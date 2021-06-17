Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 73% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money

73% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

  • Tricks

OPTO Sessions Ekaterina Daminova on Gemini custody and decentralised finance

17 Jun 2021, 17:35GMT

Ekaterina Daminova is part of the business development team at Gemini, one of the top companies within the digital asset space. In her role, Daminova focuses on developing partnerships and servicing institutions. She has a broad client base that includes digital asset managers, crypto funds, hedge funds, market makers, fintech businesses and more.

Before working at Gemini, Daminova was head of product at Copper.co, a custody and prime brokerage for digital assets.

In this week’s episode of Opto Sessions, Daminova explains Gemini’s offering and how decentralised finance has the potential to change financial services as we know it. 

 

Listen to the interview:

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

 

For Daminova, this year is important for institutional adoption of digital assets. More and more institutions, she suggests, are considering it as an asset class.

“I would say that crypto and digital assets are essentially some form of an alternative investment, which would represent an asset class, similar to say venture capital,” Daminova tells Opto Sessions.

Daminova thinks that a lot of the new projects related to blockchain offer opportunities as investing in tokens can offer returns not correlated to the traditional markets.

“I would say that crypto and digital assets are essentially some form of an alternative investment, which would represent an asset class, similar to say venture capital”

 

“You are involved in the growth of some very exciting tech projects,” Daminova states. “I think that now more and more institutions understand this concept, and there is more institutional adoption happening,” she considers.

Furthermore, Daminova explains that these types of investments are also becoming available to retail investors and democratising investing. “Normally, the barriers to entry into venture capital [are] very, very high, so retail has always been locked out of investing in exciting projects like that,” Daminova explains, suggesting that this is democratising the way investors can gain access to these types of investments.

“Normally, the barriers to entry into venture capital [are] very, very high, so retail has always been locked out of investing in exciting projects like that”

 

To hear more on why Daminova thinks that decentralised finance could disrupt the finance space, listen to the full episode on Opto Sessions.

Or for more ways to listen:

 

Listen to the full interview and explore our past episodes on Opto Sessions.

Disclaimer Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.

The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

CMC Markets does not endorse or offer opinion on the trading strategies used by the author. Their trading strategies do not guarantee any return and CMC Markets shall not be held responsible for any loss that you may incur, either directly or indirectly, arising from any investment based on any information contained herein.

*Tax treatment depends on individual circumstances and can change or may differ in a jurisdiction other than the UK.

Continue reading for FREE

  • Includes free newsletter updates, unsubscribe anytime. Privacy policy

Free ebook

Tricks of the trade: 7 interviews with the world’s top traders

Get it now

Latest from OPTO

Will El Salvador’s Bitcoin adoption prompt others to do the same?
FrankHolmes
  • Updates
  • blockchain
  • disruptive-innovation

Frank Holmes

Will El Salvador’s Bitcoin adoption prompt others to do the same?

El Salvador recently adopted Bitcoin as legal tender, which could prompt other countries to follow suit.

17 Jun 2021

  • Industry Spotlight
  • blockchain
  • disruptive-innovation

Direxion

What’s a better store of value, Bitcoin or gold?
  • Updates
  • disruptive-innovation

Why has Mark Cuban-backed finance app Dave got $4bn backing?
  • Industry Spotlight
  • disruptive-innovation
  • genome-editing
  • robotics

RBC

Which technologies can help to improve healthcare?

ISSUE 10 – OUT NOW

Buy now

Related articles

Diego Parrilla

Episode #67

  • Tricks
  • Podcast
  • disruptive-innovation

OPTO Sessions

Diego Parrilla discusses anti-bubbles, Gold’s perfect storm and the end of peak oil

In this week’s episode of Opto Sessions, Diego Parrilla, author and managing partner at Quadriga Asset Managers, explores what anti-bubbles are and how they work.

10 Jun 2021

Frédérique Carrier

Episode #66

  • Tricks
  • Podcast
  • disruptive-innovation

OPTO Sessions

Frédérique Carrier, RBC's head of investment strategy, gives her global market outlook

In this week’s episode of Opto Sessions, Frédérique Carrier, head of investment strategy at RBC Wealth Management, provides her outlook on the global market.

03 Jun 2021

Neil Howe

Episode #65

  • Tricks
  • Podcast
  • disruptive-innovation

OPTO Sessions

Neil Howe on millennials, secular investing and The Fourth Turning

In this week’s episode of Opto Sessions, Neil Howe, author and managing director of demography at Hedgeye, explains what his idea of cyclicality means for the markets.

27 May 2021

Matt Hougan

Episode #64

  • Tricks
  • Podcast
  • blockchain

OPTO Sessions

Bitwise’s Matt Hougan talks crypto, direct index investing and DeFi

On this week’s episode of Opto Sessions, Matt Hougan, chief investment officer of Bitwise Asset Management, discusses investing in crypto and future use cases for the technology.

24 May 2021

Benzinga

Cartica

Collaborative Fund

Direxion

ETF-TV

Frank Holmes

U.S. Global Investors

Global X

Hedgeye

Jesse Felder

The Felder Report

Joe Kunkle

OptionsHawk

Julius de Kempenaer

RRG Research

LTSE

Michael Gayed

The Lead-Lag Report

Mish Schneider

MarketGauge

Morgan Creek

MyWallSt

Opto

Perth Tolle

Founder of Life + Liberty Indexes

Radiant ESG

RBC Wealth Management

Research Affiliates

Rob Arnott

Research Affiliates

Steve Hanke

Johns Hopkins University

Trevor Neil

BetaGroup, RRG Research

Blockchain

Cannabis

China tech

Clean energy

Disruptive innovation

Electric vehicles

Genome editing

Lithium

Robotics

SaaS

Solar