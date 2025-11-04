BTQ Stock: This Quantum Firm is Prepping for Cyber Security Doomsday

Quantum computing is expected to revolutionize a range of sectors, from biotech to finance, but many experts are concerned about its potential impact on cyber security.

Unlike classical computers, which check one solution after another, quantum systems are capable of evaluating many solutions at once, allowing them to process complex algorithms exponentially faster. At some point in the future, quantum technology will have advanced enough to allow a quantum computer to break the cryptography used in the majority of secure communications today. According to the Global Risk Institute, most experts expect this event, known as Q-Day, to occur in the 2030s, although companies and national governments are woefully underprepared.

Vancouver-based quantum firm BTQ Technologies’ [BTQ] value proposition rests on preparing for this future. Founded in 1983, the company offers a number of products for companies looking to quantum-proof their digital assets, from a quantum risk calculator to quantum-secure infrastructure for stablecoin networks and blockchain validation.

While still quite small in terms of market cap, BTQ is the newest beneficiary of the buzz surrounding all things quantum, and one of the first publically listed companies with a focus on post-quantum cyber security, offering investors exposure to a unique slice of the market. OPTO examines the company’s latest moves, and the bull and bear cases for this high-risk, high-reward quantum stock.

Partnerships Expand Global Reach

BTQ has invested heavily in access to a global network of quantum players, with offices in Taiwan, Vancouver and Sydney and a range of partners around the globe. On April 9, 2025, the company signed an agreement to invest €2m in Strasbourg-based quantum computing startup QPerfect, giving it an equity stake of 16.67% at a valuation of €10m, with the option to acquire full ownership within 12 months.

On October 23, using the Solana blockchain, the company demonstrated the first post-quantum cryptography signature verification to be approved by the US National Institute of Standards and Technology, demonstrating the effectiveness of its solutions in protecting digital assets from quantum-related threats. As Deloitte noted in its Quantum Cyber Readiness report, quantum computers can theoretically steal credentials from a blockchain address, so BTQ has made quantum-proofing crypto a priority.

On October 27, BTQ and South Korean semiconductor manufacturer ICTK signed a $15m agreement to develop a quantum-secure element chip. As demand for quantum-safe hardware grows, the chip could be deployed for use cases such as digital asset wallets, fintech security and defense systems.

The next day, BTQ common shares were added to the SAMSUNGACTIVE KoAct Global Quantum Computing Active ETF [0020H0:KS], reflecting growing enthusiasm from international investors for the stock’s growth prospects.

The company recorded revenue of CA$65,500 in the quarter ending June 30, 2025, down 27.69% year-over-year and down 73.8% sequentially. However, that figure brings its 12-month revenue total to CA$891,590, representing year-over-year growth of 884.39%. BTQ is set to report Q3 2025 earnings on November 12.

BTQ’s Nasdaq Premiere

BTQ is a relative newcomer to US markets. On September 22, BTQ received approval to list its common shares on the Nasdaq Global Market, and began trading on September 26. It previously traded in the US as an OTC stock with the ticker BTQQF. It also trades on Toronto’s CBOE Canada exchange and the Börse Frankfurt

The stock’s Nasdaq debut saw shares sell at $6.60, although they fell some 20% to close the day at $5.26. BTQ stock reached an all-time high of $13.85 on October 16, propelled in part by investor enthusiasm for all things quantum. The stock closed November 3 at $7.02, down 49.31% from its all-time high, but up 6.36% since September 26.

BTQ stock chart by TradingView

Q-Day Preppers: BTQ vs ARQQ vs QUBT

By offering exposure to both quantum technology and digital security, BTQ competes with a number of companies in the nascent quantum computing sector. UK-based Arqit Quantum [ARQQ], which specializes in quantum-safe encryption technology, resembles BTQ in size and focus, albeit with a smaller range of products. The firm listed on the Nasdaq exchange in September 2021 via a SPAC merger and, despite peaking around $970 in November 2021, its shares have traded in the $30–40 range since early 2023. The company announced preliminary financial results for FY 2025 in early October, with revenue expected in the $525,000–535,000 range, and contracts expected to generate $1.2m in revenue for FY 2026. The company remains unprofitable, however, with uncertainty lingering over its high valuation relative to its financial fundamentals.

Quantum Computing [QUBT], meanwhile, represents a more pure-play quantum stock, specializing in both software and hardware offerings for quantum computing. Like other companies in the space, it operates at a loss but boasts impressive growth forecasts — OPTO recently explored the investment case for QUBT stock. In August, it reported Q2 2025 revenue of $61,000 and a gross margin of 43%, compared to revenue of $183,000 and a gross margin of 32% in the year-ago quarter. Management, however, emphasized its growing cash stockpile, with total assets of $461.1m as of June 30, compared to $153.6m at the end of 2024.

Here’s how the three companies compare in terms of fundamentals.

BTQ ARQQ QUBT Market Cap $875.62m $743.05m $3.73bn P/E Ratio N/A 2.45 N/A P/S Ratio 1,280 2,720 9,070 Estimated Sales Growth (Current Fiscal Year) N/A 83.28% 9.03% Estimated Sales Growth (Next Fiscal Year) 669.81% 1,018.44% 412.29%

Source: Yahoo Finance

The Investment Case for BTQ

The Bull Case for BTQ Stock

Quantum computing, as a whole, is a high-risk, high-reward sector. The majority of quantum companies are currently unprofitable but rejoice in eye-watering growth expectations. On its website, as an argument for the importance of its security solutions, BTQ cites the $34bn in public investment in quantum technology to date and the significant private funds dedicated to building quantum computers. In early October, hedge fund manager Eric Jackson disclosed a long position in BTQ stock, calling it a “1,000-bagger” in the next two to three years. “If you think quantum is the next phase of artificial intelligence, start looking at BTQ,” Jackson added in a post on X. Additionally, 31.6% of all BTQ shares were held by insiders as of November 3, suggesting that management is convinced of the company’s growth potential.

The Bear Case for BTQ Stock

Regardless of high growth forecasts, the company remains pre-revenue. Additionally, its diminishing cashflow raises questions about its long-term financial stability. In March 2025, the company reported cash of $8.03m, down from $9.34m a quarter earlier. Valuation is another key concern — with annual revenues still below the $1m mark, its P/S ratio in excess of 1,000 is likely to spook risk-adverse investors. As a relative newcomer to US markets with a speculative business model, its share price is subject to extreme volatility, fueled more by investor sentiment about the wider quantum ecosystem than by actual financial performance.

Conclusion

Like most quantum computing companies, BTC Technologies is in the R&D phase of its principal product, eating through its main funding while operating at a loss. That said, its impressive growth forecast and unique sector exposure makes it a play on both quantum and cyber security with plenty of room to grow.

Disclaimer Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. CMC Markets does not endorse or offer opinion on the trading strategies used by the author. Their trading strategies do not guarantee any return and CMC Markets shall not be held responsible for any loss that you may incur, either directly or indirectly, arising from any investment based on any information contained herein. *Tax treatment depends on individual circumstances and can change or may differ in a jurisdiction other than the UK.