E TF TV’s weekly episodes cover the latest ETF listings and breaking news, alongside interviews with the people behind the ETF headlines.

For this week’s episode of ETF TV, hosts Margareta Hricova and Deborah Fuhr speak to Jonathan Krane, CEO of KraneShares, as he discusses investing in China and Carbon allowances

We begin the episode by getting the backstory as to why Krane set up KraneShares back in 2013 and what was the fundamental reason for its creation. Following this, Krane is quizzed about his recent listings on the NYSE and what type of investments would be inside these ETFs, including what is meant by carbon allowances.

Krane then shares his insights into how he would define innovation in China and is now the time to be investing in the Chinese equity and bond market? We hear about what is meant by the transition from Old China to New China.

Krane concludes by sharing the differences between those who invest in ETFs in Europe compared to those in China, and revealing whether or not KraneShares have plans to launch any more ETFs.

Finally, Deborah gives her update on the ETF industry and any new listings.

Watch the full video below.

Disclaimer Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. CMC Markets does not endorse or offer opinion on the trading strategies used by the author. Their trading strategies do not guarantee any return and CMC Markets shall not be held responsible for any loss that you may incur, either directly or indirectly, arising from any investment based on any information contained herein. *Tax treatment depends on individual circumstances and can change or may differ in a jurisdiction other than the UK.