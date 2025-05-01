Cathie Wood Predicts a Boom

Writing on the ARK Invest website, the legendary investor has said that we will soon see not only “a productivity-led economic boom but also a healthy, broader-based bull market”, in which tech innovation will play a leading role. In this light, for anyone “seeking to future-proof portfolios and participate in the potentially exponential upside of this technological revolution, we believe the opportunity is now.”

Monetizing Chatbots with Google and Meta

Alphabet’s [GOOGL] Google has started placing ads inside chatbot conversations through its AdSense for Search network, Bloomberg reported, as generative artificial intelligence (AI) reshapes digital ad strategies. Meanwhile, on Wednesday’s earnings call, Meta [META] CEO Mark Zuckerberg said: “there will be a large opportunity to show product recommendations or ads [on Meta’s chatbot], as well as a premium service for people who want to unlock more compute for additional functionality or intelligence”.

Chinese EV Numbers for April

Electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio [NIO] delivered 23,900 vehicles last month, up 53% year-over-year. This comprised 19,269 NIO units alongside vehicles from new brands ONVO and FIREFLY. Year-to-date, it has delivered 65,994 vehicles, a 44.5% increase. Meanwhile, XPeng [XPEV] delivered 35,045, its second-highest monthly total ever, while Li Auto [LI] delivered 33,939, marking a 31.6% year-over-year rise, Seeking Alphadetailed.

Has Copper Bottomed?

Copper climbed above $9,200 a ton after its steepest one-day drop in nearly a month, as President Trump signaled progress on trade deals with tariff-hit nations. Hopes of a US-China accord helped ease fears over global growth and metals demand. Still, copper remains down 6% over the past month. Published earlier this week, read OPTO’s deep dive into the sector, and the stocks at the forefront of it.

Now Apple’s in Hot Water Over Monopolies

A US judge ruled Apple [AAPL] willfully violated a court order in its legal battle with Epic Games, the BBCreported, as well as accusing a top Apple executive of lying under oath. The injunction aimed to open the App Store to outside payment systems, curbing anti-competitive behavior. Apple said it disagreed with the ruling but would comply and appeal. The case stems from Epic’s 2021 challenge to Apple’s App Store fees.

Just Look into the Orb Real Quick

Tools for Humanity, the start-up behind the World project, co-founded by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, has revealed a new device called the Orb Mini — a mobile eyeball scanner aimed at verifying human identity. The devices assign people a blockchain-based digital ID after a biometric scan, TechCrunch reported, part of a broader push to build “proof of human” infrastructure as AI-generated agents become harder to distinguish online.

Can GE Vernova Ride a Q1 Earnings Beat to New Highs?

Following its spinoff last year, GE Vernova’s [GEV] Q1 2025 results, announced on April 23, saw the firm surpass expectations. With orders totaling $10.2bn for the quarter — propelled by growth of 43% in the power equipment segment — and backlog growth of $4.4bn, the future looks bright for the energy firm. OPTO investigates the energy company’s fundamentals.

Disclaimer Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. CMC Markets does not endorse or offer opinion on the trading strategies used by the author. Their trading strategies do not guarantee any return and CMC Markets shall not be held responsible for any loss that you may incur, either directly or indirectly, arising from any investment based on any information contained herein. *Tax treatment depends on individual circumstances and can change or may differ in a jurisdiction other than the UK.