Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 67% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money

67% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

  • Earnings

Could Q2 earnings be a ray of hope for JinkoSolar’s share price?

10 Sep 2021, 13:40GMT

JinkoSolar’s [JKS] share price reached an all-time high when it closed at $87.55 on 20 October 2020, up a whopping 267.24% year-to-date. The price didn’t stick, though, and by the end of 2020, its value had dropped by 29.33% when it closed at $61.87 — though this was still up 159.52% year-to-date.

Since January, JinkoSolar’s share price has spent much of the year in the red and reached its lowest close since October 2020 when it closed at $30.26 on 10 May, down 51.09% year-to-date. While JinkoSolar’s share price recovered from its slump over the following weeks, closing at $61.90 on 12 July—its highest close since February—it was still a way off its peak 2021 close of $72.31.

More recently, JinkoSolar’s share price fell again when it closed at $37.48 on 19 August, but the stock was relatively quick to bounce back. As of its last close of $48.85 on 9 September, JinkoSolar’s share price was down 21.04% in the year to date.

 

In line with the market

JinkoSolar’s share price performance has followed a similar trend to the wider solar market — specifically that of the Invesco Solar ETF [TAN], of whose portfolio JinkoSolar makes up 2.1%. As of the 9 September close, TAN was down 17.89% to $84.38.

A lot of the recent volatility in solar stocks may have come as a result of import restrictions and rising costs among manufacturers’ supply chains.

“I would attribute most of the last month's moves as volatility in the solar industry as investors try to sort out how big of a deal import restrictions and rising polysilicon prices are for manufacturers,” said Travis Hoium writing for The Motley Fool. “And in solar, volatility is the one thing we can count on being high in the long term.”

“I would attribute most of the last month's moves as volatility in the solar industry as investors try to sort out how big of a deal import restrictions and rising polysilicon prices are for manufacturers. And in solar, volatility is the one thing we can count on being high in the long term” - Travis Hoium

 

As JinkoSolar prepares its second-quarter earnings, due 15 September, could a positive report give the stock a much-needed boost?

 

Better than expected earnings

When JinkoSolar released its first-quarter earnings on 25 June, it announced earnings per American Depositary Share (ADS) of $0.15, down 60.53% from 2020’s first-quarter earnings of $0.38 per ADS. Despite the year-over-year fall, the earnings did surprise analysts, who had expected JinkoSolar to post earnings of just $0.01 per ADS.

Meanwhile, revenues for the quarter came in at $1.21bn, up 0.83% year over year from $1.2bn in 2020.

"In the near term, we will continue to leverage our production flexibility to optimise orders according to project type and scale, as well as increase resources to meet the needs for distributed generation markets,” said JinkoSolar's chairman of the board of directors and CEO, Xiande Li in a statement.

“We remain confident to increase our market share by continuously delivering clean energy solutions and sophisticated products and services to our clients worldwide."

“We remain confident to increase our market share by continuously delivering clean energy solutions and sophisticated products and services to our clients worldwide” - Xiande Li

 

Following the earnings report, JinkoSolar’s share price surged up 33.86% from $43 on 25 June to close at $57.56 on 29 June.

 

Hold — but only just

Looking ahead to the upcoming earnings report, analysts anticipate JinkoSolar to announce a loss of $0.23 per ADS, which would represent a fall of 124.73% year-to-date. On the other hand, revenues for the quarter are expected to reach $1.21bn, which would represent a 0.8% increase year over year.

In light of these estimates, JinkoSolar’s stock has a consensus ‘hold’ rating among the seven analysts polled by CNN Money. The rating is held by a narrow majority of three analysts, while one rates it as a ‘buy’, another rates it as ‘outperform’ and two other analysts suggest selling the stock.

Among the six analysts offering 12-month forecasts on JinkoSolar’s share price, CNN Money reports a median target of $43.00, with a high estimate of $60.99 and a low of $12.99. The median estimate would represent an 11.97% decrease from JinkoSolar’s share price as of close on 9 September.

Investors will be hoping for a positive earnings report to counter the recent fall in JinkoSolar’s share price, which could go on to have a positive effect on the wider solar market as well.

Disclaimer Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.

The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

CMC Markets does not endorse or offer opinion on the trading strategies used by the author. Their trading strategies do not guarantee any return and CMC Markets shall not be held responsible for any loss that you may incur, either directly or indirectly, arising from any investment based on any information contained herein.

*Tax treatment depends on individual circumstances and can change or may differ in a jurisdiction other than the UK.

Continue reading for FREE

  • Includes free newsletter updates, unsubscribe anytime. Privacy policy

Free ebook

Tricks of the trade: 7 interviews with the world’s top traders

Get it now

Blockchain

Cannabis

China tech

Clean energy

Disruptive innovation

Electric vehicles

Genome editing

Lithium

Robotics

SaaS

Solar

Latest from OPTO

Andrew Chanin

Episode #80

  • Tricks
  • Podcast
  • disruptive-innovation
  • robotics

OPTO Sessions

Space: The final frontier, and Andrew Chanin’s big investment bet.

Colonisation and militarization of the moon may seem romantic, but for now the use cases of satellites seem most opportunistic.

09 Sep 2021
  • Industry Spotlight
  • clean-energy
  • electric-vehicles
  • solar

UBS green tech report helps Sunrun and General Motors share price shine
  • Industry Spotlight
  • china-tech

Is it game over for Chinese tech stocks?
  • IPO Watch
  • china-tech

Is an Ant Group IPO back on?

ISSUE 11 – OUT NOW

Buy now

Related articles

Is an Ant Group IPO back on?
  • IPO Watch
  • china-tech

Is an Ant Group IPO back on?

The China tech investment theme has seen a resurgence this month, while there are tentative signs that an Ant Group IPO could still be in the pipeline.

08 Sep 2021
A closer look at Cathie Wood’s ESG-focused transparency ARK ETF
  • Updates
  • clean-energy
  • disruptive-innovation

A closer look at Cathie Wood’s ESG-focused transparency ARK ETF

ARK CEO Cathie Wood has filed for a new ESG-focused ETF, which will exclude a host of industries.

08 Sep 2021
Will live audio amplify Amazon’s share price?
  • Updates
  • disruptive-innovation

Will live audio amplify Amazon’s share price?

Slowing sales growth has stalled the Amazon share price. Can it maintain its recovery?

08 Sep 2021
Can the Zoom share price and other Work-From-Home stocks continue growing?
  • Updates
  • saas

Can the Zoom share price and other Work-From-Home stocks continue growing?

Zoom’s share price and other work-from-home stocks still have headroom to grow despite re-opening of the global economy.

07 Sep 2021

Benzinga

Cartica

Collaborative Fund

Direxion

ETF-TV

Frank Holmes

U.S. Global Investors

Global X

Hedgeye

Jesse Felder

The Felder Report

Joe Kunkle

OptionsHawk

Julius de Kempenaer

RRG Research

LTSE

Michael Gayed

The Lead-Lag Report

Mish Schneider

MarketGauge

Morgan Creek

MyWallSt

Opto

Perth Tolle

Founder of Life + Liberty Indexes

Radiant ESG

RBC Wealth Management

Research Affiliates

Rob Arnott

Research Affiliates

Steve Hanke

Johns Hopkins University

Trevor Neil

BetaGroup, RRG Research

Blockchain

Cannabis

China tech

Clean energy

Disruptive innovation

Electric vehicles

Genome editing

Lithium

Robotics

SaaS

Solar