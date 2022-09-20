Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money

76% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

  • Earnings
  • disruptive innovation

Can an international expansion help the JD Sports share price recover?

By

20 Sep 2022, 16:55

Shares in JD Sports have struggled to build momentum on the London Stock Exchange so far this year, despite seeing an uptick following the release of a promising annual report. Upcoming and long-awaited changes to its board, however, suggest that wider restructuring might be ahead. Further details on this are expected to be shared at its H1 earnings call on Thursday 22 September.

FTSE 100 stocks have struggled so far in 2022 and the JD Sports [JD.L] share price is no exception. As the retailer prepares to report its interim results for the first six months of fiscal year 2023 on 22 September, analysts have bullish forecasts for the stock.

JD Sports’ share price has fallen 42.3% in 2022 to close at 125.30p on 16 September as rising inflation hurts consumer demand and investor sentiment. In comparison, the FTSE 100 is down 3.6% over the same period. As a result, JD Sports is trailing most other major stocks in the UK.

An upcoming shift in JD Sports board composition, however, signals fresh ideas at the companys helm that may inspire positive movement in its share price. At the beginning of September, the company announced changes to its board composition again, which included the addition of Bert Hoyt, who has previously held senior roles at Nike [NKE] and Puma [PUM.DE], as a non-executive director.

This summer, the sports fashion brand had appointed Régis Schultz as its new CEO to lead its recent international expansion and large investment into the US market. The upcoming earnings report will be the first set of results under the stewardship of Schultz.

Positive 2021 earnings boost outlook

The JD Sports share price had seen a rapid decline during the first three months of the year that — despite a small hiatus — resumed from late April through to June, when the stock bottomed at 102.60p on 16 June, its lowest close in over two years.

An encouraging earnings report that was released in late June helped drive a partial recovery, with the stocks most recent close 22.1% above the 16 June low point. The company’s fiscal year 2022 annual results came in 4.6% above analyst expectations of 12.84p earnings per share (EPS), leading its share price to rise 12% on 22 June in response to the announcement.

This growth was boosted by recent acquisitions including Shoe Palace, acquired in December 2020, which generated £389.8m in its first full year. During the financial period, JD Sports made 13 acquisitions as part of plans to enter new regions and expand its operations in its existing markets. It bought US retailer DTLR in March 2021 for $496m, which brought in £382.8m in revenue in the last fiscal year.

Despite rising UK inflation continuing to dent investor confidence in British retailers, if JD Sports exceeds expectations again in its upcoming report, the stock could see another bounce.

 
PUMA Chart by TradingView

JD Sports eyes international expansion

Investors will be keen to hear how the company has been performing in North America when its reports interim results this week. Profits in the region have grown from £94.2m in FY 2020 to £343m in FY 2022, and Schultz is expected to utilise his experience to drive JD Sports’ expansion internationally.

While the period covered by the upcoming earnings report predates his appointment, market confidence will be buoyed by any evidence of momentum for the new CEO to build upon, and the share price could move upwards if international profits are strong.

Out of the 12 analysts surveyed by the Financial Times as of 16 September, three of the panel had a buyrecommendation for JD Sports, six predicted it would outperform’ and the remaining three recommended to hold the stock.

Disclaimer Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.

The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

CMC Markets does not endorse or offer opinion on the trading strategies used by the author. Their trading strategies do not guarantee any return and CMC Markets shall not be held responsible for any loss that you may incur, either directly or indirectly, arising from any investment based on any information contained herein.

*Tax treatment depends on individual circumstances and can change or may differ in a jurisdiction other than the UK.

Continue reading for FREE

  • Includes free newsletter updates, unsubscribe anytime. Privacy policy

Latest articles

What’s in store for the Cineworld share price after bankruptcy filing?
  • Earnings
  • Disruptive innovation

What’s in store for the Cineworld share price after bankruptcy filing?

The Cineworld share price has been pummelled since announcing it is filing for bankruptcy in the US. Its earnings call is expected to shed light on what’s going on at the cinema chain.

20 Sep 2022
Why are analysts upbeat about Polymetal shares ahead of earnings?
  • News
  • Disruptive innovation

Why are analysts upbeat about Polymetal shares ahead of earnings?

Shares in Anglo-Russian Polymetal have slumped since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Can the gold and silver producer reverse the fall by posting strong H1 results on Thursday?

20 Sep 2022
Apple share price overtakes Tesla as most shorted stock
  • Updates
  • Disruptive innovation

Top stories

Apple share price overtakes Tesla as most shorted stock

After 864 days in the top spot, Tesla is no longer Wall Street’s biggest short bet as Apple takes its spot.

20 Sep 2022
Kingfisher share price downbeat amid gloomy H1 sales forecasts
  • News
  • Disruptive innovation

Kingfisher share price downbeat amid gloomy H1 sales forecasts

Kingfisher shares have trended lower amid inflationary pressures ahead of the home improvement retail group’s half-yearly earnings call on 20 September.

19 Sep 2022