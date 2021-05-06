Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 73% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money

73% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Don't miss out

Get our FREE Day Trading guide

+ Pro-trader interviews

You'll also receive our newsletter and other Opto emails in accordance with our privacy policy. This form is protected by reCaptcha

Don't miss out

Get our FREE Day Trading guide

+ Pro-trader interviews

You'll also receive our newsletter and other Opto emails in accordance with our privacy policy. This form is protected by reCaptcha

FREE Trading guide

Including Day trading strategy examples

+ Pro-trader interviews

You'll also receive our newsletter and other Opto emails in accordance with our privacy policy. This form is protected by reCaptcha

  • Columnist

Mish Schneider Can commodities offer a port in the storm?

MarketGauge

06 May 2021, 15:15GMT

View more

  • blockchain
  • cannabis
  • china tech
  • clean energy
  • disruptive innovation
  • electric vehicles
  • genome editing
  • lithium
  • robotics
  • saas
  • solar

In this article, Forrest Crist-Ruiz, assistant director of trading research and education at MarketGauge.com, explains how, under certain conditions, investors may find safety in commodities. 

Recently, there has been a surge of articles pertaining to rising inflation as the US federal government plans to add more debt with upcoming spending from the infrastructure bill and another stimulus package.

Inflation has become an increasingly touchy topic.

On Wednesday, Janet Yellen, US secretary of the Treasury, backtracked her recent comments about how it might be necessary to increase interest rates to keep the market from overheating.

However, fear of inflation could still be why investors are hesitant to add more money to the current market.

If so, it can also be seen in the major indices’ reluctance to clear or hold over recent highs.

Additionally, two of the major indices are having trouble at their current price levels. The iShares Russell 2000 ETF [IWM] is back underneath its 50-day moving average (DMA) at $223.28 and the Nasdaq 100 (represented by the Invesco QQQ Fund [QQQ]) is floating not far above its 50-DMA at $308.99.

However, if the markets’ weakness stems from fear of rising inflation, Mish Schneider, director of trading research and education at MarketGauge.com, has successfully stayed ahead of the curve with her repeated trade picks in commodities going back to the beginning of the pandemic.

More government spending paired with an increasing deficit made room for commodities to flourish, like corn (represented by the Teucrium Corn Fund [CORN]), sugar (represented by the Teucrium Sugar Fund [CANE]), gold (represented by the SPDR Gold Trust [GLD]), and Invesco DB Agriculture Fund [DBA].

With that said, commodities that were thought to decrease in value under the new US administration are making a push upwards. One sector is the energy sector (represented by the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund [XLE]).

It has recently crossed back over its 50-DMA and now is making a run for highs at $54.37.

If securities continue to have trouble heading into the second half of the year and the inflation rate increases, the commodities space offers a safer play in this choppy market.

This article was originally published on MarketGauge. With over 100 years of combined market experience, MarketGauge's experts provide strategic information to help you achieve your investing goals.

Disclaimer Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.

The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

CMC Markets does not endorse or offer opinion on the trading strategies used by the author. Their trading strategies do not guarantee any return and CMC Markets shall not be held responsible for any loss that you may incur, either directly or indirectly, arising from any investment based on any information contained herein.

*Tax treatment depends on individual circumstances and can change or may differ in a jurisdiction other than the UK.

Continue reading for FREE

  • Includes free newsletter updates, unsubscribe anytime. Privacy policy

MarketGauge

Free ebook

Tricks of the trade: 7 interviews with the world’s top traders

Get it now

Blockchain

Cannabis

China tech

Clean energy

Disruptive innovation

Electric vehicles

Genome editing

Lithium

Robotics

SaaS

Solar

Latest from OPTO

ISSUE 10 – OUT NOW

Buy now

Related articles

Benzinga

Collaborative Fund

Direxion

ETF-TV

Frank Holmes

U.S. Global Investors

Global X

Jesse Felder

The Felder Report

Joe Kunkle

OptionsHawk

Julius de Kempenaer

RRG Research

LTSE

Michael Gayed

The Lead-Lag Report

Mish Schneider

MarketGauge

MyWallSt

Opto

Pictet Asset Management

Radiant ESG

RBC Wealth Management

Research Affiliates

Rob Arnott

Research Affiliates

Steve Hanke

Johns Hopkins University

Trevor Neil

BetaGroup, RRG Research

Blockchain

Cannabis

China tech

Clean energy

Disruptive innovation

Electric vehicles

Genome editing

Lithium

Robotics

SaaS

Solar