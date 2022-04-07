Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 69% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money

69% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

  • Updates
  • disruptive innovation

Diageo share price avoids Russian headache

07 Apr 2022, 14:55GMT

View more

  • disruptive innovation

Diageo’s share price has proved remarkably resilient in the face of market volatility stemming from the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Shares in the spirits group have been propped up by a growing appetite for western brands in eastern Europe and a strong presence in the US. 

The Diageo [DEO] share price has climbed merrily higher over the last month, despite suspending exports to Russia because of its invasion of Ukraine.

Shares in the UK beverages company have climbed 11.4% since it announced that it had paused exports of its brands, such as Smirnoff vodka and Guinness, to Ukraine and Russia on 3 March (through 6 April).

Diageo’s Russian division said it had also suspended the manufacturing of its beers, which are brewed locally in the region under licence by third parties. A spokesperson for Diageo said that the decision had been made to prioritise the “safety of our people in Ukraine and the wider region”.

Following the company’s exit from Russia, analysts at Credit Suisse noted that the stock had had good pricing power to weather any input costs given its low exposure to Eastern Europe, according to Proactive Investors.

DEO Chart by TradingView

Russian impact on Diageo shares

Since 2006, Diageo’s Russia division has targeted the country’s growing middle class who aspire to premium drink brands. “With international spirits holding a relatively low total market share, our strategy is to focus on premiumisation through imported and reserve spirits such as Johnnie Walker, The Singleton, Talisker, Mortlach scotch, Bulleit bourbon, Captain Morgan rum and Baileys liqueur,” the group says on its website.

According to a FoodDive report, Diageo's business in Russia contributed less than 1% to sales and operating profit in the first half of the 2022 fiscal year. However, overall, in eastern Europe net sales increased 25% in the same period, helped by demand for Johnnie Walker and Baileys. This is a region where Diageo is seeing steady growth as consumers get wealthier and require a growing taste for western brands.

Diageo has not stated how long the export ban to Russia will continue, but presumably it will be until the conflict ends. How this plays out is very much open to debate. A victorious Russia with President Putin still in charge may see a continuation in sanctions and poor sentiment towards western brands. However, the toppling of Putin — although unlikely — and a move towards a more democratic Russia could pay dividends for Diageo in the long term.

According to the Drinks Business, other drinks brands, such as Carlsberg and Heineken, are considering exiting Russia permanently, which could put pressure on other companies to follow their lead

Plans to invest in production factories

At the time of writing, there doesn’t seem to be any reason for investors to make a rushed decision on Diageo’s Russian business. This is mainly because the company’s share price has recovered from a brief dip in March, despite concerns over how higher inflation could impact consumer spending.

Since 7 March, the stock has climbed 19.7% to sit at 4,011p at the close on 6 April. Part of that bounce has come from new investment plans totalling more than £40m to double production at a canning factory in Belfast and a bottling plant in Runcorn.

That’s down to confidence over growing demand for Guinness in Ireland, the UK and export markets, particularly North America and Africa. It has also been snapping up new brands, such as flavoured tequila brand 21Seeds.

Investor sentiment could also have been lifted by a statement from CEO Ivan Menezes (pictured), which was released on Twitter on 7 March, that revealed the company was planning to provide €2m to support charities aiding people in Ukraine.

US business remains competitive edge

Analysts remain bullish. According to MarketScreener, Diageo has a consensus ‘outperform’ rating and a target price of 4,152p.

Credit Suisse likes Diageo because of its defensive attributes during these times of war and high inflation. That’s down to low direct exposure to eastern Europe, high exposure to the US and a strong ability to pass on input costs.

JPMorgan analyst Celine Pannuti also recently upgraded Diageo to ‘overweight’ from ‘neutral’ and has a price target of 4,350p.

“The company is structurally better positioned in the US to outgrow peers with more premium pricing, tequila and investments,” she said, as reported by The Fly.

In addition, the group is expected to continue benefiting from the end of Covid-19 restrictions as people return to bars and pubs. At the same time, it could also benefit from a growing ecommerce arm as drinkers enjoy pub-like brands at home.

Disclaimer Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.

The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

CMC Markets does not endorse or offer opinion on the trading strategies used by the author. Their trading strategies do not guarantee any return and CMC Markets shall not be held responsible for any loss that you may incur, either directly or indirectly, arising from any investment based on any information contained herein.

*Tax treatment depends on individual circumstances and can change or may differ in a jurisdiction other than the UK.

Continue reading for FREE

  • Includes free newsletter updates, unsubscribe anytime. Privacy policy

Free ebook

Tricks of the trade: 7 interviews with the world’s top traders

Get it now

Blockchain

Cannabis

China tech

Clean energy

Disruptive innovation

Electric vehicles

Genome editing

Lithium

Robotics

SaaS

Solar

Latest from OPTO

Noah Hamman

Episode #110

  • Tricks
  • Podcast
  • disruptive-innovation
  • saas

Opto Sessions

AdvisorShares’ CEO delves into AI-powered momentum investing

Noah Hamman, CEO of AdvisorShares, sees the Fed as key to determining the direction that equity markets will take in the US and reveals an alpha fund to hedge against volatility.

07 Apr 2022
  • Market Outlook
  • disruptive-innovation

Why Asos, Centrica and Imperial Brands are value stocks to watch
  • Updates
  • disruptive-innovation

Amazon signs $10bn commercial satellite deal
  • News
  • disruptive-innovation

Top Stories

Spirit Airlines shares jump 22% on JetBlue deal

ISSUE 11 – OUT NOW

Buy now

Related articles

Amazon signs $10bn commercial satellite deal
MyWallSt
  • Updates
  • disruptive-innovation

Amazon signs $10bn commercial satellite deal

Amazon has announced one of the largest deals in the history of the commercial space industry, but how should investors react to this news?

07 Apr 2022
Spirit Airlines shares jump 22% on JetBlue deal
  • News
  • disruptive-innovation

Top Stories

Spirit Airlines shares jump 22% on JetBlue deal

In today’s top stories, JetBlue’s proposed acquisition of Spirit Airlines could deliver $600m–$700m in net annual synergies and Intel bounces back from March lows.

07 Apr 2022
Are the chips down for the Alphawave share price?
  • Updates
  • robotics

Are the chips down for the Alphawave share price?

Will Alphawave’s acquisition of OpenFive put it on par with its US and Taiwanese rivals?

06 Apr 2022
Tilray stock dips on cannabis legislation’s Senate prospects
  • Updates
  • cannabis

Tilray stock dips on cannabis legislation’s Senate prospects

In the run-up to a key cannabis legislation being passed in the House of Representatives, investor sentiment had boosted the Tilray share price but the stock has since pulled back.

06 Apr 2022

Benzinga

Cartica

Collaborative Fund

Direxion

ETF-TV

Frank Holmes

U.S. Global Investors

Global X

Hedgeye

Jesse Felder

The Felder Report

Joe Kunkle

OptionsHawk

Julius de Kempenaer

RRG Research

LTSE

Michael Gayed

The Lead-Lag Report

Mish Schneider

MarketGauge

Morgan Creek

MyWallSt

Opto

Perth Tolle

Founder of Life + Liberty Indexes

Radiant ESG

RBC Wealth Management

Research Affiliates

Rob Arnott

Research Affiliates

Steve Hanke

Johns Hopkins University

Trevor Neil

BetaGroup, RRG Research

Blockchain

Cannabis

China tech

Clean energy

Disruptive innovation

Electric vehicles

Genome editing

Lithium

Robotics

SaaS

Solar