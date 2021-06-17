Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 73% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money

73% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

  • Updates
  • disruptive innovation

Is It Time For Investors To Buy CrowdStrike Shares?

17 Jun 2021, 10:15GMT

View more

  • disruptive innovation

It seems that every time you read the news these days, another cyber attack has taken place. 

This article was originally written by MyWallSt. Read more market-beating insights from the MyWallSt team here.

With EA becoming the latest victim of this modern threat, investors have got an eye on one solution in particular. 

 

Is CrowdStrike a market leader?

Cyberattacks are on the rise. Last month’s Colonial Pipeline attack was followed by another on the U.S. branch of the world’s largest meat-packing company, JBS — who paid the $11 million ransom — the Irish public health service, and gaming giant EA. 

It was the latter, which was confirmed last week, that appears to be the catalyst behind renewed investor interest in cybersecurity stocks.

Luckily for CrowdStrike, it’s got three brand new ransomware protection products to combat the epidemic of cyberattacks — putting it front and center for investors. 

What makes it stand out amid so much cyber-strife though? Well, it is being specifically picked out by analysts as the top play in the industry. Following an impressive Q1 earnings report a couple of weeks back, CrowdStrike highlighted its growth momentum with a 400% EPS increase year-over-year and a 70% jump in revenue. 

Even the retail investors on Reddit are showing increasing interest in the stock, although not in the form of a short-squeeze, thankfully, as CRWD has a reasonably low short interest ratio of roughly 6%. 

So, despite the obvious concern of cyberattacks to the rest of us, it’s a blessing to CrowdStrike which is suddenly the belle of the Wall Street ball. As global cybersecurity spend speeds towards $250 billion annually, CRWS is poised to become a market leader. 

 

MyWallSt gives you access to over 100 market-beating stock picks and the research to back them up. Our analyst team posts daily insights, subscriber-only podcasts, and the headlines that move the market. Start your free trial now!

 

Disclaimer Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.

The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

CMC Markets does not endorse or offer opinion on the trading strategies used by the author. Their trading strategies do not guarantee any return and CMC Markets shall not be held responsible for any loss that you may incur, either directly or indirectly, arising from any investment based on any information contained herein.

*Tax treatment depends on individual circumstances and can change or may differ in a jurisdiction other than the UK.

Continue reading for FREE

  • Includes free newsletter updates, unsubscribe anytime. Privacy policy

Free ebook

Tricks of the trade: 7 interviews with the world’s top traders

Get it now

Blockchain

Cannabis

China tech

Clean energy

Disruptive innovation

Electric vehicles

Genome editing

Lithium

Robotics

SaaS

Solar

Latest from OPTO

A $1trn dollar ETF market?
  • Fund Watch
  • Video
  • disruptive-innovation

ETF TV

A $1trn dollar ETF market?
  • Updates

Is it game over for GameStop’s share price and other “Reddit stocks”?
  • Industry Spotlight
  • disruptive-innovation
  • electric-vehicles

Nio and Tesla’s share price: Who to back as China’s luxury EV market grows?
  • Updates
  • clean-energy
  • disruptive-innovation

What next for Shell’s share price after Dutch court ruling?

ISSUE 10 – OUT NOW

Buy now

Related articles

Is it game over for GameStop’s share price and other “Reddit stocks”?
  • Updates

Is it game over for GameStop’s share price and other “Reddit stocks”?

An SEC probe looking into fraudulent trading activity is affecting GameStop and AMC’s share prices.

16 Jun 2021

What next for Shell’s share price after Dutch court ruling?
  • Updates
  • clean-energy
  • disruptive-innovation

What next for Shell’s share price after Dutch court ruling?

Shell’s share price has gained since a Dutch court ruled it must cut CO2 emissions by 45% in nine years, but investors could be forgiven for wondering how achievable this target is.

16 Jun 2021

Bill Ackman's SPAC could smash records
  • Updates
  • disruptive-innovation

Bill Ackman's SPAC could smash records

Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square Tontine Holdings is merging with Universal Music in what could be the SPAC deal of the decade.

16 Jun 2021

Will ride-hailing app Didi’s IPO hit over $100bn?
  • IPO Watch
  • china-tech
  • disruptive-innovation

Will ride-hailing app Didi’s IPO hit over $100bn?

Didi Chuxing, China’s dominant ride-hailing app, has filed to go public in the US, setting up one of the biggest IPOs this year.

16 Jun 2021

Benzinga

Cartica

Collaborative Fund

Direxion

ETF-TV

Frank Holmes

U.S. Global Investors

Global X

Hedgeye

Jesse Felder

The Felder Report

Joe Kunkle

OptionsHawk

Julius de Kempenaer

RRG Research

LTSE

Michael Gayed

The Lead-Lag Report

Mish Schneider

MarketGauge

Morgan Creek

MyWallSt

Opto

Perth Tolle

Founder of Life + Liberty Indexes

Radiant ESG

RBC Wealth Management

Research Affiliates

Rob Arnott

Research Affiliates

Steve Hanke

Johns Hopkins University

Trevor Neil

BetaGroup, RRG Research

Blockchain

Cannabis

China tech

Clean energy

Disruptive innovation

Electric vehicles

Genome editing

Lithium

Robotics

SaaS

Solar