HOOD Stock: Is Robinhood Declining, or in the Midst of a Transition?

The last time we covered Robinhood [HOOD] – at the end of November 2025 – we noted that it stood out as a leading US retail brokerage. It had a large, engaged user base and strong exposure to high-frequency, high-risk trading, while expansion into banking and recurring revenue streams looked like it could stabilise cash flow.

Meanwhile, with retail investing penetration still growing and fintech adoption increasing, Robinhood seemed well-positioned to capture long-term market share.

We cautioned, however, that HOOD stock was highly sensitive to market sentiment, while the crypto sell-off and fears of an artificial intelligence (AI) bubble were also weighing on the firm.

Six months later, and off the back of its most recent earnings, this seems like a good moment to check in on Robinhood.

A choppy few months for HOOD stock

Things have changed a lot in six months. As the Wall Street Journal noted, “Robinhood and other brokerage firms that benefitted as individual investors grew more comfortable taking financial risks are stepping gingerly into a new period marked by war, surging energy prices and nagging doubts about the AI trade.”

On the face of it, the firm has not been able to reassure investors about its prospects amid this new normal.

The HOOD share price has trended downwards since the end of 2025 and is down 31.89% year-to-date, although it remains up 60.31% over the last 12 months, largely thanks to the heights it scaled in the middle of 2025.

HOOD stock chart by TradingView

The stock has occasionally clawed back lost ground, but swiftly pared those gains.

One example of this came in April, during which HOOD began to recover, only to dip sharply once more. In this case, the catalyst for the sell-off was its quarterly earnings.

Solid quarter fails to wow

Robinhood reported its Q1 2026 results after the close on Tuesday 28 April, posting a mixed performance as higher costs and weaker trading activity weighed on results.

Net income rose 3% year-on-year to $346m, or $0.38 per share, up from $336m, or $0.37 per share, a year earlier. However, earnings came in slightly below Wall Street expectations of $0.39 per share, according to FactSet.

Revenue growth remained solid overall. Total net revenues increased 15% to $1.07bn, driven by strength in interest income and continued expansion of subscription services. Net interest revenues climbed 24% to $359m, supported by higher interest-earning assets, though partially offset by lower short-term rates and softer securities lending activity. Other revenues jumped 57% to $85m, boosted by Robinhood Gold subscription revenue, which rose 32% to $50m.

Transaction-based revenues rose 7% to $623m. Options revenue increased 8% to $260m, equities jumped 46% to $82m, and alternative revenue sources surged 320% to $147m, largely linked to event contracts.

This strength was partially offset by a sharp 47% decline in cryptocurrency revenue to $134m.

The fall in crypto activity reflected a broader pullback in trading volumes and digital asset prices. More than anything else, it seems to be this factor that worried investors, in that it underscored the firm’s ongoing reliance on cyclical crypto trading, reinforcing the need to diversify into more stable, higher-frequency revenue streams.

Operating costs increased 18% to $656m, driven by marketing spend, growth investments and acquisition-related expenses. Despite this, adjusted EBITDA rose 14% to $534m.

User and asset metrics remained strong: funded customers increased 6% to 27.4 million, while total platform assets jumped 39% to $307bn. Robinhood also continued its buyback programme, repurchasing $250m of shares during the quarter.

“Driven by our relentless product velocity and innovation, Robinhood is increasingly positioned at the centre of our customers’ financial lives, just as we enter the early innings of the Great Wealth Transfer,” said Vlad Tenev, Chairman and CEO of Robinhood. (The Great Wealth Transfer refers to an intergenerational wealth transfer that is underway in the US, among other nations, with the baby boomer generation set to bequeath an estimated $124tn in assets through to 2048.)

Meanwhile, CFO Shiv Verma noted that in Q1 “customers remained engaged and rapidly adopted new products, leading to a 20% plus annualized net deposit growth rate, double-digit growth across equities and options, and record volumes for prediction markets, futures and index options”.

A Gold-en ticket?

These pronouncements failed to quell investors’ jitters, and the stock lost around 14% over the course of the Wednesday following the earnings call.

Not everyone lost faith, however.

In a classic bit of dip-buying, Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest bought approximately $39.4m worth of Robinhood shares on the Wednesday, across its Innovation [ARKK], Next Generation Internet [ARKW] and Blockchain & Fintech Innovation [ARKF] ETFs.

At the same time, it sold 243,147 shares of the Ark 21Shares Bitcoin ETF [ARKB] from its ARKW and ARKF funds.

For a clue as to why ARK still sees an opportunity in HOOD stock, we could look to a recent note from analysts Nick Grous and Varshika Prasanna. In it, they wrote that “the more important story was and is Gold, Robinhood’s $5 per month subscription tier and – increasingly – the gateway to its ecosystem.”

Robinhood Gold subscribers gain access to banking, credit, managed portfolios, margin trading, a 3.35% APY on uninvested cash, Morningstar research and Level 2 data. The bundle increases platform stickiness by consolidating users’ financial activity. Gold users hold 5x more assets, grow deposits 1.2x faster and adopt retirement accounts at 3.3x the rate, the analysts noted, with attach rates rising to 15.8% and approximately 40% of new users opting in at sign-up.

Comparing Gold to Amazon’s [AMZN] Prime, they wrote that “compounding matters because brokerage is cyclical while banking and spending are daily activities. Layering them on top of brokerage, Robinhood is shifting from a transactional model to a recurring revenue, relationship-driven model.”

There’s another reason to be quietly confident about the stock: prediction markets.

These markets – where users trade contracts tied to real-world outcomes such as elections, economic data or sports – mirror options trading in structure but are often simpler and more accessible. They represent a potentially high-margin adjacency for Robinhood, aligning closely with its existing strengths in retail trading and event-driven speculation.

Prediction markets could deepen user activity during periods of low equity volatility, smoothing revenue cyclicality. They also complement the platform’s growing focus on derivatives and alternative instruments, including event contracts already contributing to transaction revenue growth.

Crucially, prediction markets could attract a younger, digitally native cohort interested in news-driven trading, reinforcing Robinhood’s brand positioning.

If executed effectively, prediction markets could enhance average revenue per user, increase time-on-platform, and further embed users within Robinhood’s ecosystem.

In short, then, there are a number of reasons to think that the future might be bright for HOOD. Analysts seem to share this broadly optimistic outlook on the stock. Of the 27 collated on Yahoo Finance, four rate the stock a ‘strong buy’, 15 a ‘buy’ and five a ‘hold’, with two ‘underperforms’ and one ‘sell’. The average price target is $98.44, against a current price of $77.03.

Conclusion: The investment case for HOOD stock

Robinhood’s near-term outlook remains contested. Bears will point to its continued reliance on volatile crypto trading and rising costs, both of which could pressure margins if market conditions remain subdued. Bulls, however, see a platform in transition towards recurring revenues, deeper user engagement, and new products like Gold and prediction markets. If that shift holds, recent weakness may look less like structural decline and more like a cyclical reset.

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