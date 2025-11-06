Artificial General Intelligence: How Close Are We?

Leading figures in artificial intelligence (AI) have shared their thoughts on artificial general intelligence (AGI). Meta’s [META] Yann LeCun emphasized that AGI will not appear as a single event, “because the capabilities are going to expand progressively in various domains”. Nvidia [NVDA] CEO Jensen Huang, meanwhile, is of the opinion that we are “already there … and it doesn’t matter because at this point it’s a bit of an academic question”. Huang and LeCun, among other top AI researchers, received the Queen Elizabeth Prize for Engineering this week.

King Charles Warns Huang on AI Safety

Jensen Huang has revealed that King Charles III personally gave him a copy of his 2023 AI Summit speech, the BBC reported, which warned about the dangers of AI. In it, the King emphasized that AI poses both opportunities and risks, calling for “urgency, unity and collective strength” to ensure safety. He described AI development as “no less important than the discovery of electricity” and highlighted its potential to transform the UK and the world.

SNAP Stock Pops on Deal, Earnings

The social media firm [SNAP] has announced a $400m deal to integrate Perplexity’s AI search engine into Snapchat starting in 2026, combining cash and equity payments. The AI feature will allow users to ask questions and receive conversational answers from verifiable sources. The news coincided with strong Q3 earnings, sending Snap’s shares up as much as 24% in after-hours trading, according to the Financial Times.

Why Did Top Pet Stock Zoetis Crash?

As the world’s leading animal health company, Zoetis [ZTS] offers investors an interesting angle on the biotech theme. The firm reported Q3 2025 revenue of $2.4bn, up 1% year-over-year, or 4% on an organic operational basis, while earnings beat expectations — EPS of $1.70 topped the consensus forecast of $1.62, delivering a positive surprise of 4.9%. Nonetheless, ZTS stock plunged on the earnings, and is at its lowest point in the last five years. OPTO unpacks why.

Pharma Giant Says Europe Must Pay More for Drugs

AstraZeneca [AZN] CEO Pascal Soriot warned that Europe could lose its “health sovereignty” and pharmaceutical leadership if governments fail to pay more for medicines. He noted that future high-tech drug production is shifting to the US and China, risking Europe’s industrial base, the Financial Times reported. Without higher payments, countries may only be able to access older generic drugs, he said. Elsewhere, AstraZeneca just reported its largest quarterly revenue of all time.

Pfizer Goes Toe-to-Toe with Novo on Takeover

Pfizer [PFE] has reportedly matched Novo Nordisk’s [NVO] $10bn offer for US weight-loss biotech Metsera [MTSR], keeping the bidding war alive. Novo raised its bid to $86.20 a share, including contingent value rights of up to $24 per share. Pfizer’s bid mirrors the valuation, with mostly upfront cash plus milestone-based payments. The new offer comes after a judge denied Pfizer’s attempt to block Novo’s bid. Metsera shares rose 2.5% after hours.

Super Micro’s Q1 Disappointed but Bosses Remain Bullish

Super Micro Computer’s [SMCI] modular, energy-efficient systems have become critical in meeting the massive computing demands of generative AI. However, attention has recently focused on its ability to sustain margins amid growing demand. The firm’s Q1 earnings, reported on Tuesday, suggested that SMCI may be struggling to keep up momentum. OPTO examines the risks plaguing the company, plus the competitive moat it has built for itself.

Disclaimer Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. CMC Markets does not endorse or offer opinion on the trading strategies used by the author. Their trading strategies do not guarantee any return and CMC Markets shall not be held responsible for any loss that you may incur, either directly or indirectly, arising from any investment based on any information contained herein. *Tax treatment depends on individual circumstances and can change or may differ in a jurisdiction other than the UK.