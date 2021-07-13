Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 67% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money

67% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

  • Fund Watch
  • disruptive innovation

ETF TV Is Canada moving towards sustainable investing?

13 Jul 2021, 11:35GMT

View more

  • disruptive innovation

ETF TV’s weekly episodes cover the latest ETF listings and breaking news, alongside interviews with the people behind the ETF headlines.

For this week’s episode of ETF TV, host Debbie Fuhr is speaking with Duane Green, president and CEO of Franklin Templeton Canada, about the three new ETFs listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Green then delves into the type of investors that these ETFs would be suited for and how the products have been shaped with their clients' needs in mind. He then shares his thoughts on whether Canada is moving towards ESG and sustainable investing.

Finally, we get some insights into what lies ahead for Franklin Templeton Canada for the remainder of 2021, as well as the ETF industry in Canada and exactly what will continue.

To find out more about these three new ETFs and what the future holds for the market in Canada, watch the full interview below.

 

Disclaimer Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.

The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

CMC Markets does not endorse or offer opinion on the trading strategies used by the author. Their trading strategies do not guarantee any return and CMC Markets shall not be held responsible for any loss that you may incur, either directly or indirectly, arising from any investment based on any information contained herein.

*Tax treatment depends on individual circumstances and can change or may differ in a jurisdiction other than the UK.

Continue reading for FREE

  • Includes free newsletter updates, unsubscribe anytime. Privacy policy

Free ebook

Tricks of the trade: 7 interviews with the world’s top traders

Get it now

Blockchain

Cannabis

China tech

Clean energy

Disruptive innovation

Electric vehicles

Genome editing

Lithium

Robotics

SaaS

Solar

Latest from OPTO

Should I Watch Disney Stock Following Successful Disney+ Release?
  • Updates
  • disruptive-innovation

Should I Watch Disney Stock Following Successful Disney+ Release?

Despite recent concerns about subscriber growth, Disney+ continues to pay off in spades following the long-delayed ‘Black Widow’ release.

13 Jul 2021
  • Earnings
  • disruptive-innovation

JPMorgan share price lags behind Morgan Stanley’s ahead of earnings
  • Updates
  • disruptive-innovation

Will SPAC investments lift the Palantir share price?
  • Updates
  • china-tech

Can Tencent share price recover following supered merger plans?

ISSUE 10 – OUT NOW

Buy now

Related articles

What’s fuelling growth in the Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF?
  • Fund Watch
  • disruptive-innovation
  • electric-vehicles

What’s fuelling growth in the Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF?

Accelerating demand for greener vehicles both during and post-pandemic is driving growth in the Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF.

12 Jul 2021
Will the Defiance Quantum ETF be the fund of the future?
  • Fund Watch
  • disruptive-innovation
  • saas

Will the Defiance Quantum ETF be the fund of the future?

Developments in quantum computing could prove strong headwinds for the Defiance Quantum ETF.

05 Jul 2021
Ray Dalio warns the Fed may damage markets
  • Market Outlook
  • disruptive-innovation

Ray Dalio warns the Fed may damage markets

Ray Dalio, billionaire investor and founder of Bridgewater Associates, says the Fed’s decision to slow asset purchases could have a negative effect on markets.

02 Jul 2021
Inside the ESG ETF on the Tokyo Stock Exchange
ETF TV
  • Fund Watch
  • disruptive-innovation

ETF TV

Inside the ESG ETF on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

Host Debbie Fuhr speaks to David Semaya and Junichi Kamitsubo at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Asset Management in Tokyo, Japan about the new ESG ETF, in this week’s episode of ETF TV.

29 Jun 2021

Benzinga

Cartica

Collaborative Fund

Direxion

ETF-TV

Frank Holmes

U.S. Global Investors

Global X

Hedgeye

Jesse Felder

The Felder Report

Joe Kunkle

OptionsHawk

Julius de Kempenaer

RRG Research

LTSE

Michael Gayed

The Lead-Lag Report

Mish Schneider

MarketGauge

Morgan Creek

MyWallSt

Opto

Perth Tolle

Founder of Life + Liberty Indexes

Radiant ESG

RBC Wealth Management

Research Affiliates

Rob Arnott

Research Affiliates

Steve Hanke

Johns Hopkins University

Trevor Neil

BetaGroup, RRG Research

Blockchain

Cannabis

China tech

Clean energy

Disruptive innovation

Electric vehicles

Genome editing

Lithium

Robotics

SaaS

Solar