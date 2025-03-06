How Will China Respond to Trump’s Tariffs?

China’s National People’s Congress kicked off yesterday and runs until March 11, shaping economic policy and spending plans. US President Donald Trump’s decision to double tariffs on Chinese imports will be a key focus, with domestic consumption likely to be a priority, Bloomberg reported. Investors interested in the recent, DeepSeek-led surge in Chinese tech stocks may be following the proceedings with interest.

Record February for Foxconn

Foxconn [FXCOF] posted a 56.43% year-over-year revenue surge in February, reaching NT$551.38bn, a record for the month. The Apple [AAPL] supplier expects Q1 2025 performance to exceed the five-year average, with strong year-over-year growth. Revenue also rose 2.36% month-over-month. Foxconn, formally Hon Hai Precision [HNHAF], reports Q4 2024 results on March 14.

Musk vs. OpenAI

A US federal court rejected Elon Musk’s bid to halt OpenAI’s shift to a for-profit model but fast-tracked the broader trial to autumn. Musk claims OpenAI and Sam Altman abandoned the group’s original mission by prioritizing profits over public benefit. Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers dismissed Musk’s injunction request, ruling that his arguments failed to justify the “extraordinary relief” sought, the Financial Times detailed.

These 3 Biotech Stocks Have Room to Grow

As biotech stocks sink amid concerns over what RFK Jr.’s time as health secretary might mean for drug and vaccine development, there are plenty of opportunities in the biotech space. In this article OPTO unpacks three companies due to report Q4 results next week: BioNTech [BNTX], Legend Biotech [LEGN] and Protalix [PLX]. We discuss key growth drivers and identify potential headwinds in the months ahead.

Google vs. DOJ

Alphabet’s [GOOGL] Google is lobbying the Department of Justice (DOJ) to avoid being dismantled, Reutersreported. The DOJ is investigating Google for monopolistic practices in search and advertising. A spokesperson warned that proposed measures could harm the US economy and national security. The DOJ previously suggested Google might be forced to divest key assets like Chrome and Android.

Apple vs. UK

The tech giant has mounted a legal challenge to a UK government order to share encrypted user data, the BBC reported, appealing to the Investigatory Powers Tribunal. In January, the UK Home Office secretly demanded Apple provide access to encrypted data in national security cases. Instead of complying, Apple removed its strongest privacy tool, Advanced Data Protection, from the UK market.

RIP CHIPS?

Having spoken against it during his election campaign, President Donald Trump has urged US lawmakers to repeal the 2022 bipartisan law that allocated $52.7bn in subsidies for semiconductor manufacturing, and redirect the funds toward debt repayment, according to Reuters. Last month, OPTO outlined three chip stocks that could be well-placed to ride out the ongoing turmoil in the sector.

