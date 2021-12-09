Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 66% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money

66% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

  • Updates
  • genome editing

Can playing to win after COVID drag lift Sanofi’s share price?

09 Dec 2021, 17:15GMT

View more

  • genome editing

The Sanofi [SNY] share price is continuing on a sharp downward trajectory, despite a wave of recent acquisitions of innovative biotech firms and more positive news on its COVID-19 vaccine.

Shares in the French pharma giant have dropped from $48.06 to $47.99 at close 8 December, after announcing on 1 December that it is buying Austrian biotech group Origimm, which specialises in developing vaccines for skin diseases, such as acne, with a jab already in clinical studies. The acquisition of Origimm further broadens our vaccines R&D pipeline with a first vaccine candidate against acne, a high medical need for millions of teenagers and adults,” said Thomas Triomphe, executive vice president and global head of Sanofi Pasteur.

 

SNY Chart by TradingView

 

 

It marked the latest stage in the groups Play to Win strategy to “pursue growth opportunities and build an industry-leading vaccines pipeline”. Sanofi is seeking to restructure around three global business units: specialty care, including immunology, neurology and oncology; vaccines; and general medicines for the treatment of diabetes and cardiovascular disease, which it’s better known for.

This approach has included the $180m mid-November investment in French startup Owkin, whose artificial intelligence algorithms seek to improve the research and development of new cures against cancer. Sanofi has taken a 10-15% stake in the group.

$180million

Valuation of Sanofi's mid-November investment in AI startup Owkin

 

It also paid $1.9bn to buy US biotech group Kadmon [KDMN], which makes the chronic graft-versus-host disease drug Rezurock. In addition, Sanofi is partnering with Chinese tech giant Baidu [BIDU] to integrate its product design pipeline with the firms mRNA design optimisation platform LinearDesign.

 

Sanofi looks forward

At a Vaccines Investor Event on 1 December, Sanofi confirmed its sales guidance of mid-to-high single-digit CAGR growth between 2018 and 2025 for its vaccines business.

It sees sustained growth in areas such as flu – the market is expected to be worth €15bn by 2030 – as well as meningitis, polio and boosters.

The pandemic has elevated the crucial role of vaccines in public health, as evidenced by the strong demand for our differentiated flu vaccines, which provide protection beyond flu by reducing the risk of severe consequences of influenza,” said Triomphe. As a world leader in vaccines, we are uniquely positioned to unlock the true potential of vaccines by moving fast towards next-generation mRNA and other technologies applicable to the prevention of disease.”

Sanofi already has vaccines in the pipeline tackling illnesses including flu, meningitis and chlamydia.

“As a world leader in vaccines, we are uniquely positioned to unlock the true potential of vaccines by moving fast towards next-generation mRNA and other technologies applicable to the prevention of disease” - Executive vice president and global head of Sanofi Pasteur Thomas Triomphe

 

 

Sanofi’s COVID comeback

Sanofi has also made more positive noises about its COVD-19 vaccine, which is being developed with GlaxoSmithKline [GSK]. It was forced to delay production of the vaccine in late 2020 after disappointing trial results among the vulnerable elderly population.

The news battered its share price, which is up 2% over the last 12 months in comparison with successful vaccine rivals Pfizer [PFE] which has seen its share price rise 26% and Moderna [MRNA], which is up 67%.

However, there are expectations that the Sanofi vaccine could be ready by the end of this year meaning it may play a role as a booster. According to reports, trials suggest that its shot produces a strong immune reaction”.

 

What do analysts think about Sanofi?

Analysts are positive with a consensus outperform rating, according to MarketScreener.

Credit Suisse is one of those analysts particularly impressed by the groups vaccine investor meeting. The firm recently reiterated its ‘buy’ rating on the stock.

Analysts at Zacks says Sanofi is on a “strong footing" citing a healthy R&D pipeline and its and partner Regenerons [REGN] immunology drug Dupixent. It is racking up annual sales of €5bn with the potential to ramp up to €10bn.

Disclaimer Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.

The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

CMC Markets does not endorse or offer opinion on the trading strategies used by the author. Their trading strategies do not guarantee any return and CMC Markets shall not be held responsible for any loss that you may incur, either directly or indirectly, arising from any investment based on any information contained herein.

*Tax treatment depends on individual circumstances and can change or may differ in a jurisdiction other than the UK.

Continue reading for FREE

  • Includes free newsletter updates, unsubscribe anytime. Privacy policy

Free ebook

Tricks of the trade: 7 interviews with the world’s top traders

Get it now

Blockchain

Cannabis

China tech

Clean energy

Disruptive innovation

Electric vehicles

Genome editing

Lithium

Robotics

SaaS

Solar

Latest from OPTO

Will the Fed’s faster tapering plan pay off in the face of Omicron?
  • Updates
  • disruptive-innovation

Will the Fed’s faster tapering plan pay off in the face of Omicron?

The US Federal Reserve is considering speeding up its bond-buying taper, but the Omicron variant could slow progress in the jobs market.

09 Dec 2021
  • Updates
  • disruptive-innovation

Is Roku a good stock to watch in December?
  • Updates
  • disruptive-innovation
  • electric-vehicles

Volkwagen share price drives ahead of 5-year plan reveal
  • Updates
  • genome-editing

Pharma Comes to the Rescue – Again

RRG® UK Momentum+

A basket of 10 FTSE 350 stocks exhibiting strong, relative momentum

Find out more

66% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Featured

Most popular

ISSUE 11 – OUT NOW

Buy now

Related articles

Will the Fed’s faster tapering plan pay off in the face of Omicron?
  • Updates
  • disruptive-innovation

Will the Fed’s faster tapering plan pay off in the face of Omicron?

The US Federal Reserve is considering speeding up its bond-buying taper, but the Omicron variant could slow progress in the jobs market.

09 Dec 2021
Is Roku a good stock to watch in December?
  • Updates
  • disruptive-innovation

Is Roku a good stock to watch in December?

Roku shares are down over 40% from the 52-week high but it’s making a comeback on news of its renewed partnership deal with YouTube.

09 Dec 2021
Volkwagen share price drives ahead of 5-year plan reveal
  • Updates
  • disruptive-innovation
  • electric-vehicles

Volkwagen share price drives ahead of 5-year plan reveal

The German carmaker sees a lucrative road ahead as it gets ready to set out its new investment strategy.

08 Dec 2021

RRG® UK Momentum+

A basket of 10 FTSE 350 stocks exhibiting strong, relative momentum

Find out more

66% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Featured

Most popular

Benzinga

Cartica

Collaborative Fund

Direxion

ETF-TV

Frank Holmes

U.S. Global Investors

Global X

Hedgeye

Jesse Felder

The Felder Report

Joe Kunkle

OptionsHawk

Julius de Kempenaer

RRG Research

LTSE

Michael Gayed

The Lead-Lag Report

Mish Schneider

MarketGauge

Morgan Creek

MyWallSt

Opto

Perth Tolle

Founder of Life + Liberty Indexes

Radiant ESG

RBC Wealth Management

Research Affiliates

Rob Arnott

Research Affiliates

Steve Hanke

Johns Hopkins University

Trevor Neil

BetaGroup, RRG Research

Blockchain

Cannabis

China tech

Clean energy

Disruptive innovation

Electric vehicles

Genome editing

Lithium

Robotics

SaaS

Solar