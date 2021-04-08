A ngela Chang Newell joined Social Capital as a portfolio manager at the start of the year. In previous roles, Chang Newell worked for many prestigious asset managers worldwide, including JPMorgan and Macquarie Asset Management.

Her unique and compelling take on US equity investments has seen Chang Newell inducted into an exclusive group — founder and CEO of Social Capital, Chamath Palihapitiya’s emerging managers class of 2021. The industry-first initiative has selected investors of all backgrounds who believe they can develop differentiated strategies to generate outsized returns.

So, what was the key motivation for Chang Newell to move to Social Capital?

“The key motivation was really YOLO,” Chang Newell tells Opto Sessions.

“The goal, or the dream, for many in this job is to ultimately be a portfolio manager — to be the sole decision-maker of the investments of your book.”

She said that an aspiration was to test oneself to see if it could be done and to “generate those returns and not just talk about it but walk the walk”.

This was, for Chang Newell, always the long-term goal.

“In the end, what I love about the job is that you get a report card at the end. You get your returns, there’s no hiding that, and it’s really an opportunity to test yourself.

"In the end, what I love about the job is that you get a report card at the end. You get your returns, there's no hiding that, and it's really an opportunity to test yourself"

“I really don't know of any — although I’m sure there are other — opportunities such as this one, where someone like Chamath is giving his personal capital to emerging managers and giving them the chance to run their own book and have an audited track record and, over time, maybe do something with that,” Chang Newell explains.

To hear more from Chang Newell, including what it’s like from the inside of one of the most talked about company in the investment industry and her views on what makes an exceptional portfolio manager, listen to the full episode on Opto Sessions.

