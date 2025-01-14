Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 69% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets, CFDs, OTC options or any of our other products work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

69% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

7 Top Stories

Could Tesla Hit $2.5trn?

By

14 Jan 2025, 17:00

Could Tesla Hit $2.5trn?

Morgan Stanley has raised its price target on the electric vehicle maker [TSLA], Seeking Alpha detailed, emphasizing the potential of its robotaxi business. Analysts highlighted embodied artificial intelligence (AI) as a pivotal driver of Tesla’s growth amid geopolitical complexities. By 2030, Morgan Stanley predicts Tesla’s global fleet will surpass 1 billion daily miles traveled; its bull case price target on the stock is now $800, equivalent to a $2.5trn valuation.

Amid Curb Furor, Huang Tours China 

Nvidia [NVDA] CEO Jensen Huang is set to visit China this week amid heightened scrutiny of the company’s domestic operations and new US restrictions on AI chip exports. The new curbs have sparked criticism from Nvidia, which argues that they could harm US competitiveness in the tech sector. Huang’s trip will include stops in Shenzhen, Shanghai and Beijing, Bloomberg reported. 

Why is the EU Rethinking its Big Tech Probes?

According to the Financial Times, the European Commission is reevaluating its investigations into US tech giants Apple [AAPL], Meta [META] and Alphabet [GOOGL]. This reassessment encompasses cases initiated since March last year under the EU’s Digital Markets Act, and coincides with the companies’ lobbying of President-elect Donald Trump to counteract what they view as overly aggressive EU regulation.

Can AI Accelerate HubSpot’s Customer Base Growth? 

On January 6, US-based customer relationship management software provider HubSpot [HUBS] completed the acquisition of AI-powered conversational platform Frame AI. This integration, coupled with impressive Q3 figures, have helped the HUBS share price climb steadily in recent months. Will 2025 be the year HubSpot reaps the rewards of AI, or could plateauing customer spend forecast a downturn? 

Amazon Touts AI Reboot for Alexa 

Amazon [AMZN] plans to relaunch Alexa as an AI-powered “agent” capable of completing practical tasks. The redesign integrates generative AI into Alexa’s software, which supports 500 million devices globally. However, challenges remain, including minimizing “hallucinations” and improving reliability and speed, Rohit Prasad, head of Amazon’s artificial general intelligence team, told the Financial Times.

BofA Sees “Broadening” Chip Rally 

“Early days in 2025, but we flag a broadening rally in semis even though fundamentals suggest a wide(ning) divide between the AI haves and cyclical have-nots”, wrote BofA analysts in a note seen by Seeking Alpha. The top five large-cap performers are Micron Technology [MU], Arm Holdings [ARM], KLA Corp. [KLAC], ASML [ASML] and Teradyne [TER]. The note also flagged “continued concerns” over Nvidia’s Blackwell. 

Robinhood Pays Fine, Moves On

Robinhood [HOOD] has agreed to pay $45m in fines for a 2021 data breach exposing millions of customers’ details, the Financial Times reported. “We look forward to working with the SEC under a new administration”, Lucas Moskowitz, Robinhood’s general counsel, said in a statement. OPTO’s recent deep dive into HOOD stock unpacks possible drivers of future gains.

Disclaimer Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.

The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

CMC Markets does not endorse or offer opinion on the trading strategies used by the author. Their trading strategies do not guarantee any return and CMC Markets shall not be held responsible for any loss that you may incur, either directly or indirectly, arising from any investment based on any information contained herein.

*Tax treatment depends on individual circumstances and can change or may differ in a jurisdiction other than the UK.

Continue reading for FREE

Latest articles

Apple’s Dynamic Pipeline
  • Updates
  • Artificial intelligence
  • Semiconductors
  • Electric vehicles
  • Blockchain
  • Biotechnology

7 Top Stories

Apple’s Dynamic Pipeline

The Cupertino giant is gearing up to make some major moves in 2025, focusing on AI integration, an updated iPhone SE and enhanced MacBook Air models.

13 Jan 2025

Where AI Meets Cloud: the Road Ahead for Box
  • News
  • Cloud computing

Where AI Meets Cloud: the Road Ahead for Box

Box CEO Aaron Levie discusses how using AI models to intelligently analyze “structured data” is next, and why we live in exciting times.

13 Jan 2025

Biden Tightens Chip Curbs
  • Updates
  • Artificial intelligence
  • Semiconductors
  • Biotechnology

7 Top Stories

Biden Tightens Chip Curbs

The Biden administration is preparing one final round of export restrictions on AI chips, aimed at further limiting Chinese and Russian access to the technology.

10 Jan 2025

Why Did ARK Sell Palantir?
  • Updates
  • Artificial intelligence
  • Semiconductors
  • Cyber security
  • Blockchain
  • Electric vehicles

7 Top Stories

Why Did ARK Sell Palantir?

Palantir fell 5% following ARK Invest’s sale of $15m in shares earlier this week, with an analyst calling its valuation “unsustainable”.

08 Jan 2025