E katerina Daminova is part of the business development team at Gemini, one of the top companies within the digital asset space. In her role, Daminova focuses on developing partnerships and servicing institutions. She has a broad client base that includes digital asset managers, crypto funds, hedge funds, market makers, fintech businesses and more.

Before working at Gemini, Daminova was head of product at Copper.co, a custody and prime brokerage for digital assets.

In this week’s episode of Opto Sessions, Daminova explains Gemini’s offering and how decentralised finance has the potential to change financial services as we know it.

For Daminova, this year is important for institutional adoption of digital assets. More and more institutions, she suggests, are considering it as an asset class.

“I would say that crypto and digital assets are essentially some form of an alternative investment, which would represent an asset class, similar to say venture capital,” Daminova tells Opto Sessions.

Daminova thinks that a lot of the new projects related to blockchain offer opportunities as investing in tokens can offer returns not correlated to the traditional markets.

“You are involved in the growth of some very exciting tech projects,” Daminova states. “I think that now more and more institutions understand this concept, and there is more institutional adoption happening,” she considers.

Furthermore, Daminova explains that these types of investments are also becoming available to retail investors and democratising investing. “Normally, the barriers to entry into venture capital [are] very, very high, so retail has always been locked out of investing in exciting projects like that,” Daminova explains, suggesting that this is democratising the way investors can gain access to these types of investments.

To hear more on why Daminova thinks that decentralised finance could disrupt the finance space, listen to the full episode on Opto Sessions.

