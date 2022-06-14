Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 69% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money

69% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

  • Updates
  • genome editing

AstraZeneca share price boosted by promising clinical trial results

By

OPTO

14 Jun 2022, 16:30

The pharma giant recently announced that its breast cancer drug Enhertu could reduce the risk of disease progression or death by half in patients with some forms of breast cancer. It’s a pivotal moment for the drug, which has already been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration.

The AstraZeneca [AZN.L] share price climbed 2.3% in intraday trading on 6 June after the company revealed that its new breast cancer drug Enhertu halved the risk of patient death. The stock has also been boosted by last week’s news that its Covid-19 antibody treatment Evusheld ‘significantly’ reduced the risk of severe infection and death in a late-stage outpatient treatment trial.

Results from a phase III trial showed that Enhertu reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 50% in people with HER2-low metastatic breast cancer compared with chemotherapy. It also improved median overall survival by more than six months. Enhertu is an antibody drug jointly developed and commercialised by AstraZeneca and Japan’s Daiichi Sankyo [4568.T].

Trial results are ‘pivotal’ for Enhertu

Susan Galbraith, AstraZeneca’s executive vice-president of oncology R&D, said that the results, released on 5 June, “represent a pivotal moment” in the company’s efforts to demonstrate the drug’s potential to treat HER2-targetable cancer.

Enhertu has already been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration for a smaller group of late-stage breast cancer patients with higher levels of HER2. The recent trial found that Enhertu is also effective in treating a much larger group of tumours with low levels of HER2.

Sales of the drug outside the Japanese market generated $462m in 2021, but the promising trial results could considerably expand its potential market. SVB Securities analyst Andrew Berens said that Enhertu could reach $4.6bn sales in HER2-low patients alone by 2030, while Berenberg analysts said the results were “data fit for a queen” given they were released just after the UK’s Jubilee weekend. The bank It has a ‘buy’ recommendation on the stock.

Successful Evusheld trial could expand its market

On 8 June, there was more positive news for AstraZeneca, when the company reported successful clinical trial results for its Covid drug Evusheld. It announced that detailed results from an outpatient treatment trial found the drug showed statistically significant protection against severe Covid infection or death, and that outcomes were better if treatment was started earlier.

Evusheld is already approved in the US, EU and UK to treat certain Covid patients, but the results could lead to approval in other markets.

AstraZeneca was boosted further later that same week when it revealed that results from a late stage outpatient treatment trial showed that its Covid antibody treatment Evusheld ‘significantly’ cuts the risk of severe Covid and death,” AstraZeneca’s president, Tom Keith Roach, said in a company press release.

The news failed to significantly lift the AZ share price, however, which closed 0.8% higher in the day following the announcement.

What is the outlook for the AstraZeneca stock?

Analysts are generally bullish on the AstraZeneca stock. According to 26 analysts polled by MarketScreener, the Nasdaq-listed AZN stock has a consensus ‘buy’ rating and an average price target of $143.42, representing an 20.7% upside on its 13 June closing price.

At the end of May, Danske Bank initiated coverage on AstraZeneca with a ‘buy’ rating and a price target of 13,100p. In a research note, analyst Caroline Baner cited the company’s “durable” growth drivers and anticipated strong growth through to 2030. She also pointed out that its oncology, rare diseases and collaborative projects could be significant revenue sources.

Although revenue from its Covid-19 vaccine and treatment are likely to decline as case numbers fall, AstraZeneca expects its full-year 2022 revenue growth to be in the high teens, while core earnings per share are forecast to rise by the mid to high twenties, helped by its continued development of new medicines.

Indeed, at the European Hematology Association Annual Meeting from 9–12 June, the company presented five new medicines that have been approved. Alexion, which was acquired by AstraZeneca in 2021 and is the company’s rare disease arm, will also present clinical trial data.

Disclaimer Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.

The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

CMC Markets does not endorse or offer opinion on the trading strategies used by the author. Their trading strategies do not guarantee any return and CMC Markets shall not be held responsible for any loss that you may incur, either directly or indirectly, arising from any investment based on any information contained herein.

*Tax treatment depends on individual circumstances and can change or may differ in a jurisdiction other than the UK.

Continue reading for FREE

  • Includes free newsletter updates, unsubscribe anytime. Privacy policy

Latest articles

Why are Cineworld shares the most shorted FTSE 100 stock?
  • Updates
  • Disruptive innovation

Why are Cineworld shares the most shorted FTSE 100 stock?

Short sellers have been targeting Cineworld’s stock price as the cinema chain faces headwinds from rising debts and legal issues.

14 Jun 2022
Will a windfall tax dent confidence in Centrica’s share price?
  • News

Will a windfall tax dent confidence in Centrica’s share price?

The company has admitted the government’s headline levy on gas and oil producers could affect shareholders’ nerves, sending the Centrica share price lower.

14 Jun 2022
Netflix shares downbeat after revealing Squid Game sequel
  • Updates
  • Disruptive innovation

Netflix shares downbeat after revealing Squid Game sequel

Shares in the Korean casting agency that represents the Netflix show’s lead actor were up 29% at the start of the week.

14 Jun 2022
Adobe shares slump ahead of earnings amid analyst downgrades
  • Updates
  • SaaS
  • Disruptive innovation

Adobe shares slump ahead of earnings amid analyst downgrades

Shares in the software firm were trading at a two-year low after Mizuho Bank lowered its price target on the Adobe share price.

13 Jun 2022