stocks, but it reminds me of the last big dance before the music stops. I would not be surprised if we saw a return of volatility very soon,” he explains.

As such, Ross says, his hedge fund has begun going long on volatility. Since seeing a big spike in volatility following the rise of COVID-19 in March last year, and a slow decline since, Ross thinks people may be getting complacent.

“People are buying stocks, but it reminds me of the last big dance before the music stops. I would not be surprised if we saw a return of volatility very soon”

“This is when my spidey senses turn on [and] my antenna go up. I start getting concerned that things are getting a little too complacent and it’s probably time to start buying insurance on our portfolios,” Ross stated.

 

To hear more from Ross on what the reflation and deflation trade might look like, as well as what themes he’s watching, listen to the full episode of Opto Sessions.

What Meme Stocks Are Most Popular On Reddit?
What Meme Stocks Are Most Popular On Reddit?

The meme stock craze isn’t going anywhere, so let’s look at what retail investors are buying to see who’s up next for a short-squeeze.

15 Jul 2021
AMD's share price and the China tech discount
Will a change of guard help the Amazon share price?
Is Beyond Meat's share price growth story over?

Jonah Lupton

Episode #71

OPTO Sessions

Jonah Lupton on Futu Holdings, Upstart & Stocks that 5x over five years

Entrepreneur and expert growth investor Jonah Lupton joins Opto Sessions again to explore some of the most exciting growth stocks in his portfolio.

12 Jul 2021
Using alternative data to improve ESG insights
Using alternative data to improve ESG insights

Kathryn McDonald, co-founder at RadiantESG Global Investors, explains how environmental, social and governance factors can be better understood by utilising alternative data.

09 Jul 2021

Brad Loncar

Episode #70

OPTO Sessions

Brad Loncar on investing in biotech, Chinese biopharma and the Immunocology ETF

In this week’s episode of Opto Sessions, Loncar Investments CEO Brad Loncar explains why biotech investments are at such an exciting point.

01 Jul 2021

Beth Kindig

Episode #69

OPTO Sessions

Beth Kindig on microtrends in growth stocks, AI and electric vehicles

Beth Kindig, expert tech analyst and co-founder of the I/O Fund, explores microtrends in growth stocks and shares some of the lessons that can be learnt.

24 Jun 2021

