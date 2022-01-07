Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 65% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money

65% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

  • Updates
  • solar

Is SunPower’s stock in for a brighter outlook in 2022?

07 Jan 2022, 11:00GMT

View more

  • solar

SunPower [SPWR] stock began the new year riding a recent mini surge, after receiving a welcome upgrade from broker Raymond James.

Solar stocks struggled across the board in 2021 – our ETF performance scanner shows Solar, represented by the Invesco Solar ETF [TAN], is the fourth-weakest performer across more than  30 themes, having dropped -26.48% over the last year to 4 January’s close.

Solar installer SunPower’s stock itself dropped -18.60% in 2021, but perhaps this could be the year that secular trends make solar a theme to watch, and in turn provide the backdrop to enable California-based SunPower Corp to record some consistent growth.

So, what’s the wider view of the solar sector among analysts, and are there any tailwinds that could make 2022 a better year for SunPower?

 

SPWR Chart by TradingView

 

 

What’s happening with SunPower stock?

It’s almost a year since SunPower stock hit its 52-week high at $57.52, back on 29 January 2021. Can this solar stock regain those levels? The stock certainly made a solid start to the year, moving off its pre-Christmas 52-week low at $19.34 recorded on 20 December, gaining 15.56% by 4 January, as the shares reached an intraday high of $22.35.

However, SunPower stock fell back on Wednesday 5 January, losing 8.13% to close back below the $20.00 level, at $19.78. This follows a disappointing December, where Sunpower’s shares plunged 27.15%, to $20.87.

 

December setback looks overdone

Raymond James’ Pavel Molchanov is one analyst bullish on solar over the longer term, after upgrading SunPower stock from Market Perform to Outperform earlier this week, despite recent headwinds. Molchanov also upgraded fellow solar stock, First Solar [FSLR], to Market Perform from Underperform.

According to Barron’s, Molchanov is predicting secular growth in electricity market penetration across multiple countries, based on two key factors: evolving demand for solar power, and as solar hardware becomes cheaper over time.

“The stock’s reaction to these headlines was overdone [after the stock fell close to 30% last month]” - Raymond James's Pavel Molchanov

 

Molchanov’s positive outlook comes despite SunPower stock taking a double hit in December, along with other solar stocks, after California unveiled a new metering proposal for solar power companies, in addition to, “the apparent demise of the Democrats’ social spending initiative that would have extended a key tax credit”, report Barron’s.

According to Molchanov though, “the stock’s reaction to these headlines was overdone”, after the stock fell close to 30% last month. The Raymond James analyst’s positivity stems from his view that the California proposal is still likely to be modified, and that Congress could extend the tax credit separately to the ‘Build Back Better’ plan.

 

SunPower widens the net to capture fast-growing market

In December, the company launched financial services arm SunPower Financial, as it aims to make renewable energy affordable to more American homeowners. It will offer a 0% interest rate to certain customers, as it looks to take advantage of the US residential solar market, which is predicted to quadruple by 2030, with roughly one in eight American homes having solar, according to research consultancy Wood Mackenzie. It means that homeowners can opt for solar with no initial payment, as well as lower monthly payments, higher credit limits, and a faster application process, according to the firm’s December press release.

1/8

Proportion of Americans expected to use solar energy by 2030, per Wood Mackenzie

 

As part of the company’s focus on the residential solar sector, SunPower is in advanced discussions regarding a potential sale of its commercial and industrial solutions (CIS) business, reports PV Tech. The sale, which could be confirmed in Q1 2022, should help SunPower to optimise capital deployment, while also giving CIS the opportunity to fight climate change on a larger scale, said CEO Peter Faricy.

 

What’s next for SunPower stock?

SunPower was upgraded by Raymond James to an Outperform rating on Tuesday, while Molchanov has put a $26.00 price target on SunPower stock, pointing to a potential upside of 31.44% from the stock's $19.78 Wednesday close.

A number of other analysts have also made recent rating changes, most recently Morgan Stanley, who raised its price objective on SunPower from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an Underweight rating on 1 December.

Overall, SunPower stock has three Buy ratings, along with five Hold and five Sell ratings, according to MarketBeat, giving the company an average rating of Hold. With an average price target of $27.08, analysts give SunPower a consensus potential upside of 36.91% based on Wednesday’s closing price.

SunPower has had a difficult time recently, but the company is making strategic changes to enable it to capture a residential solar market which is expected to grow rapidly. While its 52-week high north of $50.00 remains a mere speck on the horizon, imminent changes at both an organisation and industry level could offer the stock an opportunity to make up some of that lost ground as the year unfolds.

Disclaimer Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.

The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

CMC Markets does not endorse or offer opinion on the trading strategies used by the author. Their trading strategies do not guarantee any return and CMC Markets shall not be held responsible for any loss that you may incur, either directly or indirectly, arising from any investment based on any information contained herein.

*Tax treatment depends on individual circumstances and can change or may differ in a jurisdiction other than the UK.

Continue reading for FREE

  • Includes free newsletter updates, unsubscribe anytime. Privacy policy

Free ebook

Tricks of the trade: 7 interviews with the world’s top traders

Get it now

Blockchain

Cannabis

China tech

Clean energy

Disruptive innovation

Electric vehicles

Genome editing

Lithium

Robotics

SaaS

Solar

Latest from OPTO

What are AMD stock’s growth drivers in 2022?
  • Updates
  • robotics

What are AMD stock’s growth drivers in 2022?

What’s going to power AMD’s stock higher this year?

07 Jan 2022
  • Emerging Sector
  • disruptive-innovation

Equities to rise despite rate hikes in 2022 says RBC Capital Management
  • Updates
  • blockchain
  • china-tech
  • disruptive-innovation

‘Beijing is taking power and tech back in its hands’
  • Updates
  • electric-vehicles

Can Tesla’s share price keep rolling through 2022?

RRG® UK Momentum+

A basket of 10 FTSE 350 stocks exhibiting strong, relative momentum

Find out more

65% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

ISSUE 11 – OUT NOW

Buy now

Related articles

What are AMD stock’s growth drivers in 2022?
  • Updates
  • robotics

What are AMD stock’s growth drivers in 2022?

What’s going to power AMD’s stock higher this year?

07 Jan 2022
‘Beijing is taking power and tech back in its hands’
  • Updates
  • blockchain
  • china-tech
  • disruptive-innovation

‘Beijing is taking power and tech back in its hands’

In this week’s episode of Opto Sessions, Paul Schulte, founder and editor of Schulte Research, talks of the money metaverse and the fast-changing blockchain ecosystem.

06 Jan 2022
Can Tesla’s share price keep rolling through 2022?
  • Updates
  • electric-vehicles

Can Tesla’s share price keep rolling through 2022?

Tesla’s share price has roared into the new year - but can it keep up the pace?

06 Jan 2022

RRG® UK Momentum+

A basket of 10 FTSE 350 stocks exhibiting strong, relative momentum

Find out more

65% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Benzinga

Cartica

Collaborative Fund

Direxion

ETF-TV

Frank Holmes

U.S. Global Investors

Global X

Hedgeye

Jesse Felder

The Felder Report

Joe Kunkle

OptionsHawk

Julius de Kempenaer

RRG Research

LTSE

Michael Gayed

The Lead-Lag Report

Mish Schneider

MarketGauge

Morgan Creek

MyWallSt

Opto

Perth Tolle

Founder of Life + Liberty Indexes

Radiant ESG

RBC Wealth Management

Research Affiliates

Rob Arnott

Research Affiliates

Steve Hanke

Johns Hopkins University

Trevor Neil

BetaGroup, RRG Research

Blockchain

Cannabis

China tech

Clean energy

Disruptive innovation

Electric vehicles

Genome editing

Lithium

Robotics

SaaS

Solar