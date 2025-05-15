Foreign Carmakers in China: How Long Can They Hold On?

At the Financial Times’ Future of the Car summit, Maxime Picat, Stellantis’ [STLA] Chief Operating Officer for Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, questioned Western carmakers’ ability to compete in China going forward. Toyota [TM] and Volkswagen [VWAGY] still lead in mid-sized petrol cars — an edge Picat warns “will not last.” Foreign brands now hold just 32% of the Chinese market, down from 64% in 2020.

What Did Bridgewater Buy in Q1?

Bridgewater Associates, the hedge fund founded by Ray Dalio, added new positions in Netflix [NFLX], United Airlines [UAL], Chubb [CB] and Goldman Sachs [GS] in Q1, Seeking Alpha detailed. It exited 3M [MMM], Amgen [AMGN], Herbalife [HLF], Teva [TEVA] and Ulta Beauty [ULTA]. It ramped up holdings in Alibaba [BABA], Microsoft [MSFT] and PayPal [PYPL], while trimming stakes in Nvidia [NVDA], among others.

Data Center Demand Boosts CoreWeave Revenue

CoreWeave [CRWV] shares fell 7.8% in after-hours trading after issuing Q2 profit guidance of $140m–170m, missing the $192m Wall Street estimate, the Financial Times reported. Notwithstanding the miss, Q1 revenue surged 420% to $982m, beating forecasts of $860m. CEO Michael Intrator said data center demand is accelerating, while CFO Nitin Agrawal cited pulled-forward spending to meet that demand.

Buffett: Why I Stepped Down as Berkshire CEO

Warren Buffett, 94, has decided to step down as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway [BRK:B] after admitting he is finally started to feel his age. “I didn’t really start getting old... until I was about 90,” he told the Wall Street Journal. “I thought I would remain CEO as long as I thought I was more useful than anybody else, in terms of being CEO,” he said. “And it surprised me, how long it went.” Read OPTO’s breakdown of the visionary investor’s latest moves.

Apple Supplier Gets Green Light for Indian Chip Plant

Foxconn [2354:TW], the world’s largest contract electronics manufacturer, has secured government approval to build a semiconductor plant in India, in partnership with HCL Group, investing ₹37.06bn. Located in Uttar Pradesh, the facility will be operational by 2027 and produce up to 20,000 wafers and 36 million display driver chips monthly, according to CNBC. The move reflects Apple [AAPL] suppliers’ broader pivot to India amid US-China tensions.

But Trump Doesn’t Want Apple in India

US President Donald Trump “had a little problem with Tim Cook yesterday,” Bloomberg reported: “He is building all over India. I don’t want you building in India.” As a result of his discussion with Apple’s CEO, Trump said the firm will be “upping their production in the US.” About 20% of Apple’s annual output is produced in India at present. Most analysts agree that it would be very difficult for Apple to make iPhones in the US.

Which Flying Car Stock is Leading the Pack?

In March 2025, electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) vehicle firm EHang [EH] got a major boost when the Civil Aviation Administration of China awarded its EH216-S model an air operator certificate. Coupled with solid financials for a company in a relatively nascent field, EHang’s prospects seem bright. OPTO examines the factors making this eVTOL firm a market leader.

