Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 69% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider.

Is the AI Bubble Now Bigger than the Dotcom Bubble?

By

17 Jul 2025, 17:30

Is the AI Bubble Now Bigger than the Dotcom Bubble? 

Apollo Global Management’s Chief Economist Torsten Sløk has warned that the artificial intelligence (AI) boom could be even frothier than the dot-com bubble, Seeking Alpha reported. Valuations among the top 10 S&P 500 firms — dominated by the ‘magnificent seven’ — now exceed late-1990s tech peaks, raising concerns over how far the AI-driven rally can stretch before fundamentals catch up.

This Stock is Key to the US Rare Earth Supply Chain

MP Materials [MP] surged 48% last week after the Pentagon agreed to take a $400m, 15% stake and buy its output at double market prices for 10 years, the Financial Times outlined. Apple [AAPL] then struck a $500m deal to source US-made rare earth magnets from MP, lifting shares another 11%. The moves underscore US President Donald Trump’s push to rebuild strategic supply chains with market-based incentives.

Trump’s New Fed Threats Spook Markets

President Trump’s renewed attacks on the US Federal Reserve have shaken markets, with the dollar dropping 1.2% after reports he asked lawmakers whether to fire Fed Chair Jay Powell. Though President Trump later downplayed the possibility, investors remain wary of risks to central bank independence and the Fed’s ability to control inflation, adding fresh volatility to the macro outlook.

QuantumScape’s Blockbuster Month

Electric vehicle battery maker QuantumScape [QS] wrapped up six sessions of gains Wednesday, driving its share price growth to 157% in the past month. Investor sentiment has been buoyed by a recent manufacturing breakthrough and hopes surrounding the company’s solid-state battery technology. OPTO recently examined the investment case behind this early stage company, as well as the technology that could make it a household name.

Rigetti Marks Fidelity Milestone

The quantum computing firm [RGTI] announced Wednesday that it had achieved 99.5% median two-qubit gate fidelity in its modular 36-qubit system, a twofold improvement over its previous model. The company plans to continue building out modular systems to scale computing power, with the aim of delivering a 100+ qubit system. RGTI shares rose 10% on the news, with the 36-qubit platform expected to launch on August 15.

What is AGI, and Which Companies Are Leading the Way?

Simply put, artificial general intelligence (AGI) is a type of AI that will match or beat human intelligence across all cognitive tasks. However, prominent figures in the AI field have provided widely varying definitions of the concept — and widely varying timelines for its realization. Here, OPTO explores the prospects for AGI, and the companies working to achieve it. 

3 Stocks Adopting Ethereum as a Corporate Treasury Play

Bitmine Immersion Technologies [BMNR], Bit Digital [BTBT] and Sharplink Gaming [SBET] have adopted ethereum as their primary corporate treasury asset, citing its utility, staking potential and long-term financial value. OPTO details how these ethereum-buying strategies have led to significant but volatile stock price movements, raising questions about the sustainability and financial stability of this approach.

