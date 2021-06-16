Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 73% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money

73% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

  • Updates

Is it game over for GameStop’s share price and other “Reddit stocks”?

16 Jun 2021, 16:15GMT

Is it finally game over for GameStop’s [GME] share price and the meme stock frenzy?

GameStop’s share price tanked 27% last Thursday (10 June) after it announced it had been contacted by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in May.  

In a probe first announced in February, the SEC will look over social media and forum sites for evidence of market manipulation. 

“We are in the process of reviewing the request and producing the requested documents and intend to cooperate fully with the SEC staff regarding this matter,” the company said in its quarterly filing with the SEC. “This inquiry is not expected to adversely impact us.”

GME Chart by TradingView

The SEC's acting chair, Allison Herren Lee, said in February that the investigation will cover "compliance with regulatory obligations, adequate and consistent risk disclosure, and determining if any fraudulent or manipulative behavior has occurred." 

Adding further pressure to GameStop’s share price was the company’s filing with the SEC to issue an extra 5 million shares.  

“When you dilute for shareholders your stock price is supposed to go down, so in a way that is some sense of normalcy. Outside of that, GameStop trades on pixie dust and dreams,” Anthony Chukumba, managing director at Loop Capital, told the Financial Times.

"GameStop trades on pixie dust and dreams" - Anthony Chukumba, Loop Capital

 

Are AMC and GameStop’s share prices disconnected from fundamentals?

Since the announcement, GameStop’s share price has fallen 25% as of Tuesday’s close — illustrating that these sharp surges up, also come with a quick, sudden downside.

Chukumba notes that GameStop’s share price had become “completely out of touch with [the] fundamentals” of the underlying business. 

Looking at the stock, that fact is easy to see. For the current year, consensus on Yahoo Finance is that GameStop will make $5.48bn in sales, and $5.37bn the following year, a 2% decline. Yet, the video game retailer’s stock carries a monster $16bn market cap.

Another big meme stock, AMC’s [AMC] share price has also been caught up in the SEC probe. Having opened at $54.60 on 7 June, the stock hit an intraday high of $60.20 the next day, before plummeting to close at $40.58 on 10 June. 

Like GameStop, AMC carries an outsized market cap compared to expected revenues. In the cinema chain’s case, a valuation of circa $25bn is difficult to justify on forecasted revenues of $2.41bn this year, and $4.79bn next year.

 

Professionals and institutions pile into meme stocks

Chukumba suggests that the recent price swings are, in part, due to hedge funds also piling in to the sudden climbs higher, saying that “retail [traders] cannot create these sharp moves alone”. 

"Retail [traders] cannot create these sharp moves alone" - Anthony Chukumba, Loop Capital

While the SEC investigation won’t look into allegations of misconduct by hedge funds, it will look at whether professional investors orchestrated short squeezes to take advantage of the trading activity, or even helped to hype up stocks on the forums through fraudulent posts.

Even professionals and hedge funds have been burned by dabbling in the recent frenzy for stocks tipped on social media. Mudrick Capital has been one of the big winners on AMC, buying up debt to keep the cinema chain afloat then quickly flipping millions of dollars’ worth of stock for a profit, according to Bloomberg. To manage risk, the hedge fund also sold call options on AMC for more than $40, however when the stock surged past those levels counterparties cashed in, leaving Mudrick with a net 5.4% loss. 

 

Where next for GameStop’s share price?

An underlying concern is that meme stock trading skews the profile of financial markets like index tracking ETFs. The Russell 2000, which is nominally the home of small-cap value stocks, also contains GameStop. As you can see from their market caps, GameStop and AMC are far from value stocks, changing the risk profile of a product like the iShares Russell 2000 ETF [IWN]

The SEC probe may see the frenzy finally come to an end — or at least reduce some of the distortion the markets have seen recently. In May, the US securities regulator said it was looking at measures that would require large investors to disclose both any short positions and how they are using derivatives to bet on market movements. However, forums will continue to be a place where traders discuss trades, meaning that even with regulator intervention, they could still spark trends in the market.

Disclaimer Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.

The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

CMC Markets does not endorse or offer opinion on the trading strategies used by the author. Their trading strategies do not guarantee any return and CMC Markets shall not be held responsible for any loss that you may incur, either directly or indirectly, arising from any investment based on any information contained herein.

*Tax treatment depends on individual circumstances and can change or may differ in a jurisdiction other than the UK.

Continue reading for FREE

  • Includes free newsletter updates, unsubscribe anytime. Privacy policy

Free ebook

Tricks of the trade: 7 interviews with the world’s top traders

Get it now

Blockchain

Cannabis

China tech

Clean energy

Disruptive innovation

Electric vehicles

Genome editing

Lithium

Robotics

SaaS

Solar

Latest from OPTO

Nio and Tesla’s share price: Who to back as China’s luxury EV market grows?
  • Industry Spotlight
  • disruptive-innovation
  • electric-vehicles

Nio and Tesla’s share price: Who to back as China’s luxury EV market grows?

Nio and Tesla are battling it out for China’s luxury electric vehicle market, and investors will be looking out for the winner.

16 Jun 2021

  • Updates
  • clean-energy
  • disruptive-innovation

What next for Shell’s share price after Dutch court ruling?
  • Updates
  • disruptive-innovation

Bill Ackman's SPAC could smash records
  • IPO Watch
  • china-tech
  • disruptive-innovation

Will ride-hailing app Didi’s IPO hit over $100bn?

ISSUE 10 – OUT NOW

Buy now

Related articles

What next for Shell’s share price after Dutch court ruling?
  • Updates
  • clean-energy
  • disruptive-innovation

What next for Shell’s share price after Dutch court ruling?

Shell’s share price has gained since a Dutch court ruled it must cut CO2 emissions by 45% in nine years, but investors could be forgiven for wondering how achievable this target is.

16 Jun 2021

Bill Ackman's SPAC could smash records
  • Updates
  • disruptive-innovation

Bill Ackman's SPAC could smash records

Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square Tontine Holdings is merging with Universal Music in what could be the SPAC deal of the decade.

16 Jun 2021

Will ride-hailing app Didi’s IPO hit over $100bn?
  • IPO Watch
  • china-tech
  • disruptive-innovation

Will ride-hailing app Didi’s IPO hit over $100bn?

Didi Chuxing, China’s dominant ride-hailing app, has filed to go public in the US, setting up one of the biggest IPOs this year.

16 Jun 2021

Should I Watch Lucid Motors’ SPAC?
  • IPO Watch
  • disruptive-innovation

Should I Watch Lucid Motors’ SPAC?

After the largest SPAC deal involving an electric vehicle company, is the soon-to-be publicly traded luxury automaker a good investment?

16 Jun 2021

Benzinga

Cartica

Collaborative Fund

Direxion

ETF-TV

Frank Holmes

U.S. Global Investors

Global X

Hedgeye

Jesse Felder

The Felder Report

Joe Kunkle

OptionsHawk

Julius de Kempenaer

RRG Research

LTSE

Michael Gayed

The Lead-Lag Report

Mish Schneider

MarketGauge

Morgan Creek

MyWallSt

Opto

Perth Tolle

Founder of Life + Liberty Indexes

Radiant ESG

RBC Wealth Management

Research Affiliates

Rob Arnott

Research Affiliates

Steve Hanke

Johns Hopkins University

Trevor Neil

BetaGroup, RRG Research

Blockchain

Cannabis

China tech

Clean energy

Disruptive innovation

Electric vehicles

Genome editing

Lithium

Robotics

SaaS

Solar