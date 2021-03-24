Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money

  • Fund Watch
  • blockchain

ETF TV How did Chile launch a Bitcoin ETF so quickly?

24 Mar 2021, 17:20GMT

  • blockchain

ETF TV’s weekly episodes cover the latest ETF listings and breaking news, alongside interviews with the people behind the ETF headlines.

 

This week, ETF TV’s Deborah Fuhr and Dan Barnes speak to Rory Riggs, Syntax CEO, about the firm’s proprietary Stratified Weight Indices, which are geared towards balance across cap sizes. Syntax was the first company to convert private funds into ETFs, and Deborah suggests that this will become more common in the future, with mutual funds looking to make the switch too.

Deborah and Dan also delve into the launch of a Bitcoin ETF in Chile, which avoided the need for additional regulatory oversight by establishing a memo of understanding with Canada and cross-listing the existing ETF. A local issuer in Brazil is also looking to list a Bitcoin ETF, raising questions around whether the US will follow suit.

It was an exciting week for exchange-traded products overall, as it was announced thematic ETFs broke records with $294bn in assets and $44bn YTD inflows at the end of February. ESG-focused and actively traded ETFs also broke records in the first two months of the year.

To find out more about Bitcoin ETF opportunities, Syntax’s Stratified Wight indices and the exchange-traded products launched this week, watch the full episode below.

 

 

Disclaimer Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.

The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

CMC Markets does not endorse or offer opinion on the trading strategies used by the author. Their trading strategies do not guarantee any return and CMC Markets shall not be held responsible for any loss that you may incur, either directly or indirectly, arising from any investment based on any information contained herein.

*Tax treatment depends on individual circumstances and can change or may differ in a jurisdiction other than the UK.

Where next for Pinduoduo’s share price following Colin Huang’s departure?
Updates

Where next for Pinduoduo’s share price following Colin Huang’s departure?

With a shock departure on the board at Pinduoduo, investors will be wondering whether the next generation of leaders can take up the mantle.

24 Mar 2021

IPO Watch

Will Didi’s IPO accelerate the China tech investment theme?

Columnist

Charting the progress of the Nasdaq 100 and Russell 2000

Updates

A new COVID-19 test to put Roche’s share price in rude health

