Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 73% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money

73% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

  • Fund Watch
  • disruptive innovation

ETF TV Are ESG ETFs set to take over Canada?

11 Jun 2021, 10:20GMT

View more

  • disruptive innovation

ETF TV’s weekly episodes cover the latest ETF listings and breaking news, alongside interviews with the people behind the ETF headlines.

In this week’s episode of ETF TV, host Debbie Fuhr is joined by president and CEO of Horizons ETFs, Steve Hawkins. Last week, Horizons launched Canada’s first true green bond ETF, with holdings focused on clean transportation, renewable energy and pollution clean up.

Structured for self-directed financial advisors with clients who care about the impact their investments have on the world, Steve admits that Canada is a little behind Europe in terms of ESG investment adoption.

He is confident, however, that Horizons’ pipeline of niche, thematic ETFs planned for release this year will encourage greater ESG investing in the country, with exchange-traded products focused on lithium, hydrogen and semiconductors already filed for imminent release.

As ever, Debbie ends the episode with a more general roundup of ETF news from the last week, including the fact that the global ETF market has now broken through the $9trn milestone. To hear more about this, and for the full interview with Steve Hawkins, watch the full episode below.

 

Disclaimer Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.

The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

CMC Markets does not endorse or offer opinion on the trading strategies used by the author. Their trading strategies do not guarantee any return and CMC Markets shall not be held responsible for any loss that you may incur, either directly or indirectly, arising from any investment based on any information contained herein.

*Tax treatment depends on individual circumstances and can change or may differ in a jurisdiction other than the UK.

Continue reading for FREE

  • Includes free newsletter updates, unsubscribe anytime. Privacy policy

Free ebook

Tricks of the trade: 7 interviews with the world’s top traders

Get it now

Blockchain

Cannabis

China tech

Clean energy

Disruptive innovation

Electric vehicles

Genome editing

Lithium

Robotics

SaaS

Solar

Latest from OPTO

Should I Watch Editas Medicine?
  • Updates
  • disruptive-innovation
  • genome-editing

Should I Watch Editas Medicine?

This biotech firm specializes in CRISPR gene editing to combat diseases but is a long way from going to market; is Editas Medicine a buy?

11 Jun 2021

  • Tricks
  • Podcast
  • disruptive-innovation

OPTO Sessions

Diego Parrilla discusses anti-bubbles, Gold’s perfect storm and the end of peak oil
  • Fund Watch
  • disruptive-innovation

The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF leads record inflows
  • Updates
  • disruptive-innovation

What will buying Depop mean for Etsy’s share price?

ISSUE 10 – OUT NOW

Buy now

Related articles

The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF leads record inflows
  • Fund Watch
  • disruptive-innovation

The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF leads record inflows

The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has been one of the best performing funds in the year so far as record inflows attract more investors.

10 Jun 2021

Will Zillow’s share price be boosted by retail investors?
  • Market Outlook

Will Zillow’s share price be boosted by retail investors?

With the meme stock frenzy still at fever pitch, Bank of America has identified online real estate company Zillow a stock that the Reddit crowd could target next.

08 Jun 2021

Leading from the front: the Global X Founder-Run Companies ETF
  • Fund Watch
  • disruptive-innovation

Leading from the front: the Global X Founder-Run Companies ETF

Founder-led companies are at the mercy of their creators. But how does this affect the share price of the Global X Founder-Run Companies ETF?

07 Jun 2021

How has the use and users of ETFs changed in South Africa?
  • Fund Watch
  • Video
  • disruptive-innovation

ETF TV

How has the use and users of ETFs changed in South Africa?

Benzinga

Cartica

Collaborative Fund

Direxion

ETF-TV

Frank Holmes

U.S. Global Investors

Global X

Hedgeye

Jesse Felder

The Felder Report

Joe Kunkle

OptionsHawk

Julius de Kempenaer

RRG Research

LTSE

Michael Gayed

The Lead-Lag Report

Mish Schneider

MarketGauge

Morgan Creek

MyWallSt

Opto

Perth Tolle

Founder of Life + Liberty Indexes

Radiant ESG

RBC Wealth Management

Research Affiliates

Rob Arnott

Research Affiliates

Steve Hanke

Johns Hopkins University

Trevor Neil

BetaGroup, RRG Research

Blockchain

Cannabis

China tech

Clean energy

Disruptive innovation

Electric vehicles

Genome editing

Lithium

Robotics

SaaS

Solar