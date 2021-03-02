Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money

76% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

FREE EBOOK

How to Day Trade Stocks & Indices

  • Place your first trade
  • Identify 9 chart patterns
  • Pro strategies step-by-step

You'll also receive our newsletter and other Opto emails in accordance with our privacy policy. This form is protected by reCaptcha

Don't miss out

Get our FREE Day Trading guide

+ Pro-trader interviews

You'll also receive our newsletter and other Opto emails in accordance with our privacy policy. This form is protected by reCaptcha

FREE Trading guide

Including Day trading strategy examples

+ Pro-trader interviews

You'll also receive our newsletter and other Opto emails in accordance with our privacy policy. This form is protected by reCaptcha

  • Earnings

Costco Q4 Earnings: What To Expect

02 Mar 2021, 10:55GMT

View more

The success of Costco’s (NASDAQ: COST) business model — which consists of offering memberships, low prices, quality goods, and happy employees — has been made evident throughout the pandemic. As more consumers consolidated their shopping trips to limit exposure to the virus during the quarter, Costco being the world’s leading warehouse retailer, really benefited from this trend.

This article was originally written by MyWallSt. Read more market-beating insights from the MyWallSt team here.

Costco’s net income for fiscal 2020 (ended August 2020) was $4 billion, or $9.02 per share, up 9% YoY. Additionally, the company surpassed 100 million members worldwide in the year, contributing to membership revenue of $3.54 billion. This strength in financials allowed the company to reward shareholders with growing dividends. In November, Costo announced a record $4.4 billion special distribution, which comes out to about $10 per share. 

Costco shares reached a record high back in November but the stock has since been hit by a bearish run and is down over 12% year-to-date. This downward movement was caused by wider market sentiment that the prospect of the economy reopening might reduce the need for pantry-loading,. This move has caused some investors to worry that the best days for this stay-at-home stock might be over. 

 

When is Costco’s earnings date?

Costo reports earnings for the fourth quarter of 2020 on Thursday, 4th of March after the market closes, at 5:00 PM EST.

 

How can I listen to Costco’s earnings call?

To listen to the call and to access the transcript, as well as the shareholder’s letter and the financial statements for the quarter, all you need to do is go to Costco’s investor relations page here.

 

What to expect from Costco’s earnings

Wall Street expects the warehouse membership club to report adjusted-earnings per share (EPS) of $2.41, up over 14% from the year-ago quarter, on revenue of $44.41 billion, up 13% year-over-year (YoY) in the fiscal second quarter. 

However, investors should expect to see high expenses in Costco’s financial report on Thursday. In the quarter that ended in November, the company reported $212 million in expenses caused by introducing an initiative which would bump its employees wages by $2 during the pandemic and these costs will also carry over to the December ended quarter. 

For the quarter ended in November, Costco’s total comparable sales increased 14.5% — but e-commerce was up 82% YoY. Shareholders will be eagerly waiting to hear how digital sales performed in the most recent quarter as online shopping remains popular. 

In 2020, around 105 million people paid for a yearly Costco membership. Many believe it might be time for the company to introduce a subscription fee increase. It’s been a few years since Costco has done so and, looking at the company’s most recent quarter, it’s evident that shoppers are happy with the membership service as average spending was up 9% on average. 

Costco shareholders will be focusing on two key metrics to describe subscriber growth from the earnings call. One is customer traffic, which has been growing all year. The other is the membership renewal rate, which reached a record high of 91%. If both of these figures impress, Costco will likely be heading into a strong 2021. 

As Costco’s status as an “essential retailer” should be coming to an end with the rollout of vaccines, shareholders will therefore be looking for solid 2021 guidance for earnings.

 

MyWallSt gives you access to over 100 market-beating stock picks and the research to back them up. Our analyst team posts daily insights, subscriber-only podcasts, and the headlines that move the market. Start your free trial now!

 

Disclaimer Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.

The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

CMC Markets does not endorse or offer opinion on the trading strategies used by the author. Their trading strategies do not guarantee any return and CMC Markets shall not be held responsible for any loss that you may incur, either directly or indirectly, arising from any investment based on any information contained herein.

*Tax treatment depends on individual circumstances and can change or may differ in a jurisdiction other than the UK.

Continue reading for FREE

  • Includes free newsletter updates, unsubscribe anytime. Privacy policy

Free ebook

Tricks of the trade: 7 interviews with the world’s top traders

Get it now

Blockchain

Cannabis

China tech

Clean energy

Disruptive innovation

Electric vehicles

Genome editing

Lithium

Robotics

SaaS

Solar

Latest from OPTO

Is there an investment case for inclusivity and diversity?
Columnists

Radiant ESG

Is there an investment case for inclusivity and diversity?

Heidi Ridley and Kathryn McDonald, co-founders of Radiant ESG, consider the benefits of building a diverse and inclusive culture in a company.

01 Mar 2021

IPO Watch

Is Xos the next big EV opportunity?

Industry Spotlight

As First Solar’s share price dims, is the light really fading on solar stocks?

Fund Watch

Why the Global X Cannabis ETF has high growth potential

ISSUE 9 – OUT NOW

Buy now

Related articles

IPO Watch

Is Xos the next big EV opportunity?

Electric truck maker Xos will go public via a merger with SPAC NextGen Acquisition Corp in a $2bn deal. With Tesla faltering, is Xos the next big thing in EV investment?

01 Mar 2021

Earnings

Novavax’s share price: What to expect in Q4 earnings

Can fourth-quarter earnings deliver a shot of adrenaline to Novavax’s share price?

01 Mar 2021

Earnings

Can sales growth help boost Nio’s share price?

Despite an incredible run throughout 2020, Nio’s share price has lost its momentum in recent weeks. We take a look at how likely it is to recover following Q4 results.

26 Feb 2021

Collaborative Fund

ETF-TV

Frank Holmes

U.S. Global Investors

Jesse Felder

The Felder Report

Joe Kunkle

OptionsHawk

Julius de Kempenaer

RRG Research

Kathryn McDonald

Radiant ESG

LTSE

Michael Gayed

The Lead-Lag Report

Mish Schneider

MarketGauge

MyWallSt

Opto

Research Affiliates

Rob Arnott

Research Affiliates

Steve Hanket

Johns Hopkins University

Trevor Neil

BetaGroup, RRG Research

Blockchain

Cannabis

China tech

Clean energy

Disruptive innovation

Electric vehicles

Genome editing

Lithium

Robotics

SaaS

Solar