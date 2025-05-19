Can a Space Supercomputer Solve AI’s Energy Problem?

China has launched the first 12 satellites of a planned 2,800-satellite “orbital supercomputer” network, according to Space News. Built by ADA Space, these satellites each carry an eight-billion-parameter artificial intelligence (AI) model. “Orbital data centers can use solar power and radiate their heat to space, reducing the energy needs and carbon footprint”, Jonathan McDowell, an astronomer at Harvard University, told the South China Morning Post.

Nvidia Set to Bet on Quantum

The chip giant [NVDA] is in advanced talks to invest in PsiQuantum, a quantum computing start-up raising at least $750m at a $6bn valuation in a round led by BlackRock, The Information reported. This would be Nvidia’s first direct bet on physical quantum hardware, signaling a strategic expansion beyond AI and following its new research collaboration with Harvard and MIT.

Second Time’s the Charm for QCOM?

Qualcomm [QCOM] yesterday said it plans to re-enter the data center market with new custom processors designed for AI workloads, CNBC reported. The chips will be built to connect with Nvidia’s GPUs and software. Data center CPUs are typically dominated by Intel [INTC] and Advanced Micro Devices [AMD], but Qualcomm hopes tighter integration with Nvidia’s ecosystem will give it a foothold after a failed attempt last decade.

AAPL Setback for BABA’s AI Vision

Alibaba [BABA] shares fell as much as 4.8% in Hong Kong after the New York Times reported that the Trump administration is scrutinizing its AI partnership with Apple [AAPL]. The news adds to recent pressure on BABA stock following a disappointing revenue report, Seeking Alpha outlined. Prior to its earnings call, OPTO outlined how AI was a core plank of Alibaba’s strategy going forward.

Cathie Wood: We’re at a Tariff Turning Point

Cathie Wood believes markets may be nearing a turning point after April’s turbulence caused by US President Donald Trump’s tariff announcements. In a Bloomberg Television interview on Monday, the ARK Invest founder argued the White House’s trade strategy could ultimately reduce global barriers, “freeing up” markets and effectively acting like a tax cut. Wood also emphasized that healthcare sector is the “most underappreciated” beneficiary of AI.

The ‘Magnificent Seven’ Are at their Cheapest Since 2018

“Although some of the group’s recent decline in valuation can likely be explained by concerns regarding AI investment, trade policy risk and government antitrust litigation, the median magnificent seven stock currently trades at a modest valuation discount [relative to] fundamental attributes such as earnings growth and balance sheet strength,” wrote Goldman Sach’s David Kostin in a note seen by Seeking Alpha.

SaaS at a Crossroads: ADSK, INTU, WDAY Earnings Preview

The software-as-a-service (SaaS) market is going through a seismic, AI-driven shift. In this high-stakes, innovation-driven environment, firms face the risk of becoming obsolete if they fail to adapt. Autodesk [ADSK], Intuit [INTU] and Workday [WDAY], three key players in the space, report their quarterly earnings on May 22, 2025. OPTO examines the recent performances of the three companies.

