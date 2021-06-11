E TF TV’s weekly episodes cover the latest ETF listings and breaking news, alongside interviews with the people behind the ETF headlines.

In this week’s episode of ETF TV, host Debbie Fuhr is joined by president and CEO of Horizons ETFs, Steve Hawkins. Last week, Horizons launched Canada’s first true green bond ETF, with holdings focused on clean transportation, renewable energy and pollution clean up.

Structured for self-directed financial advisors with clients who care about the impact their investments have on the world, Steve admits that Canada is a little behind Europe in terms of ESG investment adoption.

He is confident, however, that Horizons’ pipeline of niche, thematic ETFs planned for release this year will encourage greater ESG investing in the country, with exchange-traded products focused on lithium, hydrogen and semiconductors already filed for imminent release.

As ever, Debbie ends the episode with a more general roundup of ETF news from the last week, including the fact that the global ETF market has now broken through the $9trn milestone. To hear more about this, and for the full interview with Steve Hawkins, watch the full episode below.

Disclaimer Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. CMC Markets does not endorse or offer opinion on the trading strategies used by the author. Their trading strategies do not guarantee any return and CMC Markets shall not be held responsible for any loss that you may incur, either directly or indirectly, arising from any investment based on any information contained herein. *Tax treatment depends on individual circumstances and can change or may differ in a jurisdiction other than the UK.